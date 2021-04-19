 Skip to content
(IndyStar)   "But Hole was previously known to authorities". Uh huh huh   (indystar.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Previously known to authorities but they were too busy harassing peaceful protesters, invading wrong houses and getting filmed battering(legal term for assault is "batter") journalists to actually DO anything about him.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Previously known to authorities but they were too busy harassing peaceful protesters, invading wrong houses and getting filmed battering(legal term for assault is "batter") journalists to actually DO anything about him.


You say that like they weren't stealing money too the whole time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Previously known to authorities but they were too busy harassing peaceful protesters, invading wrong houses and getting filmed battering(legal term for assault is "batter") journalists to actually DO anything about him.


Hey..There were black people that needed harassment and killing...They can't be EVERYWHERE...
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
His gun was found nearby and released into the wild where it scampered off into the woods near a middle school.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the hole,preparation H feels good
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just looked at his mug shot: Meth, not even once
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"WUT...?"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mine too but it was after a long night of drinking and I don't wanna talk about it.

Wait what are we talking about again?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hole used two assault rifles in the massacre, Indianapolis police said Saturday.
The teen bought both guns legally in July and September of last year

Just as the Founding Fathers intended
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Like Parkland, nobody had the courage to take Ass Hole to court. This, sadly, includes his mother who would have been better served talking to an attorney rather than the police.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How often is a quote from an article a HOTY candidate?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Try tongue, but hole"

/Don't give up skeleton!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

