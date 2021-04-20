 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   In case you're wondering why Baltimore smells like a creme brulee today instead of its normal aroma of fish and rotten eggs, the Domino Sugar factory is on fire   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great.  Now there is no way they will get the power or the women.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Domino - Sweet Potato Pie [HQ]
Youtube EWW5NhVpi_U
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmmm.......creme brulee. Sounds delish!
 
Agarista
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's what they get for taking the sign down...
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
processes about 6.5 million pounds of raw cane

Fark user imageView Full Size

"How many desks full is that?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's just my opinion, but that doesn't sound like it would make for a good combination of smells. I'm trying to imagine it, but failing. Thankfully.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a shiat business...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Agarista: That's what they get for taking the sign down...


And for those of you who have never seen it...

darkroom-cdn.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And one by one, the other buildings will fall like... um... like...

Rats. never mind.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sweet.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Agarista: That's what they get for taking the sign down...

And for those of you who have never seen it...

[darkroom-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x567]


They took the sign down?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With all the extra strain they must put on their machinery to keep up with my coffee habit, I can't help but feel this might be my fault.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: steklo: Agarista: That's what they get for taking the sign down...

And for those of you who have never seen it...

[darkroom-cdn.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x567]

They took the sign down?


They took it down for maintenance and to replace the old neon tubes with LEDs. They SAY the new lights will look the same.
 
