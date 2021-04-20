 Skip to content
 
(WTRF Wheeling) NewsFlash Derek Chauvin convicted on all counts   (wtrf.com) divider line
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SHART!!!

/a
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE PICKED UP THE HAT TRICK!

F*CK YOU CHAUVIN!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I can't breathe.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YESSSSSSSS
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks so stupefyingly shocked!

EAT IT DICKWAD!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's what it takes to charge and convict a cop of murder.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a history of cops not being held accountable, I am moderately surprised.

But I'm pleased at the verdict.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good start. Still a lot of work to do.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAIL IS REVOKED!

DO NOT PASS GO!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bail revoked. Sit yo ass down.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start. C'mon America. Pull yer head outta yer ass.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tansa: [Fark user image 850x478]


"Oh F*CK"
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A perfect verdict.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


Thank. Effing. Goodness.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it. Who screencapped me?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Farewell and adieu...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how the rule of law supposed to work.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm combing through the Twitter timelines of all the people that lectured me about fair trials or whatever to see how many of them are complaining about tainted jury pools lol
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sad state of affairs that people are cheering because the justice system actually worked.

But f*ck it, I'll take it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News should be fun viewing today...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hopefully this starts putting the fear of god in cops that they can and will be held accountable
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: It's a sad state of affairs that people are cheering because the justice system actually worked.

But f*ck it, I'll take it.


Any port in a storm
 
Onionhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I normally don't subscribe to prison retaliation but somehow this quote from Jack Reacher seems fitting.  "I like to see a man like you live a long life - with all your teeth knocked out. Passed around till a brother can't tell your fart from a yawn."
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Good. Hopefully this starts putting the fear of god in cops that they can and will be held accountable


Hopefully this doesn't piss off cops and make more trials like this necessary.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy this first evening of your well-deserved lengthy stay in the Crossbars Hotel, you disgusting murderous piece of shiat.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please keep safe Minnesota Farkers, you know the police will be rioting tonight.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets not suck each other off until the appeals are done...

//on second thought, we can go for round two after that.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Fox News should be fun viewing today...


Too easy. Fox basically has just one formula: Denial, anger, bargaining, commercial break, change topic, go back to denial. "Can you believe he was found guilty?" "Guilty, and they're still protesting! The nerve of these protesters!" "What about all the good police officers out there tonight? Aren't they now scared they can't do their jobs?" "Great thoughts, everybody. More after the break."

Rinse and repeat.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triple guilty!!
The hat trick of Guilty!!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Lets not suck each other off until the appeals are done...

//on second thought, we can go for round two after that.


or the sentencing.
Wonder if he will get a slap on the wrist
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leftover Salmon-420 Polka
Youtube 6ErdIiM584w
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominion Voting Systems strikes again.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have seen history here today. Hopefully it will repeat itself. We need to get a handle on our shiat, and remember our humanity.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was worried when the verdict came back so fast on such serious charges.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank fark.  I mean, I know that quick a turnaround was probably either a unanimous Guilty on everything or one stubborn person refusing to convict on anything, 12 to acquit was unthinkable and more nuance would take much longer, but seriously, thank fark.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, either Jeanine is too drunk or not drunk enough

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Now come down like the hammer of doom on any cops that get pissy over this & start beating on people gathering to celebrate...
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Fox News should be fun viewing today...


Tucker's Hour of White Power will be a shiat show tonight.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Lets not suck each other off until the appeals are done...

//on second thought, we can go for round two after that.


Hopefully Chauvin himself will be forced to do enough of that to make it unnecessary for the rest of us to do it.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance .


ACAB
 
