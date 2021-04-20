 Skip to content
 
(WKRG Mobile)   'Thanks so much for stopping the robbery at our restaurant. Here is a 25% off coupon for your next order.'   (wkrg.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess the exception makes the rule, because this is definitely bad publicity.
Cheapskates, one free meal wouldn't kill ya, sheesh.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And at that time I came around the right of the bar and as soon as I did, he let go of her and came at me, so I punched him in the face."

Did he then grab two girlies and a beer that's cold?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free pie is on Wednesday
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "And at that time I came around the right of the bar and as soon as I did, he let go of her and came at me, so I punched him in the face."

Did he then grab two girlies and a beer that's cold?


Well shucks. I guess I should grab a cold one.

I genuinely don't understand people. Fighting sucks. farking is better.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeesh.

If anyone stopped a robbery at my favorite bar, that person would probably receive free beer for a month.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I guess the exception makes the rule, because this is definitely bad publicity.
Cheapskates, one free meal wouldn't kill ya, sheesh.


It's O'Charley's, this is on brand for them.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeesh.

If anyone stopped a robbery at my favorite bar, that person would probably receive free beer for a month.


I put out a small fire in my favorite and was rewarded for at least a month.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: The_Sponge: Yeesh.

If anyone stopped a robbery at my favorite bar, that person would probably receive free beer for a month.

I put out a small fire in my favorite and was rewarded for at least a month.


That's great.👍👍
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: lindalouwho: I guess the exception makes the rule, because this is definitely bad publicity.
Cheapskates, one free meal wouldn't kill ya, sheesh.

It's O'Charley's, this is on brand for them.


Oh Charley...why are you such a cheap bastard.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or you can rob them and get a 100 % discount.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not News: Mobile man fends off robbery suspect
News:  Immobile man fends off robbery suspect
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: Not News: Mobile man fends off robbery suspect
News:  Immobile man fends off robbery suspect


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Yeah, that would be news.
 
