‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their new case rate has leveled off. Against the y-axis
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I hear most cases are asymptotematic.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is how we get the variant that kicks our ass this winter. :-/ I work with a lot of people in India. TBH I'm surprised it's taken this long for this kind of growth.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.


no worries, somebody, somewhere blames you.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.


So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
250k new cases per day. Holy shart.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

no worries, somebody, somewhere blames you.


It's me, it's me!
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.


You missed the development, testing, production, accreditation and distribution of those 'minor adjustments'. Aka the whole scientific process.

But aside from that, you are right, not a biggie.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.


Texas  variant emerged this week that has diminished response to antibodies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This Democrat hoax to sabotage the illustrious presidency of Donald JOHN NOT HUSSEIN Trump is getting out of hand.
 
wild9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This sucks really, a lot of the folks I support for work are in India. Always telling them to be safe when we end our conversations. It used to be the other way around and they would tell me the same thing knowing I'm here in the U.S.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

Pooda
 
havocmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
what took them so long?

I don't mean to be callous, but genuinely asking how one of the most populous countries on Earth wasn't like this a year ago? Kudos for fighting it off until now, I guess?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.


So? It's Pittsburgh. There's always at least one round of snow in April and sometimes there's even one in May.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This Democrat hoax to sabotage the illustrious presidency of Donald JOHN NOT HUSSEIN Trump is getting out of hand.


Emboldened, they dare to take out Modi now
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I blame the call centers.
 
carkiller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: But I hear most cases are asymptotematic.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/+1 funnied
 
ENS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

havocmike: what took them so long?

I don't mean to be callous, but genuinely asking how one of the most populous countries on Earth wasn't like this a year ago? Kudos for fighting it off until now, I guess?


The article gets into some of the issues with under reporting and I guess there's always going to be some fog of war problems in a country that enormous.

Historians still argue about how many people the Spanish Flu killed, so it'll never be set in stone.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Artcurus: dukeblue219: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.

Texas  variant emerged this week that has diminished response to antibodies.


I hate this state.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

outtatowner: You missed the development, testing, production, accreditation and distribution of those 'minor adjustments'. Aka the whole scientific process.


Do the different flu vaccines used each year each have to go through full clinical testing?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.


The messenger RNA vaccine technology it's very adaptable. We will be able to keep up with variants.  This scenario of having to get booster shots every 6 to 9 months is looking realistic though.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone: we need to flatten the curve!

India: on which axis?
 
LucySnowe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.


It's not pouring here, but it snowed in Dayton too. It's weird.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Crap, crap, crap, crap.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: outtatowner: You missed the development, testing, production, accreditation and distribution of those 'minor adjustments'. Aka the whole scientific process.

Do the different flu vaccines used each year each have to go through full clinical testing?


Yes
 
Shiboleth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.


You didn't
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

greentea1985: lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.

So? It's Pittsburgh. There's always at least one round of snow in April and sometimes there's even one in May.


Oh aren't you in a mood!
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: The Googles Do Nothing: We will never be able to keep up with this.  The variants will overwhelm us.  I blame everybody but myself.

So far there is no indication any of the variants are able to beat the vaccines in a meaningful way, nor that new variants can't be stopped with minor adjustments.

Unless I missed something recently.


Pretty sure that real world data indicates that all of the vaccines are less effective against the South African variant, but there aren't enough data points yet to accurately say just how much less effective it is.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

havocmike: what took them so long?

I don't mean to be callous, but genuinely asking how one of the most populous countries on Earth wasn't like this a year ago? Kudos for fighting it off until now, I guess?


About a month or two ago I was a reading some articles expressing genuine puzzlement in the scientific community as to why India had not been hit harder. Nobody really knew, but some speculated that it's because the population there skews younger than in western countries. Some of the new variants are hitting young people more than the original.  That may be the reason why it's spiking now.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro: Challenge accepted!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LucySnowe: lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.

It's not pouring here, but it snowed in Dayton too. It's weird.


Damn, username most definitely checks out.
It's not unheard of, but I've lived here almost my whole life and it doesn't happen that often. March is another story.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: outtatowner: You missed the development, testing, production, accreditation and distribution of those 'minor adjustments'. Aka the whole scientific process.

Do the different flu vaccines used each year each have to go through full clinical testing?


No
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.


Should I skip work?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.

Should I skip work?


If you can reasonably ask that question then the answer is yes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if the practice of open pyres next to Ganges tributaries is also contributing to the spread. Perhaps that's been stopped by local decrees.
 
thornhill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

havocmike: what took them so long?

I don't mean to be callous, but genuinely asking how one of the most populous countries on Earth wasn't like this a year ago? Kudos for fighting it off until now, I guess?


A lot of articles were written at the end of the winter about this - mortality rates in third-world countries have been well below western countries. While there is likely under reporting occurring, it doesn't fully explain it (if India had the same mortality rate of the U.S., they simply couldn't hide that many bodies). Long and short of it is that nobody really knows what's going on.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theguyyousaw: lindalouwho: Btw, I just opened my curtains  and IT'S FARKING POURING DOWN SNOW OUT THERE!!! In Pittsburgh. A week and a half before May 1.

Should I skip work?


If you can, hell yeah! Wait. As long as it's also snowing in Johnstown, I should add.
 
