(Guardian)   Call Diane Keaton because the UK is bracing for a Covid baby boom   (theguardian.com) divider line
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh - another lame movie where a woman discovers her True Self™ by raising a child and getting married.

Barf.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I had an abortion Michael!"
 
buster_v
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting that UK is having a COVID baby boom and the US is having a drop in pregnancy. It's almost as if people in the US have decided that this is a terrible place to have kids
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Diane Keaton? What movie is being referenced?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Diane Keaton? What movie is being referenced?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Willing to babysit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
