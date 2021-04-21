 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Would you take $50 to come in for an interview? What if is was for McDonald's? In Florida?   (foxnews.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have they tried paying a living wage?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this position compare with, say, a train -- which I could also afford.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can afford $50 to anyone who just shows up, they can afford to pay a living wage.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or for five dollars in gas you could just sit in your garage with the engine running and listen to Steely Dan tapes and relax into the sweet embrace of death.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the kind of person that typically works at McDonalds, $50 is a lot of money.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Have they tried paying a living wage?


Never occurred to them.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will show up to be paid $50 for a job interview only to find out it was a MLM or timeshare sales pitch.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FL voted for a $15 minimum wage. In September it goes to $10, and a dollar per year up to $15.

This is how a rising tide lifts all boats.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*$50 to be paid 90 days after your start of employment date. If you are no longer available before the 90 day period ends, the $50 bonus is forfeited and final paycheck can recieve pay consistant with minimum wage.*
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local Captain D's is advertising a "$100 signing bonus."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Have they tried paying a living wage?


Sort of -- if you click through to the article that this article is referencing, it says he's had more success by paying a few dollars over the state minimum wage.  Amazing, it's almost like, after trying every other gimmick, a better wage will attract more applicants.

But, never fear, there's still this quote from that article:

"The biggest challenge out there is the federal government and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment, because that is truly creating the incentive to not work right now," Casper said. "And, how do you blame somebody? You can make more money on unemployment - and so, we've got to be at least above that."

Yup, it's our meager social welfare net that is to blame.  Everything would improve, in this guy's opinion, if we just got rid of that.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. If the McDonald's where I interview is in my neighborhood, and I can do it at a convenient time, and it only takes a few minutes, sure. There's nothing requiring me to accept a job if they make me an offer.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: People will show up to be paid $50 for a job interview only to find out it was a MLM or timeshare sales pitch.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Or for five dollars in gas you could just sit in your garage with the engine running and listen to Steely Dan tapes and relax into the sweet embrace of death.


lolz. For the record I inexplicably have you tagged as 'boat explosion hostage negotiator'. I have no idea why but it kind of still checks out. Yacht rock forever
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Surprisingly, the $50 offer reportedly hasn't attracted many applicants."

To me, this says there is more to it than just interview and be handed $50.  I can't imagine he wouldn't otherwise have a bunch of not-really-serious applicants who were willing to pretend interview for $50.  There's gotta be a catch that's turning people off -- maybe some unstated requirement or "contract" that they make you sign saying if you're offered the job and turn it down you have to pay the money back or something.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus, newspaper comments sections.  It'd be hilarious if it wasn't so sad.  Apparently a bunch of social security check clutching boomers think everyone except themselves is on unemployment and living the high life.  Even with the extensions unemployment ran out for laid off restaurant workers 6+ months ago, assholes.  If no one wants to work feeding you raging assholes it's because they had to find other ways to get by and realized they don't have to.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: 'boat explosion hostage negotiator'


I thought my Carnival Cruise Lines employment records were sealed...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Or for five dollars in gas you could just sit in your garage with the engine running and listen to Steely Dan tapes and relax into the sweet embrace of death.


Made me think of this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: To the kind of person that typically works at McDonalds, $50 is a lot of money.


I'll tell you one thing they've always hired a lot of seniors, and I'll bet not more than a handful are coming back or applying. Ever again.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Me: You guys still using that ' secret sauce ' on your Big Macs?
Interviewer: Yes, yes we do.
Me: Perfect, because I've been denying myself sexual pleasure for weeks now. When can I start?
Interviewer: Ewww, that's disgusting! Get out.
Me: Can I have my $50 now?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is just a continuation of the the "Nobody wants to work, cuz the gubment is giving them working peoples money.." narrative...It's the new take on the "steak and lobster welfare queen" trope.. It's going to be the
"proof" that even with an incentive people are lazy bullshat narrative they've been using..
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What is your biggest weakness?
Not having $50.

What are your future goals?
Finish this interview and collect $50

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
having blown my $50 long ago, probably living in the streets.

What is your greatest strength?
The desperation required to come in for an interview at McD for the sole purpose of collecting $50.
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have they tried giving consistent 40 hour a week schedules?
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe a lot of laid off restaurant workers found different jobs where they don't have to deal with the asshole customers who come to restaurants.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
McDonald's could better spend its money bribing (short for "commercially free speeching) the politicos to practice health protocols during a world epidemic, which is churring out variants to fight the progress of vaccines.

Short of that, a legal fund for defense attorney if anyone has a problem with kidnapping 1 out of every 100 customers to work behind the counter should solve the problem.

My last experience with McDonalds was on the Champs Eleysee in Paris.  Theatened to go in, my wife went into hysterics.  So we went around the corner to the Georges Sanc, for a eight course three hour meal.  For two it cost about 25 double pounder with cheese.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This is just a continuation of the the "Nobody wants to work, cuz the gubment is giving them working peoples money.." narrative...It's the new take on the "steak and lobster welfare queen" trope.. It's going to be the
"proof" that even with an incentive people are lazy bullshat narrative they've been using..



They've been pushing this since the Nixon era. farking low life bastards.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think that this is the McD's that I drive past on my way to work.  Maybe I'll swing by and try to get $50!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have they tried improving operations and investing in capital machinery?
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Narrator: there is actually no labor shortage

What there is a shortage of are ethical businessmen who don't understand that they need to adjust their pay rates to cope with a changing marketplace. Pay more money, people will work there. Oh that will make shiat cost more, making it harder to compete - welcome to the invisible farking hand biatch.

I know a guy in Canada that's worked for Wendy's for like 15 years, because in Canada he can make the rent on his salary. Amazing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: dothemath: Or for five dollars in gas you could just sit in your garage with the engine running and listen to Steely Dan tapes and relax into the sweet embrace of death.

Made me think of this
[Fark user image 400x395]


Id rather talk like Jar Jar than Chet Hanks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What, ever. Been trying to get hired by these dick heads since the 80s. Never even called back or anything.
 
Loren
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Jesus, newspaper comments sections.  It'd be hilarious if it wasn't so sad.  Apparently a bunch of social security check clutching boomers think everyone except themselves is on unemployment and living the high life.  Even with the extensions unemployment ran out for laid off restaurant workers 6+ months ago, assholes.  If no one wants to work feeding you raging assholes it's because they had to find other ways to get by and realized they don't have to.


And there are probably a lot of people not willing to risk their lives for a job like that.
 
aurorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our long john silver's are posting wages on the sign outside $10 for crew and $12 for managers. Certainly nothing exciting as you could probably get that from any of the dozen fast food places desperate for workers.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun:

Yup, it's our meager social welfare net that is to blame.  Everything would improve, in this guy's opinion, if we just got rid of that.

Florida's unemployment pays a meager $14.37 per 40 hour week, if you qualify for maximum benefits and don't opt to have state and federal taxes withdrawn.

That's with the federal pandemic stimulus that's running until September, otherwise it would be less than the federal minimum wage at $6.87 an hour (Arizona's is worse, it's only $6 an hour per week here, and that's despite the minimum wage being $12).

So yeah, it's not the unemployment that's the problem, it's their awful level of pay and amount of associated bullshiat they'd have to put up with for it.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: dothemath: Or for five dollars in gas you could just sit in your garage with the engine running and listen to Steely Dan tapes and relax into the sweet embrace of death.

Made me think of this
[Fark user image image 400x395]


That's easy; look like Jar Jar Binks.  The tongue alone would make up for how goofy the ears are.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aww, what if McDonalds is forced to close? Rude fat people and obnoxious children would have to get their junk food and toys from one of the other dozens of options. Who wants to live in a world like that?
 
