17
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1022
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I got back home yesterday and the yard looks like it's been abandoned for years in some post-nuclear war hellscape. Seriously, I had no idea this part of the country even had this many types of weeds, let alone they could all grow in the same kind of soil. This looks like the kind of place a college botany professor would beg to take his class on a field trip.

So I took a look at the mower, and, well, the winter has not been kind. One of the tires has gone flat and come off the rim, and is so distorted from the weight being on it for so long that I can't just air it back up with the compressor. So after a couple of phone calls, It's gonna be $45 for a new tire plus another $15 to mount it. I'm beginning to see how much I was undercharging people when I was a kid trying to earn enough on lawnmowing to buy a Nintendo.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've started mowing yet this season.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like we're all a bunch of idiots this week...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


For a very brief shining moment I had the top score on both quizzes.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I so wanted the answer to be whale flatulence.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. I sucked ass this week and

2. How is Quora still a thing?  It's basically Zombo.com with no Adobe Flash.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 300x331]


Yes, but is it happy?

eip.ggView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
