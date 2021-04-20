 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Birthday parties have changed since subby was a child. We used to have pin-the-tail on the donkey, musical chairs, tag, etc   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    17-year-old male, Foot, 16-year-old male, Saturday night, 15-year-old male's ankle, Human leg, Danny Glover, 15-year-old male  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a sense, this is basically all of those at once, subby.

/one ticket please
//basic economy is fine
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm; a 16-year-old male was grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old male's ankle was grazed; another 15-year-old male was shot in the foot; a 14-year-old male got hit in the leg, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 12-year-old was shot in both legs


The Aristocrats!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?


Video games are to blame for sure.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Saturday night shooting in LaPlace

Which is French for "The Place"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the most surprising thing about the incident is that it didn't happen at a Chuck E. Cheese.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?


Alcohol?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pin the Tail on the Donkey

/then bust that fuwin' pináta wide open
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one has come forward with any information for the police.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


nine teens
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: The Saturday night shooting in LaPlace

Which is French for "The Place"


non parlez vous francais
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With everything opening up, America's favorite past time is back in play!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I think the most surprising thing about the incident is that it didn't happen at a Chuck E. Cheese.


The thing that bothers me most about Chuck E Cheese is that they are missing out on a massive revenue stream by not pay-per-viewing their security cameras.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: [Fark user image image 630x250]

nine teens


too soon
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?


Someone must have thought it was a gender reveal party.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Headso: [Fark user image image 630x250]

nine teens

too soon


I was just making a joke about his child porn arrest.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mmmm... lap lace.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?

Video games are to blame for sure.


Hasn't that been retired by now?  I'm over 50, and video games were likely part of my 12th birthday party.

/ok, a tiny part
//you went bowling, and the kid's mom hands each kid a quarter
///video games cost $0.25 a game in the day.  But they've been part of our lives for that long.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm; a 16-year-old male was grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old male's ankle was grazed; another 15-year-old male was shot in the foot; a 14-year-old male got hit in the leg, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 12-year-old was shot in both legs


The Aristocrats!!


Bad aim
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?

Video games are to blame for sure.


I wouldn't be surprised to find a Bible or two in the shooter's house.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teen birthday party in the south that ended in gunfire? Did some southern dad catch Matt Gaetz dressed up as a clown trying to touch his kids?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a very, very mad world.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: farkingismybusiness: Benevolent Misanthrope: And a nice, middle class neighborhood, too.  I wonder what the story is behind this?

Video games are to blame for sure.

Hasn't that been retired by now?  I'm over 50, and video games were likely part of my 12th birthday party.

/ok, a tiny part
//you went bowling, and the kid's mom hands each kid a quarter
///video games cost $0.25 a game in the day.  But they've been part of our lives for that long.


hg1.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any guesses on how many retaliation hits?
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feelmlike there is a song about this but Wierd Al's Amish paradise is stuck in my head.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the presumptive white Christian conservative Republican gun-fetishist shooter OK?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least those kids are still free.

Even though health care isn't.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only there was a good kid with a gun.
 
