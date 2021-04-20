 Skip to content
(NBC New York) Stop & Shot
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just set the clock on "Now" it'll save us all a bunch of time.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching this on news, at first I thought it was just a regular robbery, but apparently the shooter is either a current or former employee.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why even keep a clock?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Was he even supposed to be there today?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well we need more vaccination clinics in at the community level.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with the radio on
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NBC just cut in with Lester Holt to cover this.

/PA resident.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Been a while...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGeWT​5​vuYZ0
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yeah but was he a brony?

Is it the long awaited incel brony revolt of 2021?
 
xalres
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Keeeeeee-reist! How many is that in just the last week?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It sounds like he needs more current...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Probably lost his temper dealing with the latest release of their Self Checkout system.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I was going to ignore your post, but a guy on NBC mentioned MLP for some reason...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every time I hear about somebody going to their work and ventilating everybody I cant help but think "They must'a did something to that motherfu*ker..."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been telling the wife that living in America, it's like having a reverse lottery of sorts. Instead of winning millions of dollars, you instead lose your life in a hail of bullets. They're both luck of the draw, except, you don't have to pay to play the latter.  At least if you don't count paying with your life.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

this makes 14 I believe.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the suspect in the attack remained at large

The suspect is described as a midget fortune teller
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

COUNTER POINT

"They lived here, they new what they were getting into, I say let em get shot!"
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't even make the national news. Mass shooters gotta up their game for recognition nowadays.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to sell cake there and also sold bread there before that. It used to be a Shoprite many years ago and I used to see zombies in their pajamas shopping there from as far away as Brooklyn arriving in their pajamas to buy their can can cases during the promotional sales.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they merged with Pathmark when it still existed, they could have called the new company The Stop and P. Just have a logo with a yellow background.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

No, evidently that's scheduled for Saturday.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Indy shooter was a brony and that was park of his motivation. Seriously.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

*part
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"No way to prevent this" blah blah blah.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah.   This shiat is getting out of hand.

And you gun nuts better STFU.   We are going to pass sensible gun control.

Yes.  Control.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We won't get sensible gun control until someone shoots up the Supreme Court.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want to congratulate Republicans because unless the kill count is about 10 I barely even notice our daily mass shooting event. The thoughts and prayers have truly worked.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, what excuse are the "Good guy with a gun" people going to use this time to excuse their lack
of stopping this from happening?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The shooter's Facebook page seems to come up.
I'm often first to point out how random shooters are most often white conservative males with mental illness and access to weapons, but that setup doesn't seem to be the case here today.

/Even a broken glock...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wasn't there some connection between Bronies and the alt-right/white nationalists? Like the latter would target the former for recruitment?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey guys I can't make it to this mass shooting thread. I have some other stuff going on. I'll see you all in the one tomorrow instead

/just kidding!
//I have nothing else going on
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have my response cued up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't worry everyone, I found our new clock.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People have lost their collective minds over the last ~14 months. I'm half expecting this summer to be one of the worst on record, in terms of gun violence.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Funnily enough, you don't see as much of that anymore.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Bronie Killer? This is getting beyond sad and is now just ridiculous.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

But he just closed last night!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they cut into programing whenever a non-white person was shot somewhere in the country, that's all it would be-The Who Got Shot Today Report, and it would run 24/7/365.  But because this particular shooting happened in a rich white neighborhood, it's big news.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FTFA -

Wilson has Long Beach and Hempstead addresses and an employment link to Stop & Shop, though it's not clear if he still works there.

There seems to be some confusion.  However, after the events of today it seems pretty clear to me that he no longer works there.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nope, now it's all "mental illness."
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is like people are making up for all those mass shootings what would have been done in 2020.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just got done counting a Stop & Shop so I'm getting a kick...

\no I'm not
\\we've had this conversation very recently about people just coming in and shooting up the place
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yeah, there was a green about it the other day.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A service tech I work with is on lockdown in a nearby school because of this. Might not be able to make his next appointment with MY client.

Why do these shootings have to be so inconvenient (he asked sadly and sarcastically?)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the narrative Kenneth?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gun violence is not particularly high on historical standards, although it might be on a slight upswing since the pandemic.  But murder rates were still about twice as high between the 1970's and 1990's.

cdn.factcheck.orgView Full Size
 
