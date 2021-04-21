 Skip to content
 
(StudyFinds)   A new study found the exact number of cups of coffee you should drink in a day is ... five, ahh ahh ahh, five cups   (studyfinds.org) divider line
40
    More: Obvious, Coffee, morning coffee, new study finds, Drink, drink coffee, new study, coffee drinkers, Previous studies  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do energy drinks count? Um... asking for a friend.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


iveonlyhadthreesofarineedtwomoreohholy​shiatthecolorsgoingtoruntoworktoday...
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
5?

underachievers
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cups? It's supposed to be Pots you ass clowns
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
....study paid for by the coffee industry, and by coffee fanatics anxious to justify their addiction.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds good to me. Plus, I convert to iced coffee when I get to work, so I get some water in as well.

Also, +1,Subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Right on target.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Flawed study. It only studied the short-term effects of drinking coffee, immediately after drinking it.

But drinking coffee is only making you more tired. After the initial boost wears off, you become lethargic unless you keep drinking more caffeine.

Meanwhile, people who don't drink coffee remain at a more stable and consistent level of alertness, without having sleep problems at night.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Sounds good to me. Plus, I convert to iced coffee when I get to work, so I get some water in as well.


I'm about to move into "cold press" season. Stick that stuff in the fridge overnight. All good in the morning.

Too hot here in the summer for fresh brew.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Five pots of coffee.  Got it.

Thanks, blogger.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Flawed study. It only studied the short-term effects of drinking coffee, immediately after drinking it.

But drinking coffee is only making you more tired. After the initial boost wears off, you become lethargic unless you keep drinking more caffeine.

Meanwhile, people who don't drink coffee remain at a more stable and consistent level of alertness, without having sleep problems at night.


Five Man Electrical Band - Signs (Exclusive Video)
Youtube gYvdTvUcGIM
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: [Fark user image image 225x225]

iveonlyhadthreesofarineedtwomoreohholy​shiatthecolorsgoingtoruntoworktoday...​


Why did you steal my tea cup, you bastard :(
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thanks, but I don't need a diarrhea based weight loss plan.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Malarkey.
Hey balance study would to the exact milligrams.
🙄
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shameful CSB: I don't even brew or buy coffee anymore but pour roughly a half teaspoon full of instant Nescafe into my hand and swish it down with whatever on hand a few times a day. I'd estimate the caffeine equivalency to be 3 cups. It's very economical and efficient but don't let anyone see you do it
/Hobo Life
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they monitor the previous night's whiskey consumption? FLAWED STUDY.
 
pdieten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jim never has a fifth cup of coffee at home.....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was unemployed in the early 2000s, one day I decided to see how many pots of coffee I could drink in a day. It was shorty after that I threw the Mr Coffee in the trash. It was years until I deemed coffee safe again. Then three years ago, I was advised to stop caffeine all together or my heart would assplode.
 
pdieten
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: Shameful CSB: I don't even brew or buy coffee anymore but pour roughly a half teaspoon full of instant Nescafe into my hand and swish it down with whatever on hand a few times a day. I'd estimate the caffeine equivalency to be 3 cups. It's very economical and efficient but don't let anyone see you do it
/Hobo Life


You need an intervention.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Cups? It's supposed to be Pots you ass clowns


That's not entirely legal yet.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: ....study paid for by the coffee industry, and by coffee fanatics anxious to justify their addiction.


Well in that case you might want to take those "studies" that say that alcohol is good for you with a grain of salt.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about zero cups? That works for me. Coffee is disgusting.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Albert911emt: ....study paid for by the coffee industry, and by coffee fanatics anxious to justify their addiction.

Well in that case you might want to take those "studies" that say that alcohol is good for you with a grain of salt.


You shut your whore mouth.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: Shameful CSB: I don't even brew or buy coffee anymore but pour roughly a half teaspoon full of instant Nescafe into my hand and swish it down with whatever on hand a few times a day. I'd estimate the caffeine equivalency to be 3 cups. It's very economical and efficient but don't let anyone see you do it
/Hobo Life


It is a not uncommon pre-gym workout drink for heavy lifters to mix a spoon of freeze-dried coffee into a coke and chug it down.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Do energy drinks count? Um... asking for a friend.


Your friend needs to have a heathy heart in order to handle 4 cups a day for two years...
Source
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess if you're going for the British-teeth look
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this from the same scientists that said we should eat ten tablespoons of coco a day because it made rats thin?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: How about zero cups? That works for me. Coffee is disgusting.


Folgers is not coffee, there's your problem
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"People who drink 3-5 cups of coffee a day are more alert, have better memory"

... and spend a lot more time in the bathroom.

Just sayin'
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Number of males succumbing to encephalopathies of unknown etiologies is increasing.  No need for beatdowns on the scrimmage line to result in CTE.  Could be ag chemicals, could be sunspots - but confusion, agitation and tied to the hospital bed rails with hands swaddled in cotton bandages secured by velcro - unable to recognize or name wife of thirty years?

Well, docs of every specialty will suggest and execute every sort of lab test - good insurance will get one's brain tissue collected (NOPE) and reduced to a slide-set (after everything from heavy metals to Hanta V./toxoplasmosis have been eliminated from consideration).

Then, some friendly nurse's aid brings the patient coffee at 02:00 (patient way off any reasonable schedule owing to hourly collection of bodily fluids and injections of vitamins).  Patient guzzled first cup through straw - and felt so  "light" that he asked for another, and another.

4 cups of "bottom of the percolator" brew and ZOOM.  Yes, memories returned with a bullet - still missing that first ten days on ventilator - but when the psychiatrist showed up to evaluate for transfer of patient to long-term palliative care?  Yeah, patient not only recognized shrink as being fellow employee of defunct hosp. - twenty years previous - but could name names and all particulars - shrink rec. unwrapping 'restraints' and sending patient home.

Docs still have no idea what happened (diagnostic digging revealed nothing out of ordinary).  However, low level, cheap, clinical, interventions (caffeine) might be a less expensive means of resetting the matrix.

/YMMV
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great news! If 3-5 cups per day are good for me, by extension the 10 cups I drink per day are really great for me. I can science!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Malarkey.
Hey balance study would to the exact milligrams.
🙄


Jesus Christ's voice to Text really hates me my original comment should convey:  "a study containing actual science would have actual milligrams"
&  state a precise amount or something to affect is what I meant to say
 
sdd2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God, I think that would rip my insides out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: When I was unemployed in the early 2000s, one day I decided to see how many pots of coffee I could drink in a day. It was shorty after that I threw the Mr Coffee in the trash. It was years until I deemed coffee safe again. Then three years ago, I was advised to stop caffeine all together or my heart would assplode.


Ya...That stuff will keep your innards moving for a while if you drink enough of it...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.gifer.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


ah, the good ole days when your cartoon characters could chain smoke and be strung out on coffee.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jim32rr: kyuzokai: How about zero cups? That works for me. Coffee is disgusting.

Folgers is not coffee, there's your problem


Friends always say "You just haven't had good coffee. Try [their favorite]."  I say, "You pay, I'll try, but don't cry if I still hate it."

I've thrown away a lot of expensive coffee that way.  They eventually give up. It's just not for me- I'm a bit of a supertaster, and very sensitive to some particular bitter flavors. Oddly enough, I love bitter chocolate, and I can eat chocolate covered coffee beans... I just can't stand the drink or any of its permutations, even with a mountain of sugar, cream, and whatever else you can throw at it.
 
