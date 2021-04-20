 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Shreppy uses his tow truck to pull a burning dumpster away from a nearby structure, unclear if he is a real life Pixar or Dreamworks character   (twitter.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I was jerking off to that!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the tune.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do tow trucks have dash cams regularly recording activity? or did he decide it would be good content and setup his phone?
 
chewd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shreppy is the one with the horn isnt he?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Starting dumpster fires, then attempting to save the dumpster, to become the hero is a common way to get a social media following.

/right 45?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baorao: do tow trucks have dash cams regularly recording activity? or did he decide it would be good content and setup his phone?


Everybody has dash cams these days.  If half your job is repoing cars (some of which might have pissed off owners) and moving others (without the owners permission) to the tow yard from No Parking zones, getting everything on video is a damned good idea.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baorao: do tow trucks have dash cams regularly recording activity? or did he decide it would be good content and setup his phone?


Essentially all company work vehicles have front and rear cameras nowadays.  Passenger vehicles may or may not, but the difference in liability potential is pretty huge if you have video cameras.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baorao: do tow trucks have dash cams regularly recording activity? or did he decide it would be good content and setup his phone?


it's regular. Car owners get testy when they come out to find their cars are hooked. Fighting, trying to drive off the truck, pulling guns. They also try to claim (after getting their car back) that the tow was done wrong and damaged their car. You can see some crazy (and crazy scary) shiat on YouTube. For some reason I'm not seeing in my history the channels I watched a bit of, and I can't attest to the quality of the rest of them, so I'll leave it up to you to search if you're interested.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn exciting stuff.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

it's regular. Car owners get testy when they come out to find their cars are hooked. Fighting, trying to drive off the truck, pulling guns. They also try to claim (after getting their car back) that the tow was done wrong and damaged their car. You can see some crazy (and crazy scary) shiat on YouTube. For some reason I'm not seeing in my history the channels I watched a bit of, and I can't attest to the quality of the rest of them, so I'll leave it up to you to search if you're interested.


some of the repo channels on youtube are downright scary
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure they, usually, have multiple cameras
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder who woke up and wondered how the dumpster had gotten all the way over there (and burned).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The 2020 election ended months ago. Why are there still burning dumpster fires?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Shreppy on Tik Tok"

Yeah. Not staged at all.
 
