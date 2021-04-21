 Skip to content
 
(KEZI Eugene)   Back into the driveway turning, all my soul within me burning, soon again I heard a tapping somewhat louder than before. You can't quote Raven anymore   (kezi.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, why was she lying in the spot.

I don't think I could back into a spot without my rear camera these days.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witnesses told police that English had been lying down in the parking lot and was encouraged to move shortly before the incident."

Personally, I would have paid homage to Ludacris.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this would be a obvious problem. I'm getting tired of filling out paperwork for running over blacked out bicycles in 50mph zones.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This feels like a scene from every Costco parking lot on Saturday morning. Trying to save a spot and someone else calls her bluff. That or drunk.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Witnesses told police that English had been lying down in the parking lot and was encouraged to move shortly before the incident.

That's so Raven.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Invincible: This feels like a scene from every Costco parking lot on Saturday morning. Trying to save a spot and someone else calls her bluff. That or drunk.


I was gonna guess "high af", but you might be on to something.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PunGent: Invincible: This feels like a scene from every Costco parking lot on Saturday morning. Trying to save a spot and someone else calls her bluff. That or drunk.

I was gonna guess "high af", but you might be on to something.


Coos Bay? 20?

High. Possibly severely mentally ill.
 
