China continues to push apps designed by former East German Stasi officers
73
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2021 at 2:10 PM



73 Comments     (+0 »)
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FC
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until you hear what they're doing with their money.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?


Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wait until you hear what they're doing with their money.


Inside joke?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.


Yes because when we both were in the thread about them having 18% economic growth, that was a party line.

Read up on their history to know why they do not like the West. Here, I'll do you a favor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgQah​G​sYokU

They are short and a bit fun. I like Extra Credits.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Marcus Aurelius: Wait until you hear what they're doing with their money.

Inside joke?


They're going digital, and not in a good way.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.

Yes because when we both were in the thread about them having 18% economic growth, that was a party line.

Read up on their history to know why they do not like the West. Here, I'll do you a favor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgQahG​sYokU

They are short and a bit fun. I like Extra Credits.


And like clockwork, you once again reframe this as "China vs Foreign Devils."

This is about Chinese Citizens being reported to the Police State for having the audacity to express contrary opinions to the Party Line on issues like draconian policing and military expansionism. Domestic complaints. It has farkall to do with rose-colored economic spin or "the West."

But it pisses you off that Chinese citizens are criticizing anything the Party is doing, doesn't it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.


Reality is often painful.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.

Yes because when we both were in the thread about them having 18% economic growth, that was a party line.

Read up on their history to know why they do not like the West. Here, I'll do you a favor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgQahG​sYokU

They are short and a bit fun. I like Extra Credits.

And like clockwork, you once again reframe this as "China vs Foreign Devils."

This is about Chinese Citizens being reported to the Police State for having the audacity to express contrary opinions to the Party Line on issues like draconian policing and military expansionism. Domestic complaints. It has farkall to do with rose-colored economic spin or "the West."

But it pisses you off that Chinese citizens are criticizing anything the Party is doing, doesn't it?


"Whatabout Florida" in 3...2...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's $19.84 on the apple store.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: They are short and a bit fun.


...but enough about the Chinese, already.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we just use Nextdoor and Facebook.  Or Parler if we just want to communicate directly with the FBI.

/Actually like Nextdoor, I have good neighbors
//Don't have FB since last year
///I don't even know if Parler is still up, but gotta keep it in for the joke
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.

Yes because when we both were in the thread about them having 18% economic growth, that was a party line.

Read up on their history to know why they do not like the West. Here, I'll do you a favor:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgQahG​sYokU

They are short and a bit fun. I like Extra Credits.


Great video.

It's probably a not terribly useful to assume that the Opium wars greatly influences the CCPs present day actions. There is a ton of history between now and then. It is more likely that the CCP is overwhelmingly concerned about the political and economic stability of their country in the face of enormous challenges. I don't envy them.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?


"You have been awarded 3 social credits!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.

Reality is often painful.


Correct, in Reality, the CPC is rolling out an Orwellian reporting system to punish its citizens for criticizing the government in any way. Living there and not being all-in on the totalitarian dream (or being all-in and getting framed by someone with a grudge or ambition) must indeed be "painful."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And like clockwork, you once again reframe this as "China vs Foreign Devils."

This is about Chinese Citizens being reported to the Police State for having the audacity to express contrary opinions to the Party Line on issues like draconian policing and military expansionism. Domestic complaints. It has farkall to do with rose-colored economic spin or "the West."

But it pisses you off that Chinese citizens are criticizing anything the Party is doing, doesn't it?


I think the party is exclusionary but well thought out. A lot of Chinese would probably agree and most can look you in the eye and answer 'yes' if you ask them 'Are you better off now than you were 5, 10, 20 years ago?' This doesn't mean I don't have issues with their Government. I do NOT like how unions are merged with the Government, as that saps the workers ability to agitate for better working hours, pay and conditions.

Does my defense of them mean I think their Government is the bestest thing? No. I keep telling y'all that I began looking into China out of curiosity over a nation that will be the number one economy in the world within a few short years. As the US has exported its culture all over the world due to its position as the number one economy, I figured that we would see something like that coming from China. So I went looking.

I figured it would help to start with some of their history and go on from there. So if me being honestly curious and looking at them and learning about them and then seeing the type of propaganda coming out of the US and UK that reminded me of the run up to the war in Iraq means that I am a stooge for the Chinese, then I'm just saddened at the lack of critical thought and the ease of propaganda.Happy 4/20. Also, cannabis is illegal in China. All recreational drugs are. While history explains it, it doesn't mean I agree with it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: There is a ton of history between now and then


Read "400 Million Customers" by Carl Crow.  China has not changed one bit, IMOHO.  And they remember just fine.  They've been writing everything down for over 5,000 years.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Download "Trump 2024" on Apple and Android now!

And, if you act now, your unwitting 'sustainer' contributions will ensure 'Liberty and Freedumb, for all white Americans!'
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of apps and East Germany.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ... "Whatabout Florida" in 3...2...


Exactly. DeSantis will be all over this begging for a multilingual feature.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: BigNumber12: And like clockwork, you once again reframe this as "China vs Foreign Devils."

This is about Chinese Citizens being reported to the Police State for having the audacity to express contrary opinions to the Party Line on issues like draconian policing and military expansionism. Domestic complaints. It has farkall to do with rose-colored economic spin or "the West."

But it pisses you off that Chinese citizens are criticizing anything the Party is doing, doesn't it?

I think the party is exclusionary but well thought out. A lot of Chinese would probably agree and most can look you in the eye and answer 'yes' if you ask them 'Are you better off now than you were 5, 10, 20 years ago?' This doesn't mean I don't have issues with their Government. I do NOT like how unions are merged with the Government, as that saps the workers ability to agitate for better working hours, pay and conditions.

Does my defense of them mean I think their Government is the bestest thing? No. I keep telling y'all that I began looking into China out of curiosity over a nation that will be the number one economy in the world within a few short years. As the US has exported its culture all over the world due to its position as the number one economy, I figured that we would see something like that coming from China. So I went looking.

I figured it would help to start with some of their history and go on from there. So if me being honestly curious and looking at them and learning about them and then seeing the type of propaganda coming out of the US and UK that reminded me of the run up to the war in Iraq means that I am a stooge for the Chinese, then I'm just saddened at the lack of critical thought and the ease of propaganda.Happy 4/20. Also, cannabis is illegal in China. All recreational drugs are. While history explains it, it doesn't mean I agree with it.


At least they're honest about having a one party system.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jinping Shuffle | Spitting Image
Youtube OPaieGyMUfY
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: b2theory: There is a ton of history between now and then

Read "400 Million Customers" by Carl Crow.  China has not changed one bit, IMOHO.  And they remember just fine.  They've been writing everything down for over 5,000 years.


They should remember that they would have been nuked if it wasn't for Nixon.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

"You have been awarded 3 social credits!"


I am also no fan of their (or any nation) use of technology to spy on their citizens. And if this social credit thing is used, it will only be worse. These things I do not want anywhere near the US. As an American, I value my privacy. This is why I do not have any social media accounts.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I'm just saddened at the lack of critical thought and the ease of propaganda.


Kinda like when people ignore the actual topic multiple times just to praise China's history and economic prowess.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some people in the US would love this type of shiat
 
johnphantom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least the Chinese do a good job of building the World's infrastructure, unlike the Indians that are doing our programming and tech support. We need to beware of where China is going to be when automation is to the point that their main export, labor, is not worth anything. When they start selling debt like the Russians are, then you know they are at the point where they become a substantial threat, because vodka is not really a factor in China.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

"You have been awarded 3 social credits!"

I am also no fan of their (or any nation) use of technology to spy on their citizens. And if this social credit thing is used, it will only be worse. These things I do not want anywhere near the US. As an American, I value my privacy. This is why I do not have any social media accounts.


But you have a fark account? I am confused.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not much different than cancel culture.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: I'm just saddened at the lack of critical thought and the ease of propaganda.

Kinda like when people ignore the actual topic multiple times just to praise China's history and economic prowess.


Nadie did a good job of controlling the thread though, just like a good shill should.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?


Wearing a WInnie The Pooh shirt suspiciously absent...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soon to be approved by Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

"You have been awarded 3 social credits!"

I am also no fan of their (or any nation) use of technology to spy on their citizens. And if this social credit thing is used, it will only be worse. These things I do not want anywhere near the US. As an American, I value my privacy. This is why I do not have any social media accounts.


Wait until you get a load of their police:
6.China Police Interrogated a Chinese For Abusing Police on the Wechat Social App
Youtube t5l7O49mfVQ
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Nadie_AZ: I'm just saddened at the lack of critical thought and the ease of propaganda.

Kinda like when people ignore the actual topic multiple times just to praise China's history and economic prowess.


Hm. So my initial post had nothing to do with that. Got it.

MetaDeth: But you have a fark account? I am confused.


It's true. My social security card has the name Nadie on it. You got me.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [YouTube video: The Jinping Shuffle | Spitting Image]


Britbox, eh?  So produced in a country where you can go to prison for saying mean things about muslims? Interesting.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last I heard Apple were okay with nazis as long as you paid em.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the NSA started a techblog where all the apps in Google Play are reviewed. I'd carefully consider what they have to say before downloading Kaspersky Labs' products willynilly.

Step 1: place phone in blender
Step 2: activate blender

Gee thanks.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

b2theory: Marcus Aurelius: b2theory: There is a ton of history between now and then

Read "400 Million Customers" by Carl Crow.  China has not changed one bit, IMOHO.  And they remember just fine.  They've been writing everything down for over 5,000 years.

They should remember that they would have been nuked if it wasn't for Nixon.


One more reason to hate on nixon.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Not much different than cancel culture.


50 WokePoints™ have been debited from your score.  Please be less Hitler.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

Oh good, I was afraid we wouldn't have the Party Line Response in this thread.


How much economic growth do you think it would have taken Trump to get reelected?  I can't imagine any US incumbent losing after 18% growth (although somehow Gore didn't inherit any credit for the Clinton boom).

The median Chinese income is $12k ($3k disposable).  You better believe economic expansion is wildly more important than what some westerner thinks is important for them.  While this might bite them in the future, it will take awhile to change.

How many people in the 1945-1950s boom really thought it was more important to be legally members of the communist party than to experience the economic growth out of the depression?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: Crimes listed on the spreadsheet range from people punished for what they said about the coronavirus pandemic and China's response to it, the clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers last year, to others who criticised police officers.

An odd list, if true. China did really well with its coronavirus response and the economy just exploded at 18% economic growth as a result. Why would their people want to criticize the response?

"You have been awarded 3 social credits!"

I am also no fan of their (or any nation) use of technology to spy on their citizens. And if this social credit thing is used, it will only be worse. These things I do not want anywhere near the US. As an American, I value my privacy. This is why I do not have any social media accounts.


"5 social credits have been deducted from your account :("
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, what would they criticize China for, it's not like they sealed people inside their homes to control the pandemic, or are conducting an active genocide, or leading the rest of the world in totalitarian thought policing.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:

Their people aren't better off than they were 5 or 10 years ago, no matter the GDP, because they're effectively in bondage to a totalitarian government.

Even If the zoo triples the budget for food and toys....the animals are still trapped in the zoo.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there a different source. I have a problem with the headline mischaracterizing Chinese communism as socialism.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wait until you hear what they're doing with their money.


Or our Coke.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
hmmm - this gives me a good app idea. can call it "MAGA Report" or something. true Trump Republicans can download the app to report RINO's and or non-believers who spread mistaken opinions or lies so that reports can be delivered bright and early each morning to the 45th President so he can decide how to punish them.  subscribers who report the most RINO's every month and submit a monetary donation will receive a congratulatory email from the IT department at the Trump Organization and your name will go on a plaque that will be hung at Mar-a-Lago for Trump to walk past every day as soon as they, uh, finish repainting or something.

plus the app will push instant notifications anytime AOC or Nancy Pelosi do anything for your daily dose of hate.

i'll put it in the app store for $20/month and offer an in-app subscription for $99/month to see the real-time locations of reported RINO's and a 10 percent coupon for the MyPillow website.

/i'll be rich
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A "historical nihilist". What does that even mean?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What apps do I download to speak directly to Putin and Xi?

I want to know now in case I unwittingly eat cheese.

/okay it's a fart joke, not an attempt to collude with adversaries
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Nadie_AZ: This is why I do not have any social media accounts.

But you have a fark account? I am confused.


Fark is Antisocial Media.
 
