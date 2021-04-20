 Skip to content
 
(LA Times)   Aaaaaaand...here comes the megadrought   (latimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vishwakarmagroup.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [vishwakarmagroup.files.wordpress.com image 850x425]


VP Harris said the same thing recently.

Hey LA and San Diego and regions around there- you are part of this aridification of the US West just as we Arizonans are. Denver, Salt Lake City and even Las Vegas are tied to this as well.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megadrought is the Leafs not winning the Cup.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The conflicts will be largely regional, and it's already transitioning from economic warfare to shooting with real bullets in some places.  Wait until the sea level rises and populations start moving inland.  That's when the real fun starts.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great.  This is going to lead to ice piracy.

/And raging space herpes
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hiked at South Yuba River on Sunday and the river level looked more like August than April.

This river should be swollen with snowmelt runoff this time of year. I expect the flow is a trickle for retention upriver in Lake Spaulding.

Taken at Humbug Creek, looking downstream:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Upstream view:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
why don't they just buy more water?
they sell it in convenience stores.
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: why don't they just buy more water?
they sell it in convenience stores.


We found Nestle's corporate log in
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time to fire up the old "They're draining the Great Lakes to pump the water to California" Conspiracy engine again!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know who has the obvious solution?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: Great.  This is going to lead to ice piracy.

/And raging space herpes


Perhaps I should become a religious cleric just in case.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All the water in the world can't wash off the stink of Liberalism off of them. 

/and
//I'm
///outtahere   *runs*
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Megadrought is the Leafs not winning the Cup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [vishwakarmagroup.files.wordpress.com image 850x425]


It's imperative for us to trigger the doomsday glacier and get those water levels up again, and trigger that super volcano.  Get your pron stash in order.  Who still has hard copy?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: You know who has the obvious solution?

[Fark user image 425x472]


It's always about butt stuff pee stuff with you, isn't it?

memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This last week in rainy Washington state has been glorious. HIghs in the mid 70's, balmy, and pure blue skies. Gorgeous, but it's a month early. This is May weather, not April's. We are going to pay for it this summer I'm afraid, there's already a level 2 wildfire up here.
Our next rain isn't supposed to hit until this Saturday. Lifelong WA resident, I've never seen this before and it's somewhat scary terrifying.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live in one of the great lakes states.  The creek by my house looks like the pictures "make me some tea" posted upthread when it is at the driest.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Megadröt would be an excellent name for a band.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Momzilla59: This last week in rainy Washington state has been glorious. HIghs in the mid 70's, balmy, and pure blue skies. Gorgeous, but it's a month early. This is May weather, not April's. We are going to pay for it this summer I'm afraid, there's already a level 2 wildfire up here.
Our next rain isn't supposed to hit until this Saturday. Lifelong WA resident, I've never seen this before and it's somewhat scary terrifying.


Yep... 10 days in a row in the Seattle area w/o a cloud in the sky in mid-April... move along, nothing to see here!
 
