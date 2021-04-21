 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   With all the unrest as of late in Portland, people are fleeing the city left and right, not putting bids $150,000 over the asking price on a 65 year old home... right?   (oregonlive.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh. Meanwhile I'm getting form letters in fake handwriting font from house flippers
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't surprise me in the least.  Twelve doors, all single family, and the offers we get for Denver are insane.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen this movie before.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6,500 square foot, lot?
As in 1/8th of an acre?
Jesus I thought the little 1,200 sq ft house on a quarter acre I grew up in was small!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously Portland is

Duh.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restored by an architect?
/sees pics
Oh that is pretty <3
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it once, I'll say it again.

The FOMO that has driven sales in the market fueling dreams of massive profits of inflating values of homes can just as easily be the fear that fuels panic if sales prices drop to account for affordability of rising interest rates and stagnant sales. Then we could see a massive flood of homes simultaneously hitting the market for sale, further depressing prices. Which in turn starts the FOMO to get the hell out of the market and continues the vicious cycle.

It isn't wishful thinking from someone priced out of the market. If I have to save up more, I will. However, the cash buyers will eventually dry up at some point, and people will need to liquidate assets for cash.

Sure. that doesn't guarantee a crash at all, let alone something on the scale of what we've seen in the past. We might not even see prices go down from here. Perhaps the increases are permanent. But make no mistake, if the right event triggers panic, which may never happen, but if it does, we could see another collapse not because of foreclosures, but panicked investors that own properties outright and need to ditch them.

Stagnant market? Mutual funds and corporate owners dumping toxic assets of abused homes in the next 10-20 years suffering from severely deferred maintenance? Collapsing overseas markets where foreign investors cash en masse? Take your pick.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
White flight flap flap flap
 
Texmandie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: 6,500 square foot, lot?
As in 1/8th of an acre?
Jesus I thought the little 1,200 sq ft house on a quarter acre I grew up in was small!


Looking at this as a Texan who grew up on in a house on a half acre lot: that's insane.

Looking at this as a resident of the Nuremberg metro area: 200 square meter house in excellent condition on a giant 600 square meter lot for less than 1 million EUR?! That's insane!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This year the southern half of California might run out of water.  That's at least a few million people looking to move where it still rains.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Folks working from home through the pandemic both have money (no vacations, commute, night out, need to buy pants, etc for a year) and a strong desire for a bigger place so they can have a real office rather than a folding table in the corner of the family room. There's going to be some real demand for a while in the 2nd Roaring 20's (if the stimulus pulls off the trick of avoiding a short cut to the 2nd Great Depression).
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, at these prices, I'm not hearing as much about 'starter homes' as I used to. In my day, you bought a home to live in forever. People added rooms on if they needed more space. They didn't have to hire maids to keep the home sparkling clean either. Houses actually looked a little lived in.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"0.27-acre property "

Our dogs have a 1 acre play yard.
 
