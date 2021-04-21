 Skip to content
(Facebook)   6th grade science fair project answers the eternal question: "Does your cat's butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?" Yes, there was lipstick involved   (facebook.com) divider line
29
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The epic thread from days of yore...
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel ripped off, even though I didn't participate in the original thread.  Did she credit Fark for the idea?
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buckwebb: I feel ripped off, even though I didn't participate in the original thread.  Did she credit Fark for the idea?


No idea if they were aware.  Mom has a PhD in animal behavior with a concentration in feline behavior though.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...


The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCo​pBadC​op
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop


As clearly evidenced within the thread...
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop

As clearly evidenced within the thread...


Yes, but some might not want to go so far back in time.  It was different those days...
 
JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop

As clearly evidenced within the thread...

Yes, but some might not want to go so far back in time.  It was different those days...


Wish there were a way to summon GoodCopBadCop to this thread.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd buy this mug in an instant, but I'm afraid I'd lose the plug.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop

As clearly evidenced within the thread...

Yes, but some might not want to go so far back in time.  It was different those days...

Wish there were a way to summon GoodCopBadCop to this thread.


Maybe an Admin can?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What did you do for your science project? Butt stuff.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: [Fark user image image 720x563]


Get ready for a good laugh! Kaeden completed his 6th grade science fair project this past week and tackled the challenging task of answering the internet's most burning question, drum roll please, 🥁🥁🥁
"Does your cat's butthole really touch all the surfaces in your home?" 😂 We had a lot of fun with this! As a disclaimer, no cat's were harmed in the process of this science project. Non-toxic lipstick was applied to their bum-bums, they were then given a series of commands (sit, wait, lie down, and jump up. Side note: Both cats have been trained since kittenhood with a variety of commands, they also know how to high-five, spin around, and speak.), they were compensated with lots of praise, pets, and their favorite treats, and the lipstick was removed with a baby wipe once we collected our data in just under 10 minutes.
His results and general findings: 
✅Long and medium haired cat's buttholes made NO contact with soft or hard surfaces at all. 
✅Short haired cats made NO contact on hard surfaces. But we did see evidence of a slight smear on the soft bedding surface.⚠
Conclusion, if you have a short haired cat and they may be lying on a pile of laundry, an unmade bed, or other soft uneven surface, then their butthole MAY touch those surfaces!
So there you have it! Chances are favorable that your cat's butthole has not and will not touch all the things and surfaces in your home!
UPDATE: Thank you all so much for the love!!! ♥ I screenshotted many comments and shared them with Kaeden this morning. We are both so very touched! And y'all's comments are lit! 🔥 They gave me so many great laughs last night reading through them! And yes, Kaeden most definitely got an A++++++, we homeschool so I made sure he got his A+! 🤩 Funny thing is I have a Ph.D. in animal behavior, with a concentration in feline behavior that I've never used 🤦🏻♀, I feel like for the first time in 15 years I actually put my degree to use, even though I was only supervising his science project! But that we actually did contribute useful information to the cat world! I am so tickled! Thank y'all so very much!!! ♥♥♥
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"we homeschool so I made sure he got his A+!"

So what happens when he has to do work in the real world?
 
milleniumhand [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: [Fark user image 720x563]


JackAssHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: [Fark user image 720x563]


Shouldn't require a login, the post is public.  I just pulled it up from my work laptop, did not require me to log in to facebook.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
C'mon Ig Noble awards. Time to start a Junior category with this one.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...


That's even a couple years before my time here. Going to read it now. Thx - I love those old epic threads.
 
Sentient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two things are a dead giveaway this is a joke: 1) homeschooled, so no witnesses or corroboration, and 2) cats trained to sit on command.

Plus I have a strong suspicion that the only thing a cat would do after you applied anything to its arse would be to sit and lick until it's gone.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...


Your Fark handle somehow ties everything together
 
Krieghund
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Uh, hi,.Mom! No wait...this isn't what it looks like.  I wasn't french kissing the cat's asshole.  I'm...doing a science experiment...yeah, that's the ticket.  Science."
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmm. What about dogs' buttholes? To clarify, I'm not asking if the cat's butthole touched the dog's butthole. I'm asking if a dog's butthole touches every surface in your home - at at least within its reach.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sentient: Two things are a dead giveaway this is a joke: 1) homeschooled, so no witnesses or corroboration, and 2) cats trained to sit on command.

Plus I have a strong suspicion that the only thing a cat would do after you applied anything to its arse would be to sit and lick until it's gone.


If you applied anything to my cat's ass, it would be calmly licking your blood off as you dial 911
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop

As clearly evidenced within the thread...

Yes, but some might not want to go so far back in time.  It was different those days...


We had Foobies, and other perks.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Merltech: JackAssHole: Merltech: JackAssHole: The epic thread from days of yore...

The person who started it all https://www.fark.com/users/GoodCop​BadCop

As clearly evidenced within the thread...

Yes, but some might not want to go so far back in time.  It was different those days...

We had Foobies, and other perks.



Or was it perkies, and other foobs...?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 720x720]


GIF version (if this posts properly):
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ottebx: Hmm. What about dogs' buttholes? To clarify, I'm not asking if the cat's butthole touched the dog's butthole. I'm asking if a dog's butthole touches every surface in your home - at at least within its reach.


Ass to ass!
 
RI_Red
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Before I believe this story, I'm going to need some explanation of how the kid applied lipstick to the cats' butts.

No cat I know would willingly stay still for that.
 
