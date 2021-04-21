 Skip to content
 
(8 News Now)   Lower your tassels to half-staff: Burlesque icon Tempest Storm dies at 93 in Las Vegas home   (8newsnow.com) divider line
12
376 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 9:20 AM



12 Comments
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Wylie Hubbard "Snake Farm"
Youtube 89VR_lZehw4
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was looking pretty pastie toward the end.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Torpedo boobs, ahoy!
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in the old days, she could have started a 'storm' in my shorts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
R.I.P Stormy Waters

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


/ I haven't seen this meme in a long while. Are we still doing it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She knew Betti Page? Er, Betti Page knew her? Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure her tassels were already at about knee level ....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

offacue: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/89VR_lZe​hw4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


R.I.P. White Blues
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ta tas, dear lady.  Ta ta.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pasties and a G-String
Youtube HH51fbzXg_E
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She looks like Danni Ashe. Or Danni Ashe looks like her. Whichever.

/daaaang
//daaaaaaaannnnngggg
///dang.
 
