 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mental Floss)   I learned giving a hoot about your brain on drugs can prevent forest fires. 10 PSA's that Gen X'ers can recite from memory   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Public service announcement, Public service announcements, Ad Council, Generation X, Smokey Bear, Captain America, R2-D2, Images of the Thermal Thief  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could, but today I am still just a bill.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/dntfa
 
thisispete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm more used to PSAs that are actually good.

Blazed - Drug Driving in Aotearoa
Youtube P8KAaf45g5U
 
thisispete
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NEW ZEALAND TRANSPORT AGENCY MISTAKES
Youtube O2MGCV-92e4
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about the Italian guy who played an Indian in the pollution commercial?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Blasting caps can turn day - into night."

"Ben Frankling knew electricity's plan. But that same old Ben, was a lucky man."

"Light me, Harry."

Johnny Smoke

Work hard, play hard, fight hard, smoke hard.
 
thisispete
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep It Real Online - Pornography
Youtube 6c3Edm8NdGs
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hell I'm a Millennial and remember well over half of those.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Star Wars 'Childhood Immunization' PSA
Youtube b8ZD9RcC8P0
 
thisispete
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Quit for your pets
Youtube WGAXjziXFuc
 
djfitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Woodsy the Owl ("Give a Hoot Don't Pollute") got his introduction in 1971.
Smokey the Bear was introduced in 1944.

Isn't this more like Boomer nostalgia rather than Gen X?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
🎵Users are losers and losers are users. So don't use drugs! Don't use drugs!🎵

I said it before, but McGruff the snitch dog can eat a dick.
 
geggy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the life lessons from Mr. T, I wouldn't be here today.
 
GORDON
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I wish I could, but today I am still just a bill.


Conjunction Junction, what's your function?  Tell me while you hanker for a hunk of cheese.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I still have this poster hanging on my wall...
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Years ago there was a young lady that I worked with who would say, "I'm frying on it! ", when something was unusual, weird, etc.

It took me a while to realize it was in reference to the "this is your brain on drugs" PSA.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am Astar, a Robot PSA 1980s
Youtube Km4f-eRE4Kc
 
djfitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 🎵Users are losers and losers are users. So don't use drugs! Don't use drugs!🎵


Only Users Lose Drugs
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dana Plato puking on Diff'rent Strokes meanwhile on Growing Pains the writers are calling Tracy Gold fat leading to real eating problems.

Speed was the drug of choice on Family Ties and Saved by the Bell.

We didn't need PSAs, we had the special episode.
 
ingo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most effective anti-drug PSA was the one with a pair of teen girls mocking a teen boy for being high.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djfitz: Woodsy the Owl ("Give a Hoot Don't Pollute") got his introduction in 1971.
Smokey the Bear was introduced in 1944.

Isn't this more like Boomer nostalgia rather than Gen X?


knew those better than the star wars and captain america ones that were before i remember
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They misspelled GALAXY ("GALAXAY") in the Star Wars ad.
 
shiny dagmar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wagon wheel?

NO. YOU DON'T GET TO PUT SWISS CHEESE BETWEEN 2 CRACKERS AND CALL IT A WAGON WHEEL, THAT'S NOT A THING

/been waiting 45 years to get that off my chest
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And knowing is half the battle!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Essssspecially when they grab hold and yank me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next, on a very special thread, on Fark....An unsuspecting young man sits nude on a slatted chair...
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny Safety Commercial
Youtube BFHjqbXyQxw

There it is.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
House Hippo Commercial
Youtube TijcoS8qHIE
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [YouTube video: I am Astar, a Robot PSA 1980s]


I tried to describe this to my wife. She thought I was crazy. I started to believe her.
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djfitz: Woodsy the Owl ("Give a Hoot Don't Pollute") got his introduction in 1971.
Smokey the Bear was introduced in 1944.

Isn't this more like Boomer nostalgia rather than Gen X?


Smokey Bear no "the". The the is from the song.

My generation was informed by after-school specials. In a very special after-school special Gracie can't get a date to the school dance because she has gotten a little overweight watching TV instead of going outside after school.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like Father, Like Son (PSA)
Youtube VA1QxJatWng


/off lawn
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Duck And Cover" - original TV advert
Youtube zMnKNHNfznE
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The state of Virginia launched this tv and radio campaign in the 70s to make everyone aware that they could now make a right turn on red after stopping.  It was everywhere. It had to be because I didn't watch a lot of Mannix, just Scooby Doo and cartoons.  They had this jingle, "Right turn on red after stop, woo woo." that was burned into my brain so that it still comes up, often, when turning right on red. It is no Tuskegee Experiment, but I've had to come to grips with the fact that I'm going to die like this.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.