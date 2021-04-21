 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Giving witch thousands in cash so she can remove "a darkness in the money" guarantees she'll disappear into thin air as next trick   (nbc-2.com) divider line
23
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess... Trump fan?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have become a megachurch preacher. She'd be able to grift more money, with the added bonus of no warrants for her arrest. Or obligation to pay taxes on it.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The man told police he had no idea she was going to steal his money.

If you're that stupid you deserve to lose it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her name Silver Ravenwolf?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.


Dumb people don't surprise me. What does is the use of this same old scam with blood-filled eggs.

Only twist was keeping the money. Usually they give you back the bag and tell you to open it in 3 days and the curse is lifted. Of course they take the money out first, and are long gone by that point when you finally open the bag.
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never trust a witch
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.

The victim told detectives he encountered a flyer for Rosalia's services at a 24-hour laundry mat.

The flyers had a "100% guarantee" promising results



.
What part of laundromat flyers guaranteeing success don't you get?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pics.ballmemes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Let me guess... Trump fan?


TBF, probably the other extreme; with crystals and 5G blockers.

I think the three eggs things is where the conperson breaks them on the table and they all turn out rotten, after just one night under the bed. Proof there is bad juju on the person. After being palmed and switched by the conperson, of course.

I recall sitting with a person who hobknobed with the noblese and during the discussion he said "it's so weird how some people in high positions, would get taken for a ride by such people."
Think Rasputin and his affect on the ruling party of Russia.
it's really fear-driven.

/when it's not sex-driven
//see also greed
///have no idea how they initiate first contact. Doubt it's through spam emails. Maybe reference of like-minded people
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.

The victim told detectives he encountered a flyer for Rosalia's services at a 24-hour laundry mat.

The flyers had a "100% guarantee" promising results


.
What part of laundromat flyers guaranteeing success don't you get?


Obviously I DNRTA
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I take it the dimness in the victims' heads is still there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People still falling for that?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's... made of wood?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.

Dumb people don't surprise me. What does is the use of this same old scam with blood-filled eggs.

Only twist was keeping the money. Usually they give you back the bag and tell you to open it in 3 days and the curse is lifted. Of course they take the money out first, and are long gone by that point when you finally open the bag.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd like to a verb.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.

The victim told detectives he encountered a flyer for Rosalia's services at a 24-hour laundry mat.

The flyers had a "100% guarantee" promising results


.
What part of laundromat flyers guaranteeing success don't you get?


You mean to tell me the washateria witch wasn't a straight shooter?*

*this is the Texas translation. For the rest of the world, it would be laundromat.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never mind, I'm dumb
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the case...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It's mind-boggling how many dumb people there are out on the loose.


there are a lot of people who need adult supervision. not just mentally ill people. people who are too feeble to fend for themselves, people who are terminally stupid, people who are aging out and losing the edge to fend for their life. in america we eat our own. add on that we have low lives from all over the world in addition to the domestic flavor, you really have to keep your head on a swivel.
 
