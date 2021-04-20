 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   You would think a murder/dismemberment trial would hold your interest enough to keep you awake   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Simpsons did it.
[Fark user image image 240x184]


I don't understand that gif. Are his eyes and glasses magnetized?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dismemberment/murder trial would be more interesting, or more likely to make me afraid to fall asleep lest I dream.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has never sat through an entire trial.

Hours of reading jury instructions.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: A dismemberment/murder trial would be more interesting, or more likely to make me afraid to fall asleep lest I dream.


That'll teach me to post before reading the article.  It is a dismemberment/murder trial.  Headline makes it sound milder.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Ivo Shandor: Simpsons did it.
[Fark user image image 240x184]

I don't understand that gif. Are his eyes and glasses magnetized?


It's Homer's magnetic personality
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think any kind of trial could keep me awake.  Sophistry and legalese are like Ambien without the fun fugue state before nodding off.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have severe adhd. I'm 100% certain I'd fall asleep in the jury box the first day. If you force me to sit still and pay attention when i can't my brain just shuts down.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another indicator at how desensitized we've all become.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh...so getting out of jury duty is that easy?!

/I would have thought the judge would hold the juror in contempt
//not sure that is realistic though
///I've seen people just push through sleepless nights only to nod off during really inopportune times. See also falling asleep while driving
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Subby has never sat through an entire trial.

Hours of reading jury instructions.


I watched the entire casey anthony trial and the entire Zimmerman trial... and yup its quite long.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical Examiner who did autopsy in the murder of Nicole Montalvo testified she's never seen the level of dismemberment of a body as she saw in this case. She said some bone fragments looked like they went through a wood chipper.

I guess life does imitate art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, like to have Law & Order SVU on as I doze off nightly. All the talking makes me pass the fark out.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once fell asleep in the middle of a Primus concert.  If you're tired enough, you'll konk out.

/hadn't slept for almost 48 hours prior
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think so, but legal procedures are farking boring
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the juror actually falling asleep, or closing their eyes to listen closely? TFA says it was 10-15 seconds.

I've sat at assemblies & meetings for 5-10 minutes with my eyes closed & head cocked because some people don't know you have to actually talk into the farking mic
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's actually pretty easy to fall asleep. A real trial is nothing like a TV drama, it's long and dull. Lawyers aren't charismatic orators like their TV counterparts, most of what they say is legalese gibberish and boring motions. When they actually put a witness on the stand, there's no "ah-ha" moment or a shocking twist or turn, it's mostly repetitive and boring.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It's actually pretty easy to fall asleep. A real trial is nothing like a TV drama, it's long and dull. Lawyers aren't charismatic orators like their TV counterparts, most of what they say is legalese gibberish and boring motions. When they actually put a witness on the stand, there's no "ah-ha" moment or a shocking twist or turn, it's mostly repetitive and boring.


Then add to that the possibility of a warmish courtroom with poor ventilation or similar environment.
I served on one jury, a federal trial of an ex-con for possession of a firearm.  Learned that "possession" in that case need only mean that he touched the weapon in question, passing it from one person to another.  It was a pretty open and shut case, given the circumstances, but the prosecutor was just a big-time prick.  I was looking for any reason to vote against him, but the defender didn't have anything to work with.  What should have taken an afternoon took 3-1/2 days.  Constantly ushered back and forth from the jury room for motions we were unaware of.  Would have loved an audience member to stand up and confess, a la Perry Mason.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
vjmorton.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
that would be me, almost got canned from a job training once can't stay awake if i have to listen to somebody deliver a speech regardless of what the content is even if it's something i usually like if it last for more then a hour and half.
 
