(Asahi Shimbun)   Stuff you'll find on Yahoo Auctions: Vintage capsule toys, vintage sports cards, vintage leprosy patient lists   (asahi.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yahoo Auctions still exists?

Man... I scored $200 off of a f*cking PATRIK STEFAN card there back in the day...
And no fees!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something like that for a Nomar Garciaparra pack pull...

Geez... back when he was on the Sawux.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
you can buy vintage b&w photos of deceased people on eBay. I always thought that was interesting but tasteless.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: you can buy vintage b&w photos of deceased people on eBay. I always thought that was interesting but tasteless.


Wait, are the subjects in the photos deceased in the photo? Or just these days?
 
drogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dyhchong: sinko swimo: you can buy vintage b&w photos of deceased people on eBay. I always thought that was interesting but tasteless.

Wait, are the subjects in the photos deceased in the photo? Or just these days?


I'm assuming photos of people in coffins. It used to be popular back in the earlier days of photography.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-​m​ortem_photography
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: you can buy vintage b&w photos of deceased people on eBay. I always thought that was interesting but tasteless.


The relics get me

Who wants someone's blood?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drogg: dyhchong: sinko swimo: you can buy vintage b&w photos of deceased people on eBay. I always thought that was interesting but tasteless.

Wait, are the subjects in the photos deceased in the photo? Or just these days?

I'm assuming photos of people in coffins. It used to be popular back in the earlier days of photography.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-m​ortem_photography


It was the only way to keep people from being blurry due to exposure times.

/not serious
 
