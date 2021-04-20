 Skip to content
(NJ.com) Spiffy Greetings from one of the 25 most popular beach towns in the United States, Asbury Park, the boardwalk of Tony Soprano's dreams   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, New Jersey, popular beach towns, Asbury Park, crown jewels of the Jersey Shore, Ocean County, New Jersey, sandy beaches, small seaside community Asbury Park, cultural institution  
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up a few miles from Asbury Park, and honestly didn't know Bruce Springsteen was from there until I moved to Georgia in 1983 and everyone asked if I knew him.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Asbury Park, and honestly didn't know Bruce Springsteen was from there


He's from Freehold, the Stone Pony is in Asbury Park (about a block from the Boardwalk).
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New tag??
/Spliffy
 
inner ted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fails without Madame Marie.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut


That's why I went yesterday!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: I grew up a few miles from Asbury Park, and honestly didn't know Bruce Springsteen was from there until I moved to Georgia in 1983 and everyone asked if I knew him.


So do you know him?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like the tag, even if I may not partake.

/Government drone
//Take a drag for me
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Asbury is a really neat story depending on how you look at it and your place of being comfortable on a political\social spectrum.

20 years ago you went there to either dump a body or get mugged.

Then it became gentrified, a hotspot for gay folks, and had an amazing rebirth. Now its a happening place with a really cool culture, but it displaced a lot of minorities.

So....uhhh....have fun reconciling it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New tag eh? Looks discotastic.

Last time I was in Asbury the night ended with a 'suitcase' of white castle strewn over the lawn and my buddy lying face down in vomit with his little cousin kicking him to see if he was dead. There was a stuffed money dressed like a Rastafarian on the porch from god knows where.

When in Jersey, do as the Jerseyans do.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread


Just say "whoaaa..."

/cough cough
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: New tag eh? Looks discotastic.


Seriously, where did they find it? Geocities circa 1997?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Asbury was a booming boardwalk when I was real little, like the 70s. It then became a place for bored cops to bust local white kids buying blow and smack. There was always the Stone Pony and The Fastlane. Now I hear it's better again. Expensive, even. Good for Asbury. Way to go.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut


Sunday mornings are a good time to go to the weed store if you're not vaccinated yet. Many of their customers are still asleep.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just watch out for three kids on rollerblades beating up old men.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Malenfant: inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut

Sunday mornings are a good time to go to the weed store if you're not vaccinated yet. Many of their customers are still asleep.


I mean you could have just left it at "Morning"
 
RI_Red
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut


I made it to my local shop just before noon. No waiting. The budtender said they expect a rush after 4, heh heh.

All the prices ended in 4.20, too, which was a nice touch.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the list on Newsweek.com:

Lewes, Delaware

This has to be an elaborate troll or sponsored content.
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Malenfant: inner ted: Is this the 4/20 thread
?
/went to the weed shop early this morning- as I do , to avoid crowds and holy shiat i wondered if it was "free weed day" as the place was packed
/ forgot it was 420
/ wut

Sunday mornings are a good time to go to the weed store if you're not vaccinated yet. Many of their customers are still asleep.

I mean you could have just left it at "Morning"


ya ever since my local shop started opening at 8am it's great, I'm usually the only one there - in &out in five minutes

except for weed Christmas- still kinda shocked I forgot
/not that shocked
/ never took the day off for it but judging by the parking lot, a lot of farkers did
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Asbury is a really neat story depending on how you look at it and your place of being comfortable on a political\social spectrum.

20 years ago you went there to either dump a body or get mugged.

Then it became gentrified, a hotspot for gay folks, and had an amazing rebirth. Now its a happening place with a really cool culture, but it displaced a lot of minorities.

So....uhhh....have fun reconciling it.


Interesting. When I lived in nj in 2006, asbury park was a dump with a great location. Not surprised it revived.
 
