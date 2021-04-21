 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Why Trump still matters so much to so many Republicans. Take your pick -- is it because A) they're stupid; B) they're really, really racist; or C) they just can't bring themselves to admit their mistakes?   (nytimes.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) All of the above?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C, and to help justify it to themselves a little of A and B
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go with They stupid racists that never admit their mistakes.

/Where's my cookie?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: D) All of the above?


It's always D, especially in this case.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no NewTrump to turn to.  He's already pulled down anybody who might have moved into the role, he's incapable of designating any successor.  Imagine him actively trying to promote anybody but himself for the leadership position.  He'll never give up the focus, so they have nowhere to turn.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Because he is "stigginit to the libs"

Literally I think most of republicans just like him because other people hate him so much.

If you talk to these people you often find it is the case.

It's sad that's how the world has become.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: C, and to help justify it to themselves a little of A and B


It's so weird watching Republicans refused to acknowledge that one of them has come up with a better way of doing things because that would admit that the idea was worse before.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge scoops of all three.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're spiteful.  And nobody wields petulance and spite like Trump.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.


lol. Whatever you say, trash.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: They're spiteful.  And nobody wields petulance and spite like Trump.


Also, confidence and certainty. There are definitely As and Bs among them, but the bulk of them are a great big bunch of Cs.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have a politics tab at all?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhm...Yes...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Huge scoops of all three.


2 scoops.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.


That's sure to go over well on this site...
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of the above + the fact that they're the anti human filth people who've tried to kill as many Americans as possibly by spreading their covid around like the plague spreaders they are.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares....people who are still supporting trump are too stupid for me to be concerned with.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget that most of them are also extremely gullible. Every "Trump saved us all with his vaccine" guy you see could easily be a Flat Earther if it wasn't for all of the intimidating pseudo-science involved in being a Flat Earther.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooo, ooo....I'll play. Trump identified and articulated political sentiments that about half the electorate agreed with, while dumbos like JEB Bush, Romney, etc. did not, opting instead for Demokrat-Lite?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Why have a politics tab at all?


Because it's fun to see main page garbage post their dumb thoughts. They got chased out of the poltab by their betters.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe Trump was simply effective and sensible.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this endemic stupidity comes down to education.

The current education system places too much emphasis on standardized testing, "zero Tolerance" and Football, and not enough on developing critical thinking skills.

But of course, being equipped with critical thinking tools means that one can resist marketing, propaganda and religion, and we can't have that.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to stop the lie of A.  They aren't stupid, they know exactly what they are doing and take great joy in it.

A) They are terrible people
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: D) All of the above?


Done in one
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Through him they can LARP the longstanding impunity of whiteness and hatred in the United States in the form of a lazy, inattentive, bloviating, lardass like themselves who nonetheless gets everything handed to him. It's the dream, baby, the dream.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.

That's sure to go over well on this site...


Yeah, the leftist user base doesn't really respond well to opposing opinions.  Don't worry, they'll find something else to freak out about in ten minutes or so.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: We need to stop the lie of A.  They aren't stupid, they know exactly what they are doing and take great joy in it.

A) They are terrible people


Both can be true. They are definitely terrible people but by God the ones I know personally are pants-on-head stupid. I'd argue the inability to admit a mistake is in itself stupid.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: iamskibibitz: State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.

That's sure to go over well on this site...

Yeah, the leftist user base smart people doesn't really respond well to opposing opinions farking idiots.


FTFY.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.


And lost.  Bigly.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: iamskibibitz: State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.

That's sure to go over well on this site...

Yeah, the leftist user base doesn't really respond well to opposing opinions.  Don't worry, they'll find something else to freak out about in ten minutes or so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But man, if you picked Trump because he 'fought the left', how does it feel for your champion to get soundly defeated to the point that he's reduced to just constant.
whining?

Your champion, and his strongest weapon is that he just. Whines. Endlessly.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: All of this endemic stupidity comes down to education.

The current education system places too much emphasis on standardized testing, "zero Tolerance" and Football, and not enough on developing critical thinking skills.

But of course, being equipped with critical thinking tools means that one can resist marketing, propaganda and religion, and we can't have that.


And after decades of this you now find the teachers for that where?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't see beyond stigging it.  Ok.  You stug it.  Now what?  Oh, open corruption that's 'okay' because 'the other side is worse.'

They've been so propagandized that they can't imagine a better world than this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.


If you'd actually gone to class rather than burn it you would know exactly how stupid this statement it.

Then again, you're so dumb that you think Donnie Diaper is smart.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: C, and to help justify it to themselves a little of A and B


SpectroBoy: I'm going to go with They stupid racists that never admit their mistakes.

/Where's my cookie?


I Ate Shergar: D) All of the above?


I'll get the lights. Did we get our morning bump of caffeine?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn the trump cock holsters are still slobbering on that toad

Didn't expect any of them to actually grow up or realize their mistakes, but one is doubling down on his/her/it's utter stupidity

Always fun to watch them struggle as one uneducated slobberer is doing
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the delusion of righteous flesh kings is why
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People didn't hate Trump because he's Trump. They hated him because he won as a Republican. Same reaction to "President Cruz" or "President Rubio" if they won in '16. From this moment forward every Republican presidential candidate/nominee will get the "Trump treatment". And if by some crazy chance they get elected this vilification will continue including yearly impeachment hearings.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and "Meatspace" Cartman actually stood and fought them.


Found Don Jr's alt.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: iamskibibitz: State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.

That's sure to go over well on this site...

Yeah, the leftist user base doesn't really respond well to opposing opinions.  Don't worry, they'll find something else to freak out about in ten minutes or so.


Oh look, a lost pizza cutter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.

That's sure to go over well on this site...


Well with that comment, we can have more people label Arsonist with "troll".
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: E) the Democrats are the party of far-left nutballs and Trump actually stood and fought them.


Fought....and lost.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because the other candidates are useless or feel they deserve the job?

Most of Trump's policies are pretty mainstream, he just couldn't keep off Twitter and can't speak coherently.

Meanwhile the party of youth, diversity, and progress nominated an ancient white guy.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

docilej: People didn't hate Trump because he's Trump. They hated him because he won as a Republican. Same reaction to "President Cruz" or "President Rubio" if they won in '16. From this moment forward every Republican presidential candidate/nominee will get the "Trump treatment". And if by some crazy chance they get elected this vilification will continue including yearly impeachment hearings.


Maybe, just maybe, if Republicans didn't act like evil pieces of shiat constantly they wouldn't be so vilified.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Most of Trump's policies are pretty mainstream


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If someone let's it slip that they're a Trump supporter, I immediately write them off as being too stupid to be worth my time.

I immediately turn around and just walk away from them mid-sentence.

Life's too short to waste time on a moron.
 
BigMax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
D. They're brainwashed by loud FoxNews
E. Dementia
F. Nihilism
G. They enjoy the spectacle of fighting, even without a coherent vision to fight for.
H. They've convinced themselves that a bloated, irresponsible sybaritic cokehead 1970s "free-love" libertine ignorant incompetent serially bankrupt heir to a vast fortune is a self-made deal-making decisive epitome of family values. Thinking ain't their thing, man.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Ooo, ooo....I'll play. Trump identified and articulated political sentiments that about half the electorate agreed with


Yes.....hate and racism
 
