(Outside Online)   Now is the perfect time to climb Everest. It's perfect. Remote, people who climb tend to understand science, social distancing is automatic... Virtually guaranteed to not catch Covid. Virtually. Guaranteed   (outsideonline.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...The high elevation of Base Camp is particularly worrisome, as the virus could be masked by, or mistaken for, symptoms commonly caused by extreme altitude..."

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As close as I'll ever get:

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As of now, the teams on the mountain are feeling cautious but unfazed by a single positive test result and are going forward as normal. While some initially expected a quieter climbing season this year, the government has issued 338 permits,almost as many as usual. Masks are worn sporadically at Base Camp, and social-distancing protocols vary widely among expedition companies, with a few imposing strict isolation and others more or less carrying on like a normal year.

"The camp is as big as 2019, there is no difference," says Noel Hanna of Northern Ireland, who is at Base Camp for his third time. "Everything seems to be the same."

People are f*cking idiots.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just the hike to base camp is brutal.
 
soj4life
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After watching a segment on Real Sports about Everest, I'm surprised this was the first case.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: As close as I'll ever get:

I can hear this gif.  It gave me nightmares as a kid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone who thought they were protected from COVID by travelling to an international gathering place is a farking moron.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Things that have a one in a million chance of happening happen nine times out of ten.

I learned that from Terry Pratchett.

/and Seinfeld
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: gopher321: As close as I'll ever get:

I can hear this gif.  It gave me nightmares as a kid.


ODELAYODELAYODELAY HEE HOOOOO
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No desire to go there.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mount Everest base camp is a shiat show. Oh yes and fun at parties why do you ask?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just look at the social distancing.
I guess they are wearing masks.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn talk type
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Why are you catching Covid?"

"Because it is there!"
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: Richard Freckle: gopher321: As close as I'll ever get:

I can hear this gif.  It gave me nightmares as a kid.

ODELAYODELAYODELAY HEE HOOOOO


Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiicoolaaaaaaaaa
 
culebra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good thing breathing isn't an important part of the experience.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL right.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're staying six miles from everyone else, so it's a wash.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah COVID is a part of life now. Get the shot and it'll be a common as the flu in years ahead
 
