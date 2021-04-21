 Skip to content
 
To protect, serve, and make out in grocery store parking lots
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To protect, serve, and make out in grocery store parking lots.
To help out our US friends
To ask "what's all this then?" and have a snog in a supermarket car park
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than shooting black people.

/Admittedly, that's a low bar.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spreading love. I don't see the problem.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Spreading love. I don't see the problem.


It's possible that's not love they're spreading, IYKWIM.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess they finished counting the holes.
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about the four thousand holes?

They have to count them all to see how many it takes to fill the Albert Hall.
 
gar1013
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I guess they finished counting the holes.


If only I hadn't hit preview....missed it by that much.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now we know who's getting in a hole in Blackburn, Lancashire.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: Spreading love. I don't see the problem.


I think you're right. And if they're trying to impress each other as the loving type, they'll be less likely to beat the mess out of someone on a call.
 
baorao
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
see what happens when police officers don't carry guns?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mind your own damn business.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: turbocucumber: Spreading love. I don't see the problem.

It's possible that's not love they're spreading, IYKWIM.


...COVID-19?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The witness said : "They were kissing in the car - their faces were colliding.

Well, that sounds painful.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sainsbury's I could understand, but Tesco?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: xxBirdMadGirlxx: turbocucumber: Spreading love. I don't see the problem.

It's possible that's not love they're spreading, IYKWIM.

...COVID-19?


Oh. Um, yeah. That. You got it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good for them.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So what exactly did they "fail" at? Professionalism?

"YOU'RE A DISGRACE TO THE BADGE!!!" Hope they loose their pensions. XD
 
