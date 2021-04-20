 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The hero of the 2021 Suez Canal constipation has finally been paid   (yahoo.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Internet got paid?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But he was the most famous man in all of Egypt!  What do you mean, "exposure" didn't put food on the table?
 
GORDON
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I presume his "bonus" is cigarettes.
 
tasteme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should give this guy a real challenge and a chance to make some serious moolah. Of course, we're gonna need a bigger boat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mike El-Mulligan
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, he needs a bit of that sweet internet honey. He provided lots of clicks.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Yeah, he needs a bit of that sweet internet honey. He provided lots of clicks.


Technically, he ended everyone's fun one scoop at a time, but it was funny in the moment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If nothing else, the Evergiven was a good indicator of who sees enemy action in the dumbest shiat.
 
