 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Take note Marvel, of what a REAL hero is   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 1:41 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I saw the first video, I didn't understand why the mother didn't help. She must have been terrified - so glad this guy was there.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool video.

Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.
 
Clearly Canadian [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

casey17: When I saw the first video, I didn't understand why the mother didn't help. She must have been terrified - so glad this guy was there.


Turns out she was kinda blind. She couldn't see, and with too much noise to use sound.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vygramul: Cool video.

Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.


"Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people's well-being, and will go out of his or her way to help them - even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero." -- Stan Lee
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vygramul: Cool video.

Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.


I don't pay attention to anything at all unless someone mentions comic books.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: vygramul: Cool video.

Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.

"Another definition of a hero is someone who is concerned about other people's well-being, and will go out of his or her way to help them - even if there is no chance of a reward. That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero." -- Stan Lee


Exactly - glad someone got it!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vygramul: Cool video.

Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.


A Marvel hero would have stood on the tracks, put out his hand, and stopped the train, sending a hundred innocent people lurching forward at terminal velocity in a fiery tangled mess of twisted diesel and steel. But the little kid would be okay.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His Aunty just canceled his engagement. Now looking for better offers.
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OMG how are we turning what is a wholly good, decent moment where a child is saved into something about how superheroes are bad? Man, the internet can ruin ANYTHING.
 
IDisME
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
had to look it up - a pointsman is someone who directs traffic.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.  It is wonderful when a person rises to the occasion.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vygramul: Not sure what the objection to Marvel is, though.


Not sure what the connection is either, but anytime we can shiat on the fact that comic book movies have overtaken the industry is fine by me.  All of those movies suck.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Owangotang: OMG how are we turning what is a wholly good, decent moment where a child is saved into something about how superheroes are bad? Man, the internet can ruin ANYTHING.


How do you know that kid isnt going to grow up to be the next supervillain? What if he forever blames people with disabilities for almost letting him die? What if this experience proves to him that anonymous henchmen are highly effective? What if he decides to become a villain who targets trains? The Station Master, who keeps kidnapping Sir Toppam Hat, and doing battle with The Conductor?!?!?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t that guy is awesome!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Owangotang: OMG how are we turning what is a wholly good, decent moment where a child is saved into something about how superheroes are bad? Man, the internet can ruin ANYTHING.

How do you know that kid isnt going to grow up to be the next supervillain? What if he forever blames people with disabilities for almost letting him die? What if this experience proves to him that anonymous henchmen are highly effective? What if he decides to become a villain who targets trains? The Station Master, who keeps kidnapping Sir Toppam Hat, and doing battle with The Conductor?!?!?


Even worse what if he grows up to become a henchman of The Monarch!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casey17: When I saw the first video, I didn't understand why the mother didn't help. She must have been terrified - so glad this guy was there.


Most people will freeze or panic when confronted with a life or death situation, even if it involves their own child. It's easy to look at a video afterwards and wonder why this, that and the other thing did or didn't happen.

/Been there one too many times.
//Not a first responder of any kind
///Seeing death up close is not pretty or cool and should not be on social media
////I know the kid in the video didn't die
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.