(10TV Columbus)   The Floyd verdict is a drop of water in an ocean of blood. Columbus Police just killed a 15 year old girl   (10tv.com) divider line
140
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fear there will more than her in the next few days
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sitting on her neck is clearly out-of-bounds, so I guess they're going with the classics.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I fear there will more than her in the next few days


Cops don't give a fark
They are going to riot
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I figured we'd have riots either way.  Cops are fewer in number but have better weapons and many politicians on their side.  Crowds are larger in number, but have no body armor to speak of.

Let's see which wins.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I figured we'd have riots either way.  Cops are fewer in number but have better weapons and many politicians on their side.  Crowds are larger in number, but have no body armor to speak of.

Let's see which wins.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowds starting to form: https://twitter.com/LaceyCrisp/status​/​1384637300446048256

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here... we go... again.
Fark, is it disheartening.

It is almost as if it is difficult to stop racist cowards who were hired to help and protect us from randomly murdering us.
Actually, it's not, but apparently we aren't ready for that yet.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just gets worse:

"A 15yr old just died because they were shot by the police, she was holding a knife in self defense and they shot her 4 TIMES in the chest before she could put her knife down.. she was the one who called... she was trying to protect herself from the people trying to fight her"
https://twitter.com/centerseok/status​/​1384649323892281349
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lighting: This just gets worse:

"A 15yr old just died because they were shot by the police, she was holding a knife in self defense and they shot her 4 TIMES in the chest before she could put her knife down.. she was the one who called... she was trying to protect herself from the people trying to fight her"
https://twitter.com/centerseok/status/​1384649323892281349


Yeah but how white was she? Guarantee she was black
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule number one every parent should teach their kids : NEVER, EVER, EVER CALL THE COPS. Never. Especially if you're black or latino.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ...
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 5 minutes of justice was great.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

italie: That 5 minutes of justice was great.


Sorry to bust that bubble, but they shot her just before the verdict was announced.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lighting: This just gets worse:

"A 15yr old just died because they were shot by the police, she was holding a knife in self defense and they shot her 4 TIMES in the chest before she could put her knife down.. she was the one who called... she was trying to protect herself from the people trying to fight her"
https://twitter.com/centerseok/status/​1384649323892281349

Yeah but how white was she? Guarantee she was black


Judging my the name, probably but not necessarily.

https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local​/​person-in-critical-condition-following​-officer-involved-shooting-4-20-2021
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: italie: That 5 minutes of justice was great.

Sorry to bust that bubble, but they shot her just before the verdict was announced.


~throws shiat~
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

What? She was up to something with all those schoolbooks!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My celebratory drink just turned into my riot drink. Photos of Minneapolis burning to come in the borning.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chauvin's s convicted murderer and rightly so.  But let's wait for some additional facts to come out before we convict anyone else.  There's video so the truth will come out.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus God Damn Christ.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lighting: This just gets worse:

"A 15yr old just died because they were shot by the police, she was holding a knife in self defense and they shot her 4 TIMES in the chest before she could put her knife down.. she was the one who called... she was trying to protect herself from the people trying to fight her"
https://twitter.com/centerseok/status/​1384649323892281349


Probably best not to treat random twitter comments as true.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Any cop that shoots an unarmed 15 year old girl ought to be forced to attend highschool as a 15 year old girl, 21 Jumpstreet style.

/hello fellow girlkids
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to call for calm and to wait for more details before jumping to any conclusions.  However, persistent police violence and corruption has turned me into a "string the farker up" knee-jerk reaction type.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I swear, when I first came across it, she was 14. Then, when I came to fark, 15. And when I actually clicked on the link it was 16.

/Oh well. 4/20.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Lighting: This just gets worse:

"A 15yr old just died because they were shot by the police, she was holding a knife in self defense and they shot her 4 TIMES in the chest before she could put her knife down.. she was the one who called... she was trying to protect herself from the people trying to fight her"
https://twitter.com/centerseok/status/​1384649323892281349

Probably best not to treat random twitter comments as true.


Here you go

"The shooting victim has not been officially identified, but was named as 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant by a relative early Tuesday evening.

"She was a good kid. She was loving," Hazel Bryant, who said the child was her niece, told reporters on the east side of Columbus. "She was 15 years old. She didn't deserve to die like a dog in the street."

According to Bryant, Makiyah called the police because someone in her house was abusing her. She went on to say that police saw a knife on the ground near Makiyah and shot the teenager four times."
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
America: where gun-toting murders can say they learned their craft by watching the police.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
15 year old girl shot? Matt Gaetz seen rushing to cancel a Venmo payment.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Columbus police said officers initially were called to the scene for a disturbance."

And ended up creating a much bigger one themselves.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure the police will be considered guilty until proven innocent and that a mob of protestors will ensure that they're found guilty.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, white college kids destroy a street, upend cars, leave trash everywhere.  No arrests.

https://www.thelantern.com/2021/04/mo​r​e-than-a-thousand-students-rave-on-chi​ttenden-flip-cars-no-arrests/
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, call the police.  Now you have two problems.

/and possibly a corpse
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I figured we'd have riots either way.  Cops are fewer in number but have better weapons and many politicians on their side.  Crowds are larger in number, but have no body armor to speak of.

Let's see which wins.


So often, I hate when I agree with you. It's not you, it's that I want the world to be better.
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Rule number one every parent should teach their kids : NEVER, EVER, EVER CALL THE COPS. Never. Especially if you're black or latino.


The republicans in Reddit's r/columbus community are already blaming her parents.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: lolmao500: Rule number one every parent should teach their kids : NEVER, EVER, EVER CALL THE COPS. Never. Especially if you're black or latino.

The republicans in Reddit's r/columbus community are already blaming her parents.


I'm sure dogs all over Columbus are barking like crazy right now.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I figured we'd have riots either way.  Cops are fewer in number but have better weapons and many politicians on their side.  Crowds are larger in number, but have no body armor to speak of.


Want to bet.  :D
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wish I was shocked.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Retaliation for their brother Derek Chauvin.

Christian sponsored Law enforcement are angry.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
starting the clock on the "she should have complied" brigade
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's why the Chauvin verdict should serve as a motivator, not as any kind of resolution.

The police are still a problem. They will get worse and worse, more brazen, more petulant, more audaciously cruel. You cannot reform them.

Chauvin is an unexpected outlier. The work is far from over.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Chauvin's s convicted murderer and rightly so.  But let's wait for some additional facts to come out before we convict anyone else.  There's video so the truth will come out.


Are you f*cking serious?

Even IF this is a justified shooting (a real one, not just by police standards), the point is a system where the police shoot civilians all the time without real consequences for the police is an outrage.
 
rohar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Mother's of Murdered Columbus Children"

The fact that this group exists is saddening.

dafuq?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Rule number one every parent should teach their kids : NEVER, EVER, EVER CALL THE COPS. Never. Especially if you're black or latino.


I have called the cops once in an incident involving a Black person. Older woman. Victim of attempted kidnapping and sexual assault at 2 in the morning. She asked me to call the police, so I did. And I stayed there with the footage surreptitiously uploading to the ACLU's servers until I was sure everything was going to be alright.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Destructor: I swear, when I first came across it, she was 14. Then, when I came to fark, 15. And when I actually clicked on the link it was 16.

/Oh well. 4/20.


According to this article I read, she was 16 and an honor roll student.

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/loc​a​l/15-year-old-girl-shot-and-killed-by-​police-officer-in-southeast-columbus/5​30-c77bb47e-97d1-47b5-8ed8-099c105a0f2​0

I am white, and both my parents always told me to never call the cops unless it was life and death choice. Now it seems like if there is even a life and death choice, calling the cops is still a bad idea.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way before the police bootlickers show up.

It's not farking illegal to hold a farking knife, you farking neanderthals!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Meanwhile, white college kids destroy a street, upend cars, leave trash everywhere.  No arrests.

https://www.thelantern.com/2021/04/mor​e-than-a-thousand-students-rave-on-chi​ttenden-flip-cars-no-arrests/


And I bet my local right wing folk will be screaming that BLM protesters did that.
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do we know if she had an underlying condition that would lead to her death after being shot?
 
Tman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Meanwhile, white college kids destroy a street, upend cars, leave trash everywhere.  No arrests.

https://www.thelantern.com/2021/04/mor​e-than-a-thousand-students-rave-on-chi​ttenden-flip-cars-no-arrests/


Or, meanwhile, this guy hits a cop with a hammer, drives off with the cop hanging from his door, no one gets shot.
https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/15/minnes​o​ta-white-man-drags-cop-hits-hammer-dau​nte-wright-shot-killed/
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Retaliation for their brother Derek Chauvin.


Not saying you're right, but yeah now is a horrible time to call the police for anything.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 15 year old girl shot? Matt Gaetz seen rushing to cancel a Venmo payment.


Jesus dude...have some respect for the victim.
 
