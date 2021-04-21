 Skip to content
 
(CDLLife)   Ok, you've got it...come on, keep going, wait, a little to the right...ok...oh fark...UGGHHH   (cdllife.com) divider line
18
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I consider it my absolute responsibility to not get run over by anything. Situational awareness is key.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How you do it:


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: How you do it:


[i.makeagif.com image 400x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for the Woody Allen reference, leaving satisfied
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why I never guide huge trucks into tight spots.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a union pilot
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the next life his soul is going to pass up any person under 300 lbs, because cushioning.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man crushed while helping guide semi truck into tight spot, your Mom.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Locals say the man often helps to direct trucks into the garage for tips

Tips are just socialism trying to pay democracy's wages but bouncing the check.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

offacue: I consider it my absolute responsibility to not get run over by anything. Situational awareness is key.



Almost every driver here will lock their brakes up to let a pedestrian cross in front of them, even if they are the only farking car.

They don't seem to understand that I will not be walking in front of them.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
" 'mon back. 'mon bac- MUGH!" *splat*
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i used to hear jokes about jb hunt drivers....they seem justifiable now.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
brixtoncreative.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SCARY MOVIE 3-car crash
Youtube FKRS700sKDw
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you never bother with what other people tell you.

Trust your own eyes first.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This made me think of fatties having sex.

/long day
//too high
 
frankb00th
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Locals say the man often helps to direct trucks into the garage for tips

Tips are just socialism trying to pay democracy's wages but bouncing the check.


And had he lived, any insurance he may have had wouldnt pay a single dime.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a job at a heavy equipment rental and sometimes had to drive equipment across the lot. I always hated it when other people were near me, even if I knew they were 10 feet away. And I have people suddenly dart in front of me or run behind me while backing up, and I felt certain i was about to run them over. It's really scary, especially when you're driving something big enough to squash a Volkswagen. I feel really bad for that driver.
 
