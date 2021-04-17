 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   The NYT wants you to know that it's OK that you turned into a porked-out lardbucket during the pandemic. Everyone did   (nytimes.com) divider line
51
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason now I want to make piggy pies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost weight.  My doctor ordered me to not lose any more weight.  I had to force myself to eat cake.

The horror.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porked-out Lardbucket was my nickname for subby's mom
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't.......just sayin....
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lost about 15 pounds in the last year. Still need to lose a lot more, but turns out it's easier to manage your intake when you stay home and cook all your food yourself instead of going out for calorie dense food and drink a few times a week.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. I lost 40lbs.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Haha. I lost 40lbs.


My niece lost 190 pounds of smelly disgusting fat and she got the house and his boat.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah no shiat. I need to lose about 20lbs.

I'm committing to going on a moderate to strenuous hike somewhere at least twice a month. Went out last weekend and had a really good day, did 12mi roundtrip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did, but it's not OK.  It's unhealthy.  Time to go move our collective, jiggly asses.
 
alex10294
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Counterexample:  I lost 8lbs in the last 12 months.  I did it by not eating too much and still doing things.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I lost about 15 pounds. 5'10", 160, feeling pretty good. Cholesterol is still a little high, though.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got so farking fat during the past year. I love it.
Stretchy pants and undersized t shirts that flip up over my belly are the comfiest loungewear ever.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I didn't.......just sayin....


Same.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dec. 31st. I weighed 187 , this morning 173 on my way to 165 ..
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I've lost about 15 pounds in the last year. Still need to lose a lot more, but turns out it's easier to manage your intake when you stay home and cook all your food yourself instead of going out for calorie dense food and drink a few times a week.


Yes, all of this.  I lost 10 pounds.  Much easier to control the portions when you make them yourself.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Dec. 31st. I weighed 187 , this morning 173 on my way to 165 ..


Hah. I was 175 last March.  I thought I gained 30 lbs, but I went and bought a scale the other day. I currently weigh over 230.  I am impressed my wranglers still fit, sorta.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to the doctor last month and had gained 15-20 pounds in the last year. The nurse told me quite a few people have put on weight. I get my second covid shot next week and I'm headed back to the gym two weeks later. Walking, the pedal thing I have under my desk and free weights aren't cutting it.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, everybody didn't.

Once again NYT speaking with made-up authority over something that might apply in Manhattan, but has no relevance anywhere else on the planet.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm down  one and a half stone. Blimey!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fireclown: We did, but it's not OK.  It's unhealthy.  Time to go move our collective, jiggly asses.


All that fat gonna be useful when the famine hits.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I lost 10 lbs vs my last checkup 1 year ago.  I didn't really change much.

I did have a flare-up of gout.  I'm thinking that's because I was eating ground beef and bean burritos too much.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: SpaceMonkey-66: I didn't.......just sayin....

Same.


Also same.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I gained 20 pounds. I had been going to the gym six days a week, workouts were about two hours long.

I was lonely.

Then pandemic shut everything down and the hospital started filling up and stress started happening.

I was doing OK, until I got COVID from a patient that wasn't properly protocoled. I lost my taste and smell, among other things.

And so all I can taste is sweet and salty now. I'm trying to do better, and slowly easing back into the gym to avoid injury. Eating better is hard. I made no-bake cookies yesterday and inhaled about 1/3 of them. I'm cutting my coffee consumption (lots of creamer). Adding a salad with a protein to my lunches. Eating at home more.

It's small changes that can stick.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Destructor: Haha. I lost 40lbs.


Don't worry, I found it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I lost weight over the first six months or so, about 10 pounds, but I'm right back to about where I was at the start of it all (225-ish).

On a related note, I've become remarkably not incompetent at the self-haircut thing. I was going to get a real haircut two weekends ago (having received both doses of the vaccine) but decided to give it at least one more go on my own.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weight went up, is going back down now. Been running since the weather has been nice. Would rather like to fit into pants with a 34" waist again.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure, I've gained about 15-20 lbs. But I lost 30 over the course of last year, knocking me down to a scary 115 lbs., so I have more to go to even be even, let alone having "gained" weight.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Avoiding restaurants for months on end saved me a lot of money and helped me lose a lot of weight. Glad to see I'm not alone here.
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lost 35 pounds and all my test results were described by the nurse as AWESOME

I was shocked. only thing that sucks is now i have to buy new clothes as nothing fits
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My gym didn't close so I ended up going there a ton more.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I lost my taste and smell, among other things.


I thought I read that the vaccine has helped some people with long lasting effects from COVID actually recover. Have you been able to get a vaccine appointment?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: I'm down  one and a half stone. Blimey!


I've been stoned a few times so it evens out ..
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I held steady until the winter, when I gained the usual amount due to not being able to go outside and get my cardio. Working on reversing that now that the weather's better, though it's not as easy as it used to be. Aging metabolism and all that.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recently saw a Facebook update from one of my college wrestling teammates. He wrestled at 118 pounds, the lightest weight class back then (they don't even go that light today). 25 years later, he's proud to have lost a bunch of weight... to get down to 190. This dude would have been a heavyweight a few weeks ago. He would have practiced with me at the other end of the room. I'm still trying to get my mind around that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I resolved to not drink during the pandemic, I think that saved me from some lbs as well as massive depression.

I ate a whole lot of cookies though. Just moved to a 1400 cal per day eating situation two weeks ago, down a few pounds already.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I gained 20 pounds. I had been going to the gym six days a week, workouts were about two hours long.

I was lonely.

Then pandemic shut everything down and the hospital started filling up and stress started happening.

I was doing OK, until I got COVID from a patient that wasn't properly protocoled. I lost my taste and smell, among other things.

And so all I can taste is sweet and salty now. I'm trying to do better, and slowly easing back into the gym to avoid injury. Eating better is hard. I made no-bake cookies yesterday and inhaled about 1/3 of them. I'm cutting my coffee consumption (lots of creamer). Adding a salad with a protein to my lunches. Eating at home more.

It's small changes that can stick.


Have you gotten vaccinated yet? Curious to know whether the vaccine helps with long COVID symptoms.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I lost weight and felt healthier during lockdown at home, but gained it back as soon as I went back to work. Scheduled meals that have to last hours until the next break, and snacking to stay awake seems to be my problem.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: I'm down  one and a half stone. Blimey!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Feet, inches, lbs and fahrenheit are stupid but stones is another level of stupid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some of us were just ahead of the curve.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I've lost about 15 pounds in the last year. Still need to lose a lot more, but turns out it's easier to manage your intake when you stay home and cook all your food yourself instead of going out for calorie dense food and drink a few times a week.


Seriously... it hit just as the weather was starting to get nicer last year.  And then, it basically limited a lot of activities to ourdoor stuff.  Lots of hikes, runs, bicycling.  Less eating out.  More time to cook well.  Fresh produce boxes from wholesalers who weren't shipping orders to restaurants, so trying new recipes with whatever showed up in the box.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I went from 285 last April to 225 this April.  Never felt better!

Started biking with a great group of people during the pandemic.  We all say it is the best thing to come out of it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I got so farking fat during the past year. I love it.
Stretchy pants and undersized t shirts that flip up over my belly are the comfiest loungewear ever.


Name checks out?
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I got so farking fat during the past year. I love it.
Stretchy pants and undersized t shirts that flip up over my belly are the comfiest loungewear ever.


Name checks stretches out?
 
dascott
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The pandemic didn't change my life at all and I'm still 178 pounds and lonely.
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: SumoJeb: I got so farking fat during the past year. I love it.
Stretchy pants and undersized t shirts that flip up over my belly are the comfiest loungewear ever.

Name checks out?


12 seconds!
 
Liadan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kindms: lost 35 pounds and all my test results were described by the nurse as AWESOME

I was shocked. only thing that sucks is now i have to buy new clothes as nothing fits


Similar situation at my house. The improved lab work feels great, but I've had to resize and replace everything. (Even some of my shoes!) Shopping when you have no idea what size you are and all the changing rooms are closed is a freaking trip.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: MorningBreath: I'm down  one and a half stone. Blimey!

[Fark user image 473x303]

Feet, inches, lbs and fahrenheit are stupid but stones is another level of stupid.


USA also has Slugs, aka pounds-mass
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
3/25/2020, the day my state locked down:  168.0 lbs.  3/25/2021:  167.6 lbs.  Miles walked 2884.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The "luxury" of working from home afforded me more time to work out than ever before. I'm the same weight I was before, but in much better shape. 35-year-old me would absolutely kick 25-year-old me's ass.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I went to the doctor yesterday for the first time in a year and a half.
I was shocked that I had actually lost about 12 lbs since my last visit.
I guess not eating out three or four days a week has some benefit after all.

/Still really miss the Asian buffets...
 
