(StudyFinds)   If I said you had a beautiful body would you hold it against me?   (studyfinds.org) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you COVID, my metabolism was for shiat before the pandemic
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh indeed, your metabolism has emotion. And when you tell it to fark off- even in light of a pandemic, because it does not understand pandemics- it runs away for life.  That is how metabolism works.

See all those fat people?  They slighted their metabolism and now it's gone.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd party with her:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Very quietly. While watching a show.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'd party with her:
[Fark user image image 425x270]
Very quietly. While watching a show.


Like through a window at night?
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
studyfinds.orgView Full Size

"Motherfu*ker. Every Netflix category is the same 30 movies in a different order. Can I jerk off and eat this pizza at the same time...?"
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The pandemic didn't bother my metabolism, but the broken leg I got mountain biking sure has.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shabu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm built for comfort, not speed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'd party with her:
[Fark user image 425x270]
Very quietly. While watching a show.


Im under the pizza box.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am no longer infected.

/and my tobacconist's, it is scratched
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shabu: I'm built for comfort, not speed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'd party with her:
[Fark user image 425x270]
Very quietly. While watching a show.


She'd probably smoke a bowl and split a nice bottle of red wine with you.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: beezeltown: I'd party with her:
[Fark user image 425x270]
Very quietly. While watching a show.

Im under the pizza box.


Anchovy how you doing?
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i'll even penetrate you... through the mouth

// it's ok, you won't even notice... i'm pretty small
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monty Python: Dirty Hungarian Phrasebook
Youtube C1Sw0PDgHU4
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: The pandemic didn't bother my metabolism, but the broken leg I got mountain biking sure has.


My son just told me about a neighbor, whom he sometimes mountain bikes with, broke a leg recently. You don't live in Portage do you?
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's funny because I've lost 35lbs... 35 more to go.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tuxq: That's funny because I've lost 35lbs... 35 more to go.


Congratulations. I was down 33 lbs at my last check up. About 20 to go.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sitting on your ass binge watching all the TV and hoovering up food delivered to your home for a solid year might result in weight gain?

Shocking. I'm shocked.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zik-Zak: I am no longer infected.

/and my tobacconist's, it is scratched


Drop your panties, Sir William.  I cannot wait 'till lunchtime.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lefty248: tuxq: That's funny because I've lost 35lbs... 35 more to go.

Congratulations. I was down 33 lbs at my last check up. About 20 to go.


I was down 40 but the holidays came and my motivation dwindled. But it gave my skin time to catch up and the motivation is back. So hopefully this time will be as quick as the first 35 (about 3 months). I just need this pollen to chill out so the after-work walks don't end up with me in hives.

/I'm not particularly sensitive to pollen, the trees are just going crazy this year.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

