(CourtTV) NewsFlash That was quick   (courttv.com) divider line
1001
1001 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GUILTY
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So f*cking nervous.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walks.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: GUILTY


Yeah, no way that this is good news for the defendant
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hide your lighter fluid.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My heart rate just went up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


Yes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick is like the OJ trial. It can be either good or bad. He was either convicted of the big one (as they feared with OJ, but it actually didn't happen) or he was acquitted of all. Any of the verdicts in the middle require more deliberation.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go. Time for madness either way
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast is good... right?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That quick. I'm going with guilty.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


I'm thinking a hung jury would have taken longer to deliberate.

I hope.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of wharrgarbl
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a good feeling.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


It's almost never a good sign for the defense.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


Really good.

But bad if you're a cop.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: That quick. I'm going with guilty.


I live in MN I hope so, MPD is garbage
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN reporting it will NOT be a hung jury.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone living in the area, let me just say it's been nice farking with all of you. You can honor my memory by posting pics of hot redheads.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat that was fast. That's a guilty verdict.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: My heart rate just went up.


Same.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drop the soap Chauvin!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


The common belief among lawyers is that it's bad. Little deliberation means everyone was quick to assign you guilt. OJ's lawyers believed the jury was going to come back with a guilty verdict because it was so quick, but that was maybe the big famous exception to the common belief.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaPo's coverage and commentary has been pretty decent. Stream starts up at 4.00 ET.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm48s​w​wALnc
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?


That depends, do you think OJ did it?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/fingers crossed
 
BlueFalconPunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. The likelihood of guilty on all counts just went up drastically. I would have predicted 2-3 days deliberation, guilty on Murder 3 and Man 2, hung or acquit on Murder 2 having watched the trial.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not guilty?  I'm remembering OJ
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: That quick. I'm going with guilty.


Yeah, I believe this is the case. But on which counts? 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder, or manslaughter?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the quickness = guilty?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manslaughter, 5-8 years. Out in 23 months.

I hope to God I'm wrong.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun lubed. Whiskey sipped. Buds smoked. Underpants soiled.

I'M READY!

/ Wait ... beans in case I am arrested and must fart my way free, again.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: CNN reporting it will NOT be a hung jury.


Does penis size have to be brought into everything?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: LL316: Sooooo...is quick really good or really bad?

I'm thinking a hung jury would have taken longer to deliberate.

I hope.


They've reached a verdict, so it's not hung.

Given the speed, I'm thinking guilty, but I think they had 3 options (2nd degree murder, 1st degree manslaughter, and one other one) so I don't know which they'll pick
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No way they go not guilty in 11 hours.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilty.

If he was to be acquitted, I think it was going to be by a lone jurist and hung jury, which would only have been after days of argument.  I don't think a unanimous not guilty would come this fast.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm so justice is done, or america burns
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably bad news for Chauvin and good for humanity.  I can't imagine all 12 people agreed on a not guilty verdict, and the jury obviously didn't hang which I had thought was going to be the result.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verdict Live stream here 
Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict Live Stream
Youtube UZCLQHejrVg
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's not guilty with that evidence, no one is.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...pation
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: So f*cking nervous.


THIS
I'm nervous for the entire Nation.  Sick of this farking anxiety living in this shiathole country.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Puglio: As someone living in the area, let me just say it's been nice farking with all of you. You can honor my memory by posting pics of hot redheads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sherpa10zing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In like Flynn for ...... Justice!
 
Displayed 50 of 1001 comments


