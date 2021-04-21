 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In other news, the right to trial by combat still exists in Jersey law   (bailiwickexpress.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's how it's done out on The Turnpike.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to use the Star Trek fight music.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah. Take him up on it. Presumably the Crown gets to choose their champion?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Hell yeah. Take him up on it. Presumably the Crown gets to choose their champion?


img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be in NEW Jersey. However, "trial by combat was technically part of English common law until 1819, when Parliament formally outlawed it after an embarrassing incident the year before. SeeAshford v. Thornton, 106 E.R. 149 (1818)."

For full discussion of these most recent (maybe?) New York and Kansas crossovers between Game of Thrones and the US legal system, see Lowering The Bar.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long as we get the rules straight. That's the British way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Jersey or New Jersey?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what the guy looks like before I decide if I can take him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thunderdome in Jersey was always a safe bet.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: qorkfiend: Hell yeah. Take him up on it. Presumably the Crown gets to choose their champion?

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]
/oblig


Three observations:

The Man is Hercules incarnate.

He can hold a broadsword like it's a lady's fencing foil.

Noice legs. It's a shame about the face.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's a Jersey thing, because I don't understand.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does jus primæ noctis, most likely.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Let's see what the guy looks like before I decide if I can take him.


Nae problemo - here ya go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Old Jersey or New Jersey?


How about Jersey Where Guns Are Outlawed
And
Jersey Where Every Outlaw Has 2 Guns
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'll have to take our word on this, it's happening in there somewhere.
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: It might be in NEW Jersey. However, "trial by combat was technically part of English common law until 1819, when Parliament formally outlawed it after an embarrassing incident the year before. SeeAshford v. Thornton, 106 E.R. 149 (1818)."


Jersey is not under English law. It has its own complicated mess.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I kinda wish we still had trial by combat in America, and that it was DIRECT trial by combat, not the sort where you can pick a champion to fight for you. If you request it, YOU do the fighting.

It would make for some good television AND it would get rid of a lot of people that probably think too highly of themselves. Just imagine all the January 6th insurrectionists demanding trial by combat. That's fun stuff right there.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picard preparing for combat.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going into detail here, but Trial by Combat is still legal in Maryland.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: [Fark user image 500x332]


It's too early in the morning, is the guy on the right one of the Lesser Hemsworths?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why the judge would question his mental health when the law of Trial by Combat is still on the books in Jersey. I'm not sure if it is still illegal In Ontario to challenge someone to a duel. Up until 2017 it technically was and could carry a sentence of 2 years in prison.  Every boxing and MMA match that had been arranged in the province, prior to 2017, was a crime.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: brantgoose: Old Jersey or New Jersey?

How about Jersey Where Guns Are Outlawed


That doesn't help narrow it down.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: qorkfiend: Hell yeah. Take him up on it. Presumably the Crown gets to choose their champion?

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]
/oblig


(1) Either party is entirely within its right to pick a stand-in.  But... the stand-in suffers any repercussions along with the principal, so your stand-in better like you a real damned lot.

(20 You didn't do it with swords.  Swords were farking expensive and were a sign of being upper-class (or at least working for the upper class).  The standard process was that an area was drawn out for the fight.  Each combatant was given a small wicker shield and either a staff or a club.  And then they whaled on each other until one died, yielded, or stepped outside the area.  Assuming the loser wasn't killed, they might be executed or exiled (as was the principal if the loser was a stand-in).  So, trial by combat isn't two man-beasts with giant swords going at it*, but a pair of middle-aged yobbos flailing at each other like LARPers until one gets lucky.  It would be entertaining only in the sense a cripple fight is entertaining.

* And let's be honest, if you had the skill, wealth, and position to be a man-beast with a giant fark-off sword, are you really going to risk your life for a thatcher trying to get payment from a miller?  Nobles outside of battles were much more likely to pal around than strut and fret like cockerels, so most slap-fights would be between the thatcher and miller than Lord Highbottom and Baron Tinydick.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trial by combat + "transferred" his jewelry shop inventory and his gambling shop assets to family members before heading to jail + representing himself before court = whatever Brit equivalent to sovereign citizen is.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Boy, I kinda wish we still had trial by combat in America, and that it was DIRECT trial by combat, not the sort where you can pick a champion to fight for you. If you request it, YOU do the fighting.

It would make for some good television AND it would get rid of a lot of people that probably think too highly of themselves. Just imagine all the January 6th insurrectionists demanding trial by combat. That's fun stuff right there.


But if that happened then elite athletes would walk free on serious charges, unlike today.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically legal, but then, so is selling your wife at the local market.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Creoena: [Fark user image 500x332]

It's too early in the morning, is the guy on the right one of the Lesser Hemsworths?


Ryan Kwanten of True Blood fame in the film Knights of Badassdom. Basically, a no-budget comedy made by various people between scenes on their regular shows
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Boy, I kinda wish we still had trial by combat in America, and that it was DIRECT trial by combat, not the sort where you can pick a champion to fight for you. If you request it, YOU do the fighting.

It would make for some good television AND it would get rid of a lot of people that probably think too highly of themselves. Just imagine all the January 6th insurrectionists demanding trial by combat. That's fun stuff right there.


Orange Buffoon!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Trial by combat + "transferred" his jewelry shop inventory and his gambling shop assets to family members before heading to jail + representing himself before court = whatever Brit equivalent to sovereign citizen is.


The second half of that would imply sovereign citizens are correct as a matter of law but the law is ignored because it is stupid or inconvenient, which is not the case.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: qorkfiend: Hell yeah. Take him up on it. Presumably the Crown gets to choose their champion?

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]
/oblig


Guys like that look like a regular guy emerging from the body of a huge guy.

Regular guy
Fark user imageView Full Size


Regular guy on top of giant guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe Rudy was on to something...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is old Jersey. In New Jersey they do it like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
