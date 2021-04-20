 Skip to content
(Inforum)   North Dakota governor signs law that allows you to kill anyone you want if you say afterwards that you felt threatened   (inforum.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: must be IN North Dakota.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I have a gun, and MAGAts make me feel threatened, so... hunting trip to ND?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: So, I have a gun, and MAGAts make me feel threatened, so... hunting trip to ND?


Yep.  Show up with open carry.  Get in front of some protesting MAGAts.  Speak calmly into the rage:
I do not want you here. <draw>
I feel threatened by your presence. <cock>
If you do not stand down I will discharge my weapon in self-defense. <pull>
 
anfrind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's not go there.  'Tis a silly place.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does North Dakota wonder why they're a flyover state?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're just extending the protection afforded cops to all citizens.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That'll solve the mask hole problem.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: FlashHarry: So, I have a gun, and MAGAts make me feel threatened, so... hunting trip to ND?

Yep.  Show up with open carry.  Get in front of some protesting MAGAts.  Speak calmly into the rage:
I do not want you here. <draw>
I feel threatened by your presence. <cock>
If you do not stand down I will discharge my weapon in self-defense. <pull>


That sounds like a lot of effort. Wouldn't it be easier to accidentally unload your magazine into the crowd while you're cleaning it and then say "Oopsie"?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Murica tag fits.

I wish I could find it, but there was a webcomic clearly done in MS paint about a runner jogging by someone's lawn, and a single droplet of sweat from their brow lands on a blade of grass on that person's lawn, and Cletus immediately comes out and mows the runner down with a smile on his face.

That's America. We apparently love the Wild West "shootout at any time" adrenaline rush so much that we can't reconcile that with modern life.

American gun culture is cancer.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have to register to read a North Dakota news site?

LOLOL.....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.


NY gun laws do not have a duty to retreat if someone comes into your house, but thanks for trying.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.


Man it would be so cool for you if any of this was true.
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He, thinking I was about to kill him in self defence, tried to kill me in self defence.

So I killed him in self defence.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.

NY gun laws do not have a duty to retreat if someone comes into your house, but thanks for trying.


As a NY resident, they absolutely do, and it is taught in pistol permit class.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Difficulty: must be IN North Dakota.


So it only affects like what, 12 people?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel threatened by that governor.  Good thing I don't live in that state.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Difficulty: must be IN North Dakota.


Don't worry. Pretty soon Texas will file a suit in the Supreme Court trying to intervene in murder cases in other states
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: 'Murica tag fits.

I wish I could find it, but there was a webcomic clearly done in MS paint about a runner jogging by someone's lawn, and a single droplet of sweat from their brow lands on a blade of grass on that person's lawn, and Cletus immediately comes out and mows the runner down with a smile on his face.

That's America. We apparently love the Wild West "shootout at any time" adrenaline rush so much that we can't reconcile that with modern life.
.

American gun culture is cancer

FTFY.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cops better start hiding since anyone with any common sense feels threatened by them.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: FlashHarry: So, I have a gun, and MAGAts make me feel threatened, so... hunting trip to ND?

Yep.  Show up with open carry.  Get in front of some protesting MAGAts.  Speak calmly into the rage:
I do not want you here. <draw>
I feel threatened by your presence. <cock>
If you do not stand down I will discharge my weapon in self-defense. <pull>


That's my purse! I don't know you!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does North Dakota wonder why they're a flyover state?


I have also used it as a drive-thru state.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So if someone approaches my vehicle with his hand already on his openly carried pistol...
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: grumpfuff: MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.

NY gun laws do not have a duty to retreat if someone comes into your house, but thanks for trying.

As a NY resident, they absolutely do, and it is taught in pistol permit class.


Well, the law says otherwise.

But retreat may not always be possible or required. If you are in your home, for example, there is no duty to retreat if an aggressor intrudes and threatens physical harm.

A duty to retreat exists pretty much anywhere else, but the ridiculous example he gave is not one of them.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: 'Murica tag fits.

I wish I could find it, but there was a webcomic clearly done in MS paint about a runner jogging by someone's lawn, and a single droplet of sweat from their brow lands on a blade of grass on that person's lawn, and Cletus immediately comes out and mows the runner down with a smile on his face.

That's America. We apparently love the Wild West "shootout at any time" adrenaline rush so much that we can't reconcile that with modern life.

American gun culture is cancer.


Why do people not get that "armed guard" is a job that requires active attention and constant assessment of threats? A layperson with a gun at Walmart who isn't actively standing watch is more likely to be a safety liability than anything else. Meanwhile, the guy with a steel pipe or even a rock that you didn't see coming is still going to kill you just as dead.

The kinds of assaults where there's time to pull out your gun are the kind that can be avoided mostly with good manners and/or good cardio. Maybe less so with cardio if everyone has farking guns.

/nothing wrong with fighting sports or shooting sports. The hollywood hero complex kills people.
 
Earthen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does North Dakota wonder why they're a flyover state?


No. We know.
 
pacified
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
you can also murder a person while drunk driving, if you're busy reading your phone and Republican.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: grumpfuff: MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.

NY gun laws do not have a duty to retreat if someone comes into your house, but thanks for trying.

As a NY resident, they absolutely do, and it is taught in pistol permit class.


If you reasonably believe someone is in your house illegally, with the intent to commit a crime. Pew pew pew.

A person in possession or control of, or licensed or privileged to be in, a dwelling or an occupied building, who reasonably believes that another person is committing or attempting to commit a burglary of such dwelling or building, may use deadly physical force upon such other person when he or she reasonably believes such to be necessary to prevent or terminate the commission or attempted commission of such burglary.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A dishonest headline? In MY Fark?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.


Well that isn't the truth, but thanks for sharing your fantasy.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come on, Fark.  Trying to get people excited about the decisions of fictional governors in mythical states?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.

Well that isn't the truth, but thanks for sharing your fantasy.


New York City isn't Texas.  NYC doesn't believe the 2nd amendment applies to them and make it near impossible to own a gun.  And if you ever use your gun to defend yourself in your own home, you are in for a world of legal hurt.  They are even worse than California.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: [i.imgur.com image 850x563]


I personally know dozens, if not hundreds of people who would get a raging hard-on over that pic. That's literally why they are there.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Rozotorical: MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.

Well that isn't the truth, but thanks for sharing your fantasy.

New York City isn't Texas.  NYC doesn't believe the 2nd amendment applies to them and make it near impossible to own a gun.  And if you ever use your gun to defend yourself in your own home, you are in for a world of legal hurt.  They are even worse than California.


On the flip side, with the amount of anger issues seen in a typical NYC resident, do you really believe it would be a good idea to start arming them willi-nillie?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pfft. In South Dakota you just have to say you thought they were a deer. Even if they're wearing glasses.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

g.fro: dionysusaur: Difficulty: must be IN North Dakota.

So it only affects like what, 12 people?


Correct. The black ones.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well it's not like you have to.
You just can if you want.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I have to register to read a North Dakota news site?

LOLOL.....


My reaction as well.
Subby must live in the area.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Links that require you to register/subscribe should not be allowed here.
www.valleynewslive.com: ND Gov. signs bill modifying 'stand your ground' law

/Subby sucks
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.


And what's the law in the actual New York?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: As opposed to places like NY that say if someone breaks into your house, you have to retreat as far as you are able, and only then may you defend yourself.  If someone comes up the stairs with an ax and you shoot them in the hallway, guess you're going to jail.


If you didn't have lies, you wouldn't have anything to say.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Links that require you to register/subscribe should not be allowed here.
www.valleynewslive.com: ND Gov. signs bill modifying 'stand your ground' law

/Subby sucks

I just hit F12, inspected, deleted the overlay and read the <p></p>.
 
