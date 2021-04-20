 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   867-5309?   (tmz.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, D.C. They got your number where you are going.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer should get that off.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: Hand sanitizer should get that off.


Sure, but I think I'd rather do nothing about him having his lawyer's phone number.

Having it today won't save him.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure as soon as that verdict came in that fast his lawyer told him "welp, you're probably farked so write my number down".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why this is significant or surprising as a story.

I'm also not sure why it's necessary to do that.  But I've never been incarcerated so who knows?
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For a good time call?
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
well now that the whole world knows the number, I'm thinking he might have some difficulty simply getting through to his lawyer. F him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Not a great advertisement for his trial argument thingys
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
24601
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I noticed the marks on his palm in the photos yesterday, but assumed they were SS lightning bolts and he was getting his prison affiliations squared away. Like anyone didn't know what gang he'd be with inside. He probably gets extra cred for being convicted on Hitler's birthday
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?
 
wild9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So funny work related story on that number.... ticketing system started at 1...the lucky fool who opened a new ticket and got 8575309 decided to make it a P1 and send it up. So everyone of importance got the email regarding this ticket. The notes in there reference the song and such as well, it was good for a laugh and it's still floating around with new notes being added here and there.

It's like that Imgur post, Edward Macaroni Fork .
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


Speaks to the education bar for law enforcement.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


The only current phone number I have memorized is Mrs. Smails Kid's.

Now, my childhood phone number, and those of a dozen childhood friends, yeah, I still know those several decades later.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once the verdict is in do things generally move that quickly in getting someone out or was that due to the circumstance.

Also is it hard for someone to get in touch with their lawyer?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


I'm sure he has used his total recall many times in court.
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


I havent bothered to memorize a phone number since the 90s. Cell phone contacts lists changed all of that.
 
MHudson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?

Speaks to the education bar for law enforcement.


Yes, I remember Memorization 101.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


Hey, we only used to have to memorize seven numbers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?

I'm sure he has used his total recall many times in court.


Total Recall - Reactor Shootout Scene (1080p)
Youtube shO_r9um6sg


Cops be total recall like this ...
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?


Under those circumstances? I might be a little too preoccupied to remember a number.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?


Yep, they are Lesser included offenses.   The elements of 2nd Degree murder, (taking an action with the intent to cause the death of another)  necessarily also satisfy, say, the elements of manslaughter (taking an action extremely likely to result in the death of another)   or Reckless homicide ( taking a dangerous action with extreme indifference to human life)

He'll only get sentenced on the top count, but you charge all three because it gives you insurance with the jury that if they don't think the top count was proven they can convict on the lesser charges.  Also the triple conviction means that if for some reason one of the counts was thrown out on appeal, he remains convicted of the others and so doesn't go free.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?

The only current phone number I have memorized is Mrs. Smails Kid's.

Now, my childhood phone number, and those of a dozen childhood friends, yeah, I still know those several decades later.


If you knew you might really need a phone number for several months, wouldn't you commit it to memory? If it was one day, sure, but he had a lot of time. That's basic memorization.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'm not sure why this is significant or surprising as a story.

I'm also not sure why it's necessary to do that.  But I've never been incarcerated so who knows?


While he is a scumbag, the fact that he both knew to write the number on his hand, but also had to do so to preserve his lawyer's phone number, points to another problem.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?


Yes.

As a prosecutor, you want to charge him with everything that can possibly fit, because the double jeopardy rule means this is your only shot at it. If you fail to persuade the jury on the level of intent necessary for 2nd degree murder, you can still get him on 3rd or manslaughter.

And it also makes sense to secure convictions on all three because of appeals. Suppose an appellate court rules that an item of evidence that goes to intent was inadmissible, and vacates the 2nd degree murder charge. It doesn't invalidate the other convictions, and he'll still be in prison. Maybe you'll be able to retry him on that charge, but at least he doesn't walk free while you're deciding, and you're not risking setting him free if you fail to convict.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: thealgorerhythm: Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?

Yep, they are Lesser included offenses.   The elements of 2nd Degree murder, (taking an action with the intent to cause the death of another)  necessarily also satisfy, say, the elements of manslaughter (taking an action extremely likely to result in the death of another)   or Reckless homicide ( taking a dangerous action with extreme indifference to human life)

He'll only get sentenced on the top count, but you charge all three because it gives you insurance with the jury that if they don't think the top count was proven they can convict on the lesser charges.  Also the triple conviction means that if for some reason one of the counts was thrown out on appeal, he remains convicted of the others and so doesn't go free.


Thanks!
 
firefly212
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'm not sure why this is significant or surprising as a story.

I'm also not sure why it's necessary to do that.  But I've never been incarcerated so who knows?


A lot of times they'll give you a seat at a phone, but they don't necessarily have a directory, or phone numbers, or even a phone book... you've got limited time at the phone, so if you've got 10 minutes to make a phone call, you don't want to spend 5 minutes looking up a phone number.

If you go to protest, or do anything where there's a possibility that you're gonna end up in custody, it's best to memorize a phone number, but if you've got a bad memory, try to write it somewhere on your body. You won't necessarily have access to a business card, your wallet, or anything at all that you own when you get your chance to use a phone.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
damn ju tommy two tone
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: thealgorerhythm: Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?

Yes.

As a prosecutor, you want to charge him with everything that can possibly fit, because the double jeopardy rule means this is your only shot at it. If you fail to persuade the jury on the level of intent necessary for 2nd degree murder, you can still get him on 3rd or manslaughter.

And it also makes sense to secure convictions on all three because of appeals. Suppose an appellate court rules that an item of evidence that goes to intent was inadmissible, and vacates the 2nd degree murder charge. It doesn't invalidate the other convictions, and he'll still be in prison. Maybe you'll be able to retry him on that charge, but at least he doesn't walk free while you're deciding, and you're not risking setting him free if you fail to convict.


Also thanks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: grokca: Hand sanitizer should get that off.

Sure, but I think I'd rather do nothing about him having his lawyer's phone number.

Having it today won't save him.


Let him spend his money on failed appeals.

Cry MOAR murder pig.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'm not sure why this is significant or surprising as a story.

I'm also not sure why it's necessary to do that.  But I've never been incarcerated so who knows?


Protesters do this too.  When you are arrested they take everything away, and don't give you access to look anything up when you are finally given a chance to call.

I wouldn't put it on my hand though, too easy to wash or sweat off.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Smails Kid: holdmybones: A grown adult can't memorize a ten number sequence?

The only current phone number I have memorized is Mrs. Smails Kid's.

Now, my childhood phone number, and those of a dozen childhood friends, yeah, I still know those several decades later.


Yeah, as a kid in the 70s I probably had between 20 and 50 numbers memorized. Personal phones ended that. I now know people that have to look up their own number when asked for it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magorn: thealgorerhythm: Serious question: how did he get convicted of 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree murder, and manslaughter? Are there elements of neglect and intent that are cumulative regardless of the same victim only dying once?

Yep, they are Lesser included offenses.   The elements of 2nd Degree murder, (taking an action with the intent to cause the death of another)  necessarily also satisfy, say, the elements of manslaughter (taking an action extremely likely to result in the death of another)   or Reckless homicide ( taking a dangerous action with extreme indifference to human life)

He'll only get sentenced on the top count, but you charge all three because it gives you insurance with the jury that if they don't think the top count was proven they can convict on the lesser charges.  Also the triple conviction means that if for some reason one of the counts was thrown out on appeal, he remains convicted of the others and so doesn't go free.


More precisely, he'll be sentenced on all three, but the sentences will run concurrently, not consecutively.  Amounts to the same thing, though.
 
