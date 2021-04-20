 Skip to content
(Israel National News)   Don't you hate it when you come home from work and discover a sinkhole in your living room?   (israelnationalnews.com) divider line
    Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama, structural engineers, result of the surprise loss of the floor, nearby construction project, report of conclusions, fear of a general collapse of the building  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have questions.

First, noting that it looks like the walls of the sinkhole are dry, how compacted was the earth under this floor?

Second, assuming either a void or some process allowing soil to be carried off, what sort of timescale is required for that large a void to open when the soil appears to be dry?

Third, since the soil was capped by a concrete slab, did the resident notice any change in the feel of the floor in that spot prior to the floor giving-out?

Lastly, when was this particular building constructed?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't talk about your spouse like that, Subby.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet a Youtube DIY video shows how to patch that up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I have questions.

First, noting that it looks like the walls of the sinkhole are dry, how compacted was the earth under this floor?

Second, assuming either a void or some process allowing soil to be carried off, what sort of timescale is required for that large a void to open when the soil appears to be dry?

Third, since the soil was capped by a concrete slab, did the resident notice any change in the feel of the floor in that spot prior to the floor giving-out?

Lastly, when was this particular building constructed?


78% compaction.
17.54 hours.
No.
1957.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concrete slab less than an inch thick?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I have questions.

First, noting that it looks like the walls of the sinkhole are dry, how compacted was the earth under this floor?

Second, assuming either a void or some process allowing soil to be carried off, what sort of timescale is required for that large a void to open when the soil appears to be dry?

Third, since the soil was capped by a concrete slab, did the resident notice any change in the feel of the floor in that spot prior to the floor giving-out?

Lastly, when was this particular building constructed?


Dryness is exactly why sinkholes form.

Soil swells when it's wet and shrinks when it's dry.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Concrete slab less than an inch thick?


Centipedes? In my vagina?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: nytmare: Concrete slab less than an inch thick?

Centipedes? In my vagina?


We're going to new a completely new batch of centipedes.  Those are ruined now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need a completely new batch of centipedes.  Those are ruined now.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came home to a stinkbug in my kitchen. Pretty much the same thing, right?
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather come home to it than be in the living room when it happened.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A chipmunk caused a portion of my patio to sink. I have yet to catch it.

Can chipmunks be waterboarded?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I bet a Youtube DIY video shows how to patch that up.

[Fark user image 667x397]


With ramen and toothpaste.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but the courts say I can't kick them out till they're 18.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait a couple weeks and celebrate Sinkhole de Mayo.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toss a bean bag chair and some old clothes down there, call it a basement.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they hear hollow echoing sounds walking over to the couch? Yeah the nearby construction project is undoubtedly at fault for busting a water main underneath
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spacious Floor Plan"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone else seeing a splayed anus here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Fill it with ice and beer. FFS - it's right in front of the sofa.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fear sink holes because I fear them.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I watch too many movies, but I'm going with a group of criminals using the nearby construction project to attempt to tunnel into a bank. Their tunnel collapsed leaving a sinkhole.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I fear sink holes because I fear them.


I just want to say this comment was supposed to say I fear sinkholes because I don't understand them. I need to proofread.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is anyone else seeing a splayed anus here?

[Fark user image 425x252]


No, just you.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: I have questions.

First, noting that it looks like the walls of the sinkhole are dry, how compacted was the earth under this floor?

Second, assuming either a void or some process allowing soil to be carried off, what sort of timescale is required for that large a void to open when the soil appears to be dry?

Third, since the soil was capped by a concrete slab, did the resident notice any change in the feel of the floor in that spot prior to the floor giving-out?

Lastly, when was this particular building constructed?


I had similar questions.  I hope someone posts a follow-up.  I've seen a couple sinkholes in my day (not a turn of phrase, I think the actual total is at 2 or so).  One was caused by a watermain break.  The water company came out and checked and found it was on their side of the shutoff and decided it was cheaper to let it run over the weekend.  We spent the weekend playing in the sand.  They showed up on Monday to fix it and their backhoe fell through the road (just one tire, not a huge leak).  Other one was similar.  The dryness on this had me thinking too, along with the shape.  I wonder if maybe it was a preexisting hole that had been dug for some other purpose and the excavation just rattled things enough to loosen it up.  Say there was a large abandoned sewer main under there or something that collapsed where it was the fact that there was already a void underneath, perhaps shaped by previous supports, that gave away.

Or more fun, maybe that was a hole someone started digging to burry the bodies or to rob a bank that got covered over?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is anyone else seeing a splayed anus here?

[Fark user image image 425x252]


Been awhile?
 
patcarew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The way the couch hasn't fallen in yet, apparently just balanced in by that green plastic bag, that's kind of amazing.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No rebar in the slab? From my limited summers in construction I could swear that I remember rebar in the slab. Not on driveways though because I guess fark driveways.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Vern: I'd rather come home to it than be in the living room when it happened.


That's exactly what I was thinking...
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: Concrete slab less than an inch thick?


Thats how grandma died.
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: DuneClimber: I fear sink holes because I fear them.

I just want to say this comment was supposed to say I fear sinkholes because I don't understand them. I need to proofread.


No want , no proofing. Type it and comit. Thats how I live. No ragerts
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet the downstairs neighbors are even more upset.
 
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chawco: DuneClimber: DuneClimber: I fear sink holes because I fear them.

I just want to say this comment was supposed to say I fear sinkholes because I don't understand them. I need to proofread.

No want , no proofing. Type it and comit. Thats how I live. No ragerts


Yuo speld regerts rong.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those Palestinian tunnelers need to be more careful.
 
