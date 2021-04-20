 Skip to content
 
(Boing Boing)   FedEx mass shooter was a "Brony", said he hoped to meet his favorite "My little Pony" character in the afterlife. Joke's on him as mass murderers go straight into "Caillou" hell   (boingboing.net) divider line
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So now we can add murderers to the usual description of incels, child molesters, furries, and pedophiles.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We really need to do something about mental health in this country.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The MLP fandom has a Nazi problem?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't even.  This is genuine mental illness.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Back during the post-Great Recession energy boom, I was actually chatting with a coworker about investing in MLPs, and the newbie hire actually thought we meant Ponies for like 3+ minutes before finally speaking up.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.


The mother contaced the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go by cop.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.

The mother contaced the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go by cop.


The mother contacted the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go out by suicide-by-cop.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um... Has anyone seen Matty?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.


As an American, I'm trying to think of a solution that doesn't involve guns.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.


So whose your favorite Pony?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Farking Caillou. Such a little biatch. You know even his parents hate that whiney simp. Especially his parents.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time for the Purge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You ever wonder if that controversy over Catcher in the Rye was just a first draft of deflecting from mental health and gun control?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does this mean there will be no more creepy Brony threads on Fark?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, there was definitely something wrong with the guy if he didn't think Luna is best pony.

1. Luna
2. Autumn Blaze (half pony, half dragon, all awesome)
3. Fluttershy
4. Epona
5. Everypony else
782. Minty
783. Applejack
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.

The mother contaced the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go by cop.


Yep, you're right.

Mr Hole was for a short period placed under psychiatric detention after his mother reported to law enforcement that he was considering "suicide by cop". FBI agents found no crime had been committed when they interviewed him in April 2020.

I think my point mostly still stands, but I should be accurate.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wegro: adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.

So whose your favorite Pony?


You say that like there's a bad one!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, there was definitely something wrong with the guy if he didn't think Luna is best pony.

1. Luna
2. Autumn Blaze (half pony, half dragon, all awesome)
3. Fluttershy
4. Epona
5. Everypony else
782. Minty
783. Applejack


MARSHMELLOWBUTT IS BET PONE.

Also, dude from the article should have taken the friendship train on his own rather than involve others.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: GardenWeasel: adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.

The mother contaced the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go by cop.

Yep, you're right.

Mr Hole was for a short period placed under psychiatric detention after his mother reported to law enforcement that he was considering "suicide by cop". FBI agents found no crime had been committed when they interviewed him in April 2020.

I think my point mostly still stands, but I should be accurate.


He definitely had the interests in the far right, based on his social media, but it's not clear that really had anything to do with the shooting. Based on the victims, it may have impacted his target selection.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Um... Has anyone seen Matty?


That he hasn't posted in here yet is concerning.
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Farking Caillou eating all the pizza

CAILLOU THE GROWNUP - A VERY SPECIAL EPISODE
Youtube m6zX7iQnuys
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: Does this mean there will be no more creepy Brony threads on Fark?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: GardenWeasel: adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.

The mother contaced the FBI because he was suicidal and wanted to go by cop.

Yep, you're right.

Mr Hole was for a short period placed under psychiatric detention after his mother reported to law enforcement that he was considering "suicide by cop". FBI agents found no crime had been committed when they interviewed him in April 2020.

I think my point mostly still stands, but I should be accurate.


If you're put under a psychiatric hold, perhaps you should need to see a judge for a competency hearing before having your guns restored
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: So now we can add murderers to the usual description of incels, child molesters, furries, and pedophiles.


And people who talk in theatres.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.

As an American, I'm trying to think of a solution that doesn't involve guns.


Your autocorrect accidentally "n't"'ed for you and negated the first half of your statement.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Figures that he was an Applejack stan. You'll never see a Pinkie Pie stan in the news.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As an alcoholic "I hope that I can be with Applejack in the afterlife, my life has no meaning without it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Friendship is Tragic
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: So.... Him being a Bronie is clearly the reason he went postal? Not the fact that he was a white supremist whose mother contacted the FBI about his radicalization and her fear he would do something like this? It was the TV show? Whelp, I imagine we'll be banning Cartoon Network before the weeks out.


There you crazy libs go with your woke cancel culture bullshiat again

/s
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 421x371] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Time for the Purge:
[Fark user image 425x318]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


THE EMPRESS PROTECTS!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, if Heaven is filled with what we desire, maybe his Heaven will have cartoon characters in it.
On the other hand, so might his Hell.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Horse penises are comical!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.


Like acquiring some?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.


Yes, but we also need to do something about our guns.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Horse penises are comical!


Mr. Hands agrees!

Or he would if he was still around.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.

Yes, but we also need to do something about our guns.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back during the post-Great Recession energy boom, I was actually chatting with a coworker about investing in MLPs, and the newbie hire actually thought we meant Ponies for like 3+ minutes before finally speaking up.


Joke's on you, my NFTs on MLP fan "art" are going gangbusters.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You wanna know how bad bronies are?

MLP rule 34 porn is even banned from the hentai boards at 4chan.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks Ronald Reagan! Glad the churches and private enterprise have picked up the slack you inserted into mental health services.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Time to outlaw My Little Ponies. Sad.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: austerity101: ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.

Yes, but we also need to do something about our guns.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


The guns really don't have a lot of mental problems. Banning them is a more useful fix.
 
Felkami
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would say applejack can urinate on his grave, but he'd probably like that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/pedoph​i​lia-and-star-trek_b_5857

Adolf Oliver Nipples: So now we can add murderers to the usual description of incels, child molesters, furries, and pedophilestrekkies.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Well, if Heaven is filled with what we desire, maybe his Heaven will have cartoon characters in it.
On the other hand, so might his Hell.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We're already dead and this is Hell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly the shooter was promoting Discord.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: We really need to do something about mental health in this country.


Canada as well. :(

A parent seeking help for a drug/alcohol addiction will be praised even by people who don't like them... but a parent getting counseling/therapy will be looked down on.
 
