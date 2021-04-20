 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The latest COVID conspiracy says people who are vaccinated are no longer human, and the new movement's motto? DO NOT BREED WITH SHEEP   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
67
    More: Fail, Smallpox, Vaccination, Vaccine, long-simmering idea, Inoculation, Human, Edward Jenner, Gene  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ewe bastards.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White Zombie - More Human Than Human (Official Video)
Youtube E0E0ynyIUsg
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd only do buttstuff with an antivaxxer, so it's all good.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, the prehensile tail hardly shows at all.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT BREED WITH SHEEP

Yeah, I don't think that's gonna be a problem you run into often, buddy roe.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/E0E0ynyI​Usg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The vaccine is just giving us our &2.
TOOL - Forty Six & 2 (Audio)
Youtube GIuZUCpm9hc
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I never really thought about it until you just brought it up... Hmm.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come on, it's not so bad.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shouldn't assume we were "human" in the first place. It sets a bad precedent.

/Well, another bad precedent in their case.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could quit ewe.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ASSHOLE fuqued the sheep...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing new.

Antivaxxers have nothing but hatred and ignorance and the misplaced righteousness that breeds in their hearts because they cannot stand that the facts don't go their way at all.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid humans. They're missing out.

/join us, become the almighty vaccinated
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got my first Moderna shot today.  Does that make me baaaaaad?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they won't come near me now? Cool.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't make them nonhuman, but there are several viruses that do make a person less desirable as a partner.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, some people seem like they are in a race to see who can get the most stupid the quickest.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does kind of feel like Humanity has been split two directions down an evolutionary fork in the road.  How long did it take the Neanderthals to die out?

/at 'least' two directions...
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I wish I could quit ewe.


Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally we have an explanation about why West Virginia has been doing so good with the vaccinations.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Wadded Beef: I wish I could quit ewe.

[YouTube video: Thanks, Smokey!]


Came here for this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: [i.ytimg.com image 694x390]


Haha yes!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting mine tomorrow morning. Baaaaaa.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: It does kind of feel like Humanity has been split two directions down an evolutionary fork in the road.  How long did it take the Neanderthals to die out?

/at 'least' two directions...


Evolution requires selective pressure, which we no longer have.  Even the smartest people still get horny, and even the dumbest people can still be hot.  And everyone has access to healthcare and safety.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Wadded Beef: I wish I could quit ewe.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/c7kUiyFp​nVs]


/shakes tiny fist
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Live (1988) - Exposing the Aliens Scene (10/10) | Movieclips
Youtube vPpNgsJp4DA
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation...
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That assumes that we want to breed with them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So they won't come near me now? Cool.


I know right? They're doing us a huge favor.
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do the X-man powers kick in? I'm hoping for a good one
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Getting mine tomorrow morning. Baaaaaa.


Got my first one Friday.

Have yet to turn into a zombie or start farking sheep.  Kinda disappointed.  Maybe the second dose gets me there?
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT BREED WITH SHEEP

so the anti-vaxxers will be vulnerable to deadly diseases AND inbred ...  because health reasons
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: HansoSparxx: It does kind of feel like Humanity has been split two directions down an evolutionary fork in the road.  How long did it take the Neanderthals to die out?

/at 'least' two directions...

Evolution requires selective pressure, which we no longer have.  Even the smartest people still get horny, and even the dumbest people can still be hot.  And everyone has access to healthcare and safety.


And on the other fork, the people can control their animalistic urges.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/puts away velcro chaps
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HansoSparxx: It does kind of feel like Humanity has been split two directions down an evolutionary fork in the road.  How long did it take the Neanderthals to die out?

/at 'least' two directions...


I'm convinced that conservatives have higher naturally-occurring amounts of DMT in their brain, making them susceptible to magic-thinking and easily overwhelmed by simple matters.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT BREED WITH SHEEP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'd only do buttstuff with an antivaxxer, so it's all good.


Isn't any kind of interaction with an antivaxxer considered butt stuff since they're all assholes?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Russ1642: Getting mine tomorrow morning. Baaaaaa.

Got my first one Friday.

Have yet to turn into a zombie or start farking sheep.  Kinda disappointed.  Maybe the second dose gets me there?


Apparently it's ok to fark sheep so long as you don't breed with them.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: DO NOT BREED WITH SHEEP
[Fark user image 580x469]


They can take our land, but they will never take our sheep!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers and the Qcoos have the common belief that their delusions make them superior to the mindless sheep and normies. They literally don't understand how anybody could possibly not fall on their knees and worship their insane ideas.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Finally we have an explanation about why West Virginia has been doing so good with the vaccinations.


Fark user imageView Full Size

WV was ahead of the curve early on because they ignored guidance to target the vaccine to vulnerable groups. There's a reasonable debate to be had around that strategy. But as supply caught up to demand nationwide, uptake rates are becoming the dominant factor, and WV is slipping to the bottom.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah! Anti-Vaxers! (what a bunch of idiots - Small pox for example?)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a confederation of pure strain people to fight these monsters... some sort of Human League...that can control the flow of information...

Well the truth may need some
Re-arranging
Stories to be told
Hey hey-hey-hey hey
And, plain to see, the facts are changing
No meaning left to hold

Keep fighting vaccination!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Harry Wagstaff: I'd only do buttstuff with an antivaxxer, so it's all good.

Isn't any kind of interaction with an antivaxxer considered butt stuff since they're all assholes?


Fark user imageView Full Size

this!
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair is fair, as I don't consider anti vax morons people. They're just filthy plague vectors.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they get these types of tattoos to hide the smallpox or BCG vaccine mark on their arms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.