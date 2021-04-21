 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   A new study found that we automatically make assumptions about men who wear shirts with big logos and not in a positive way   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Women are attracted to men who appear promiscuous.   How do you think those guys are having so much sex, by sitting at home watching pornhub?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wearing your sunglasses on the back of your head is an added bonus.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Good people.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
?
 
cide1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A recent study has also found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than men who mention it...
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do stains count?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How gauche.  I only wear sophisticated logos on my shirts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...that's why I look like a walking billboard...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't see it...

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
