‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How do these people get jobs without knowing basic math? Or is "cop math" something that's being taught in schools now?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Seems like a simple solution to me: if you can't afford a $2 million database because you've shelled out $500 million covering cop's asses, then you should just defund/abolish the police. Doesn't seem like you're getting a good return on that investment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you don't have the budget to identify costly farkups then how can you ever hope to stop paying for costly farkups?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


The nerve of these people.  I always go with the lowest bidder, then complain that the interface sucks, then abandon the thing entirely within a few years.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city of Chicago could afford $2 mil, easy - could probably amortize it over at least 5 years.

I don't understand this. This isn't Lightfoot's political brand, it doesn't seem like. At all.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this is like a new tire thing. Like I really don't have the money for new tires, but if I gotta I'll figure it out...

No? She just doesn't want everyone knowing that the cops are the bad guys?

Jfc. Next you'll tell me we can't even get a database of guns and who owns them...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


I'll do it in Power Apps for $50.

But it will be soul crushingly bad.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are afraid that the database would turn that 500 mil in 10 years into 1 billion in 5 years.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be an easy search to do with Quicken.  Isn't their accounting software as robust as Quicken?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.

The nerve of these people.  I always go with the lowest bidder, then complain that the interface sucks, then abandon the thing entirely within a few years.


Just use an excel spreadsheet.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, she's right.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop hiring sadists and high school dropouts/bullies as cops.  Has anyone considered that? Anyone? Hello?  Is this damned thing even on?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.

The nerve of these people.  I always go with the lowest bidder, then complain that the interface sucks, then abandon the thing entirely within a few years.


There's really got to be a better way than data entry.

Until then, it's f-ing Excel Spreadsheets for everyone
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the money come out of the Police Departments budget.  Cut every officer's pay by $10 / month to cover the $2 million.  Their income can be restored once the software is paid for.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC... How many complaints do you have to be logged and correlated that costs $2m.

Maybe there's a root cause there that could offset that bill. Like, accountability, and actually firing officers with track records of abuse?
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quatchi: They are afraid that the database would turn that 500 mil in 10 years into 1 billion in 5 years.


Exactly this.  A big obstacle to pursuing police misconduct and brutality claims is it's just so damn difficult to get information on any single incident, let alone enough to tease out patterns and practices.  Imagine if a few keystrokes enabled we the people (and our lawyers) to see all the complaints brought against any single officer, any single unit, and single department or precinct, sort by CO, race of complainant, etc.  They'll fight to the ends of the Earth before ever making this info accessible in a straightforward way.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Maybe stop hiring sadists and high school dropouts/bullies as cops.



Practically nobody else wants the job...

=Smidge=
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: JFC... How many complaints do you have to be logged and correlated that costs $2m.

Maybe there's a root cause there that could offset that bill. Like, accountability, and actually firing officers with track records of abuse?


Alleged track records of abuse - how can you know if you can't check the data?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think government should stop paying malpractice settlements against police officers.  Instead, government should provide a stipend to police officers for what could be determined to be average insurance premiums so police officers can purchase their own malpractice insurance in the private marketplace.  In the event an officer has a civil claim to settle, the insurance company would negotiate that settlement and would decide if that officer should, going forward, pay an increased coverage rate due to their higher risk of liability.  Increased insurance rates would then become the burden for the often sued officer to bear, not the taxpayers.  I presume that a police officer who had substantially larger malpractice premiums than were covered by the malpractice insurance stipend would quit the business and we would all be burdened by one less bad cop.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Have the money come out of the Police Departments budget.  Cut every officer's pay by $10 / month to cover the $2 million.  Their income can be restored once the software is paid for.


Chicago police department had more than $1.6 B in their budget in 2019.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just keep seeing this in my head over and over again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87Fk0​_​LEcUg
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


Make is DOS based, where you need to install a client to use it. And know the IP of the database you want to connect to and need to enter it manually every time. Limit it to a certain amount of characters, and make it take half a second or so to input each character. Provide no confirmation at the end of filing the complaint that it was accepted or not. Make it non-searchable to anything but server side inquiries.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Have the money come out of the Police Departments budget.  Cut every officer's pay by $10 / month to cover the $2 million.  Their income can be restored once the software is paid for.


I did the math.

According to a quick Bing search, there are 12,000 police officers in Chicago.  Splitting the cost among the cops would mean $16.67 per cop.  I think they'd be happy to have a database showing which of the cops are part of the 'few bad apples' giving the rest of the department a bad name.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a million a week for the last ten years. Let that sink in.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500mil in just ten years!?!!? Holy fark the police officers pension fund must be nearly exhausted!

Chicago is nearly 30% black if my google search is correct.  I'm guessing that because CopsInAmerica more than 30% of this 500mil has gone to black victims or the next-of-kin of black victims of police brutality. The money as I understand comes from insurance policies which are paid for by the tax payers in I'm guessing more ways than just property tax.  So cops go beat the ability to walk permanently out of a person of color, they sue and win a well-deserved settlement, maybe a cop or two is suspended, and the money just comes from the populace via increased taxes.
What motivation is there for the police to change? I know we all know this but god damn $50 million A YEAR is going out the farking door and being taken from tax payers to pay for this.
I promise you. Prooooooooooooomise Uuuuuuuu that if soon-to-be-retiring cops were told that their pensions were getting pushed out by months or years in order to make up for these costs it would matter.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


Maybe they'll hire Citibank to build the UI.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when the small government argument falls flat on its face.  "We can't afford to hire more IRS employees", as $458,000,000,000 goes uncollected annually. 

My town has about a 97% collection rate.  The IRS has about an 85% collection rate.
 
Oshawa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: I love it when the small government argument falls flat on its face.  "We can't afford to hire more IRS employees", as $458,000,000,000 goes uncollected annually. 

My town has about a 97% collection rate.  The IRS has about an 85% collection rate.


Feature not a bug.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: JFC... How many complaints do you have to be logged and correlated that costs $2m.

Maybe there's a root cause there that could offset that bill. Like, accountability, and actually firing officers with track records of abuse?


It's probably budgeted like:
Labor -
5 managers @ 100k/year
1 DBA @ 75k/year
Roughly a hundred temps doing data entry @ 14k/year

Hardware -
Unnecessary new server - 10k
Installation - 20k

Software -
Licensing - 50k
Installation - 20k
Training - 50 dollars
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


No, just Oracle.

The soul-destroying comes at no extra charge.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a sheet in excel has like a million rows now.

a couple tabs in a file, or maybe just a couple files, and there ya go.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: I love it when the small government argument falls flat on its face.  "We can't afford to hire more IRS employees", as $458,000,000,000 goes uncollected annually. 

My town has about a 97% collection rate.  The IRS has about an 85% collection rate.


Most of the uncollected money is from wealthy individuals and corporations. The system is working as desired.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
raid the police pension.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Muta: Have the money come out of the Police Departments budget.  Cut every officer's pay by $10 / month to cover the $2 million.  Their income can be restored once the software is paid for.

I did the math.

According to a quick Bing search, there are 12,000 police officers in Chicago.  Splitting the cost among the cops would mean $16.67 per cop.  I think they'd be happy to have a database showing which of the cops are part of the 'few bad apples' giving the rest of the department a bad name.


I'm really not sure how you got from 12,000 x 16.67 = 2,000,000

Is this per paycheck?
 
mojuba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics. Knows it's a hot issue and will be negotiated to get additional funding through some sort of fee/taxation or other pet project (back scratching constituency) in return. When has Chicago politics NOT been corrupt?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: How do these people get jobs without knowing basic math? Or is "cop math" something that's being taught in schools now?


It's a form of mismanagement bordering on malfeasance which is usually referred to as "There's never time or money to do it right, but there's always time & money to do it over."

In other words, it speaks of a management that is unwilling to or incapable of asking for appropriate budgeted funds for appropriate reasons, or a funding source that is unreasonable and unforthcoming when asked for a budget.  But you can always get money to fix problems you can demonstrate, like misconduct lawsuits.
 
aug3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just enter the info in the same database that they use to search for criminal history when they pull someone over.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.


Seems expensive but the database is probably the cheapest part.

Figure out who's going to work on this

Then they

Figure out what data to collect
Figure out who's going to collect it
What's the interface for the collectors
What data will be reported
How will that be interfaced
Who should have access
Audit control logs to ensure people don't access it improperly
Security audits to make sure there aren't gaping holes
Maintenance
Upgrades
Hosting
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone suggested just using excel?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you even grift bro: Muta: Muta: Have the money come out of the Police Departments budget.  Cut every officer's pay by $10 / month to cover the $2 million.  Their income can be restored once the software is paid for.

I did the math.

According to a quick Bing search, there are 12,000 police officers in Chicago.  Splitting the cost among the cops would mean $16.67 per cop.  I think they'd be happy to have a database showing which of the cops are part of the 'few bad apples' giving the rest of the department a bad name.

I'm really not sure how you got from 12,000 x 16.67 = 2,000,000

Is this per paycheck?


Oh per month. Sorry, you did the math I didn't read
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city didn't pay out $50 Million/year in misconduct lawsuits. The City's insurance did.  The city probably paid them a couple million a year in insurance premiums, though.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pissnmoan: I think government should stop paying malpractice settlements against police officers.  Instead, government should provide a stipend to police officers for what could be determined to be average insurance premiums so police officers can purchase their own malpractice insurance in the private marketplace.  In the event an officer has a civil claim to settle, the insurance company would negotiate that settlement and would decide if that officer should, going forward, pay an increased coverage rate due to their higher risk of liability.  Increased insurance rates would then become the burden for the often sued officer to bear, not the taxpayers.  I presume that a police officer who had substantially larger malpractice premiums than were covered by the malpractice insurance stipend would quit the business and we would all be burdened by one less bad cop.


This idea has merit. And it would create a new marketplace.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: The city of Chicago could afford $2 mil, easy - could probably amortize it over at least 5 years.

I don't understand this. This isn't Lightfoot's political brand, it doesn't seem like. At all.


They can afford the $2G for the database.  It's pocket change for a city the size of Chicago.

What they can't afford is the fallout from nosy reporters using the database.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then some nook did a mail merge and sent a copy to every victim.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.

The nerve of these people.  I always go with the lowest bidder, then complain that the interface sucks, then abandon the thing entirely within a few years.


Amateur.

My company pays extra for the crappy interface to replace the good interface and then makes it the key junction point of the entire business.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Rapmaster2000: iheartscotch: $2 million for a database? They probably wanted a pretty, non-soul-destroying interface.

The nerve of these people.  I always go with the lowest bidder, then complain that the interface sucks, then abandon the thing entirely within a few years.

Just use an excel spreadsheet.


No shiat.  If you have so many complaints against your officers that you need something more than a spreadsheet to track it... maybe you need to start replacing cops instead of worrying about what database to use
 
Slayinit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't anyone get that Chevy Chase SNL quote right?

/C'mon, Subby!!
 
