(Twitter)   Police respond to vandalism at Target Field in Minneapolis   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lol

MN CRIME @MN_CRIME·16h

MINNEAPOLIS: A dispatcher replied: "Code 4, hope you're not hungry."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fox News, Hannity, and Tuckkker have their lead story!!!!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ROLL OUT THE TANKS. CURFEW IN EFFECT.
LETHAL FORCE AUTHORIZED.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A 420 joke rolled the police. Nice.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: ROLL OUT THE TANKS. CURFEW IN EFFECT.
LETHAL FORCE AUTHORIZED.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Credit to SpecialSnowFlake in the Chauvin thread
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the mozzarella stick OK?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Third Man: Is the mozzarella stick OK?


It's not breathing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone please send ICE to the convention center. We have reports of hostile jalapeno poppers confronting a group of overstuffed potato skins.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many people did the police kill as a result?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: The Third Man: Is the mozzarella stick OK?

It's not breathing.


IS IT STILL WARM?!?!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone please send ICE to the convention center. We have reports of hostile jalapeno poppers confronting a group of overstuffed potato skins.


On a steeek
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

MN_CRIME: MINNEAPOLIS: Officers were dispatched for a report of damage to property to a "Snoopy statue" outside Target Field. - Officers found the caller was referring to the bullseye Target dog statue, but there was only a "mozzarella stick in his mouth" and no damage, an officer said.


So it isn't only small towns that have good Police Blotters then?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEFUNDED POLICE DEPARTMENTS COWER AS DEFUNDAMENTALIST ACTIVISTS BEGIN RETALIATION

Derek, We Hardly Knew Ye, Opines Capt. Lucy Van Pelt
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: The Third Man: Is the mozzarella stick OK?

It's not breathing.


It's sweating profusely, however
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to see how this was mistaken for Snoopy.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/s
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: How many people did the police kill as a result?


Cheese was white so no one was killed.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Easy to see how this was mistaken for Snoopy.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x667]

/s


Who cut the bat's wings off?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a secret police code. Brass Snoopy. Cheese. Red paint. Right after Derek Chauvins verdict.
THIS MEANS SOMETHING
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Easy to see how this was mistaken for Snoopy.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x667]

/s


Beagle, Terrier, what's the difference!?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was a Glock Mozzarella Stick
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Target trifecta in play.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No Target Field Kestrel statue though....
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MBooda: Target trifecta in play.


My cat is named Target.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Trifecta complete?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Non-white people are burning down the liberal cities!!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Non-white people are burning down the liberal cities!!!


Forgot to mention that many of them are probably transgender too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: NateAsbestos: ROLL OUT THE TANKS. CURFEW IN EFFECT.
LETHAL FORCE AUTHORIZED.

[Fark user image 682x540]

/Credit to SpecialSnowFlake in the Chauvin thread


I dunno...I might let them shoot Chihuahuas.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I didn't realize they were on tour there.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: ROLL OUT THE TANKS. CURFEW IN EFFECT.
LETHAL FORCE AUTHORIZED.


Wait a sec. The "Snoopy" statue was a criminal with a warrant, not complying and reaching into a vehicle? Why wasn't I told? I'll go to the location that I was told had a pile of bricks for some reason not related to what you are talking about. How did these bricks get here?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grokca: The Third Man: Is the mozzarella stick OK?

It's not breathing.


Compliant mozzarella sticks are tasty. Who the eff wants a mozzarella stick to reach into the other pot? I'll tell you who. The systemic dairing industry, that's who. How many cows must be led down well trodden corridors into the valley of steel?
What a surprise.
 
wesmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hide​Thread=false&id=1384387545656565764&la​ng=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m%2Fcomments%2F11349414%2FPolice-respo​nd-to-vandalism-at-Target-Field-in-Min​neapolis&sessionId=d7f3f3224303132ceee​03a1e910781077a1db178&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf​%3A1618526400629&width=550px]


This is like the typical Minneapolis police blotter from two years ago before they decided to wage wage on black people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wesmon: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fX0%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hide​Thread=false&id=1384387545656565764&la​ng=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m%2Fcomments%2F11349414%2FPolice-respo​nd-to-vandalism-at-Target-Field-in-Min​neapolis&sessionId=d7f3f3224303132ceee​03a1e910781077a1db178&siteScreenName=f​ark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ff2e7cf​%3A1618526400629&width=550px]

This is like the typical Minneapolis police blotter from two years ago before they decided to wage wage on black people.


Wage wage?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: DEFUNDED POLICE DEPARTMENTS COWER AS DEFUNDAMENTALIST ACTIVISTS BEGIN RETALIATION

Derek, We Hardly Knew Ye, Opines Capt. Lucy Van Pelt


admitonefilmaddict.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/We are being distracted
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Easy to see how this was mistaken for Snoopy.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x667]

/s


What a snoopy might look like.
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: weddingsinger: How many people did the police kill as a result?

Cheese was white so no one was killed.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Since you brought it up it must be pertinent to the threat.

Is the particular crayon specifically one in the 64 pack of crayons or are there more than one? I mean it seems like common sense that there is only one correct crayon to blame but are there more? Has the been some sort of scientific study on the correct crayon or is it up the feeling of the one that picks a certain crayon over other crayons at fault?

We should probably ban crayons.why hasn't the manufacturer been brought to task for systemically reinforcing proper crayon choice.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's OK though, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oh rob
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: It's a secret police code. Brass Snoopy. Cheese. Red paint. Right after Derek Chauvins verdict.
THIS MEANS SOMETHING


Always live in fear.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The officers then promptly shot the dog statue.
 
capngroovy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And somebody else vandalized the team out west. The perpetrators were wearing green & yellow hats.
 
