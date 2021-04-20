 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Woman threatened teens playing basketball with a knife before driving into them. That's definitely a charge   (fox7austin.com) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Assault, North Carolina, Daina Renee Forrest, Crimes, Adolescence, Crack cocaine, Race, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Republican, car driven, racist homicides, have started.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
playing basketball with a knife

???

Bad reporting.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: playing basketball with a knife

???

Bad reporting.


You know how much skill it takes to dribble a knife? Someone should sign those teens.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forrest was identified in jail records as white, while Darnell said the three teens were Black. Asked whether race was a factor, he said: "I don't believe it was a race hate crime, no."

She probably lost some crack money on a pick-up game, and was mad about it, she was on the skins.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty flagrant foul if you want to get technical.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She mistook them for protestors?
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: playing basketball with a knife

???

Bad reporting.


Or Gilbert Arenas with training wheels
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people feel threatened by African Americans, just maybe, African Americans are threatening because we're always doing such horrible things to them??????????????????????
🐣 🥚 /🥚 🐔?
I'm asking, maybe a handful of African Americans act scary because they're tired of being attacked????????

Maybe some white people's paranoia is actually a reflection of knowing that they can be violent and aggressive with African Americans and no one will help them accountable????

I mean if you harass me enough I might actually start attacking you in a proactive manner?????

I know when I was young I was very aggressive because people were paying way too much attention to me!!!!
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking while black.  Driving while black.  But now, a whole new level.  Playing basketball while black.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: She mistook them for protestors?



no

watches too much Murder Porn on Murcan TV.   like dope, it takes more and more over time to get you off.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: So the Republican, car driven, racist homicides, have started.


Didn't e have a story of a guy running over a pregnant Hispanic woman?
That also reminds me...I think there was another story of a guy jumping a curb to hit a woman with a hijab; drove past then came back around.

/memory is foggy, so 70% sure
//please confirm the above stories if your memory is better than mine
///just realized I didn't think of the obvious one of the guy who killed the protestor. Maybe that's the "joke"
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: playing basketball with a knife

???

Bad reporting.


Yeah, you play golf with a knife. Now watch this slice!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville

/Meth.  Not even once.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: If people feel threatened by African Americans, just maybe, African Americans are threatening because we're always doing such horrible things to them??????????????????????
🐣 🥚 /🥚 🐔?
I'm asking, maybe a handful of African Americans act scary because they're tired of being attacked????????

Maybe some white people's paranoia is actually a reflection of knowing that they can be violent and aggressive with African Americans and no one will help them accountable????

I mean if you harass me enough I might actually start attacking you in a proactive manner?????

I know when I was young I was very aggressive because people were paying way too much attention to me!!!!


So if black guys started decapitating every red headed person they met, eventually red heads might get so uppity, as to deserve a good beheading on a regular basis?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: playing basketball with a knife

???

Bad reporting.


We called it Glasgow Pickup.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow Draymond Green got a technical.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: If people feel threatened by African Americans, just maybe, African Americans are threatening because we're always doing such horrible things to them??????????????????????
🐣 🥚 /🥚 🐔?
I'm asking, maybe a handful of African Americans act scary because they're tired of being attacked????????

Maybe some white people's paranoia is actually a reflection of knowing that they can be violent and aggressive with African Americans and no one will help them accountable????

I mean if you harass me enough I might actually start attacking you in a proactive manner?????

I know when I was young I was very aggressive because people were paying way too much attention to me!!!!


That kind of thinking actually indirectly attributes the violence to [insert minority of choice].
E.g. "I wouldn't blame Middle Eastern' if they became terrorists, see what we did to Iraq, and the resulting opening creates for ISIS."
A statement like that opens the possibility, and suspicion, to the attribute, whether violence or terrorism.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Lambskincoat: So the Republican, car driven, racist homicides, have started.

Didn't e have a story of a guy running over a pregnant Hispanic woman?
That also reminds me...I think there was another story of a guy jumping a curb to hit a woman with a hijab; drove past then came back around.

/memory is foggy, so 70% sure
//please confirm the above stories if your memory is better than mine
///just realized I didn't think of the obvious one of the guy who killed the protestor. Maybe that's the "joke"


There definitely hasn't been enough of them to be a trend yet, but I'm confident that when it happens, you won't need to rack your brain to notice it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Meth.  Not even once.


Agreed, one needs TWO good big hits to feel the full effects.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It IS Greenville (Greenvile)

Sampson County's little sis


No accounting for taste.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.


They found Mary and Juana in her car.  Oh, and crack.

That woman doesn't know which way she wants to go.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.


"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.

"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.


Oy, is this going to be like that lecture on Beaujolais?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: BeesNuts: Meth.  Not even once.

Agreed, one needs TWO good big hits to feel the full effects.


Yes, I think we all trust your opinion on this.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: And somehow Draymond Green got a technical.


arguing it was blocking
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: [images.foxtv.com image 764x432]
Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville

/Meth.  Not even once.


I always feel a little weird when I look less worse than a person who is younger than me.

/of course she targetted black folk!
//seriously, whites! STOP IT
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: EdgeRunner: imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.

"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.

Oy, is this going to be like that lecture on Beaujolais?


I missed that one. Did it cover the Alan Parsons song?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.

"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.


It was a clip not a magazine!!!!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: waxbeans: If people feel threatened by African Americans, just maybe, African Americans are threatening because we're always doing such horrible things to them??????????????????????
🐣 🥚 /🥚 🐔?
I'm asking, maybe a handful of African Americans act scary because they're tired of being attacked????????

Maybe some white people's paranoia is actually a reflection of knowing that they can be violent and aggressive with African Americans and no one will help them accountable????

I mean if you harass me enough I might actually start attacking you in a proactive manner?????

I know when I was young I was very aggressive because people were paying way too much attention to me!!!!

So if black guys started decapitating every red headed person they met, eventually red heads might get so uppity, as to deserve a good beheading on a regular basis?


Deserve?  No....
Ever wonder why Israel is such dicks?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: [images.foxtv.com image 764x432]
Daina Renee Forrest, 35, of Greenville

/Meth.  Not even once.


One, that's a hard 35.

Two, she's a crackhead.

/csb
I thought she looked like a friend of mine, except my friend is 64 and yes, she's old enough to be my mom
//csb
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

haknudsen: EdgeRunner: imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.

"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.

It was a clip not a magazine!!!!


I'm not an expert, but when they say "crack shot" and "shooting up", I don't think they mean actually loading crack into a gun and firing it point-blank into yourself.

But again, I'm no authority on drugs. I've never even been to a Rolling Stones concert, let alone toured with them.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: imaconnect4guy: Charging?  From the look of her skin in the mugshot, seems like she prefers picking.  Oh, and meth.

"Oh, she looks like a meth head. She's totally on meth. You know this was meth."

Maybe you guys should try reading TFA before throwing around a bunch of wild accusations.

She's a crackhead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.