(Washington Post)   Maryland archaeologists find Harriet Tubman's childhood home, where she hid from the Nazis before discovering radium   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some say she faked her blindness, as an excuse to poison the slave hunters with polonium-210, named after her home country Poland.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which member of ABBA was she?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did her solo flight across the Atlantic happen before or after she discovered radium? I can never remember.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So many accomplishments, and all without her two main senses.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She really should do another bathtime photo shoot.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People have been looking for that homesite for years. Glad to see they've found it.

For those who have not visited the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Museum, I highly recommend it. I spent about 2 hours there several years ago just looking and reading, and it shook the shiat out of me. We all know slavery was horrible but I've never ground my face into all the details of it that much before, the details not taught in schools.

It's near Blackwater Wildlife Refuge. You can make a day out of visitng both and you'll never regret it.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When will Karen show up?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So many accomplishments, and all without her two main senses.


I didn't know she couldn't taste or smell.  Did she have Covid too?
 
Slypork
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: She really should do another bathtime photo shoot.


You are sick, twisted person to make that kind of comment.

And I'm jealous you did it first.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So many accomplishments, and all without her two main senses.


Smell, and the ability to see dead people?
 
schubie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's farking hilarious when you farkers willfully mix up accomplished women.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Which member of ABBA was she?


She sang all the bass parts..
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

schubie: It's farking hilarious when you farkers willfully mix up accomplished women.


If you're gonna be so uptight about it, go back to goose-stepping in Australia.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

schubie: It's farking hilarious when you farkers willfully mix up accomplished women.


tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So many accomplishments, and all without her two main senses.


In all seriousness, she had narcolepsy, so not only did she make about 30 trips to to free several hundred slaves, she id it in her sleep.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Women voters everywhere should visit her home
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Come on, guys. Go easy  on her. She never got over Macho Grande.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a Maryland archaeologist might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Go, little freedom train, go!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
