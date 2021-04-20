 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Man steals Doritos truck and leads police on a chase ending just outside Enid OK. Hey he was just trying to get to Kirby Paint and Tile Plus   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Police, 34-year-old Joshua Karpe, Sheriff, Oklahoma City, real question, Officers, Constable, law enforcement vehicles  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2021 at 3:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dang, the same thing happened last month, in Oklahoma, in Enid, hey wait a minute....

https://www.businessinsider.com/man-a​r​rested-over-hijacking-frito-lay-truck-​oklahoma-city-2021-3
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers eventually an officer was able to shoot out the front driver's side tire on the Doritos truck, which requires amazing marksmanship.

For an Oklahoma cop, yes, this is quite a feat.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, if stuck in Enid, I would commandeer any working vehicle as well in order to GTFO.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting ready for the 4/20 after party?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
King Missile - The Cheesecake Truck
Youtube 9inOtq0Ayek

Picked the wrong junk food truck.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: In fairness, if stuck in Enid, I would commandeer any working vehicle as well in order to GTFO.


Wrong direction.  Dude stole the truck in OKC and they didn't get him stopped until he almost reached Enid.  Half surprised he didn't run out of fuel before then.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: emersonbiggins: In fairness, if stuck in Enid, I would commandeer any working vehicle as well in order to GTFO.

Wrong direction.  Dude stole the truck in OKC and they didn't get him stopped until he almost reached Enid.  Half surprised he didn't run out of fuel before then.


He drove towards Enid?!  Throw away the key.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Officers eventually an officer was able to shoot out the front driver's side tire on the Doritos truck, which requires amazing marksmanship.

For an Oklahoma cop, yes, this is quite a feat.


He was shooting at the driver, wasn't he?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.