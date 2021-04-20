 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The dark, gritty reboot of Yogi the Bear has some terrible marketing people   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Yellowstone National Park, Montana, large grizzly bear, backcountry guide, national park, forested area, park gateway community of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County, Montana  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 7:08 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 320x750]


All day long, these threads are coming too soon
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First he eats Bullwinkle and then he kills a guy? Always had a feeling that behind all the jolly, Yogi was one sick fark.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I Always thought that cheerful disposition hid a cold, vicious monster. But, enough about Boo Boo...
 
M-G
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bear attacks man, apparently because he came too close to the bear's moose dinner.  So instead of leaving it alone, let's get a bunch of people to go to the same area, let it charge, and then have a reason to kill it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

M-G: Bear attacks man, apparently because he came too close to the bear's moose dinner.  So instead of leaving it alone, let's get a bunch of people to go to the same area, let it charge, and then have a reason to kill it?


Well, that way it was comin right for 'em
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

M-G: Bear attacks man, apparently because he came too close to the bear's moose dinner.  So instead of leaving it alone, let's get a bunch of people to go to the same area, let it charge, and then have a reason to kill it?


How To Get Around Hunting Laws - SOUTH PARK
Youtube Vr0bBuI8HKM
yup
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bear arms not in fringe!
 
invictus2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 320x750]


/ because you beat me to it

The Simpsons - Yogi Bear Parody
Youtube Tgm2zQpETSE
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Residue from bear spray - a Mace-like deterrent meant to protect against attacks - was found on Mock's clothing

I suspect he didn't have time to use it properly so he sprayed it on himself in an attempt to make himself unattractive to the bear. But he didn't want to get it in his eyes so he only sprayed himself from the neck down. It did work, the bear only gnawed on his head and face so he managed to protect his body.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
girlycamping.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x904]


Who thought that article belonged in the lighter side?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 320x750]


Thanks. Was going to look up the poster. One of my favorites.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pullmah Finga
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yogi Bear Parody: "Booboo Kills Yogi" ending
Youtube m6w0r-ScEG4
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.