(Army Times)   "Soldier, you do not stare at these breasts, you salute them"   (armytimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, these new uniforms are a little over the top.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saluting with my hands, ma'am... but i am saluting.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we stopped doing BIE.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
content7.flixster.comView Full Size


"I wish I were a loofa"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A shortsighted 2004 uniform change intended to protect soldiers paradoxically has left female service members more vulnerable, but to a different, internal threat.

The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?

And don't most uniforms that include any sort of name or other identifier display that on the chest?
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm not saluting with my hands, ma'am... but i am saluting.


Pull your nuts up out of your boots, Gomer.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I for one avert my eyes and signal my morality each time breasts are present in my vicinity
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But the men are still going to be doing 99.9% of the actual fighting, right...?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: But the men are still going to be doing 99.9% of the actual fighting, right...?


You mean on twitter?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everything about the ACU was stupid, and the rank placement was no exception. Ever since the Gore-Tex parka came out, someone has really been trying to copy the French placement of rank insignia.

But for female soldiers to complain about this is beyond stupid. Get over yourselves.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Easy solution. Rank insignias are now to be hung from belt buckles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: dothemath: But the men are still going to be doing 99.9% of the actual fighting, right...?

You mean on twitter?


No, on my new social media app for female comics, "Titters".
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Inside Amy Schumer - Lunch at O'Nutters
Youtube zYBA1GQf5WQ


/Sorry in advance.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus if you don't want to be ogled, groped, raped, objectified, and discriminated against, why join the Army at all?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We will lump this in with the list of poor decisions that could have been avoided if a woman was on the team and/or had her feedback acknowledged.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.pinimg.com image 700x1050]


For those who don't know, that's the Spanish Legion.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Serviceman Chung, not available for comment.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.pinimg.com image 700x1050]


Which goofy-as country has even goofier uniforms?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The ogling thing is stupid.   You don't need to stare at an insignia to know a rank, a glance will do.  If you are staring, that is inappropriate.

I do agree with the promotion thing though.   I would not want to be fumbling around with a pin right above a woman's breast. I would probably just hand it to her but then I would be treating her differently then her male peers.  My solution would probably be to just hand the insignia to everyone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Women will adapt and evolve.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: ...

I do agree with the promotion thing though.   I would not want to be fumbling around with a pin right above a woman's breast. I would probably just hand it to her but then I would be treating her differently then her male peers.  My solution would probably be to just hand the insignia to everyone.


Hey, high-speed, what are you doing coming up with a simple, easy, and practical solution? Not in this man's Army!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cache.moviestillsdb.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Military uniforms do a pretty good job of disguising a woman's assets, as it were. If someone is gawking they were always going to do so.

Second, if someone is being promoted it is a simple thing indeed to remove the Velcro tab and gently affix the new rank tab. It would be obvious to everyone involved that the commander was cheap-shotting the woman being promoted.

Sexual harassment is real. The rank tab location does not aid or abet harassment. One can only imagine what happens when a woman is dragged from a battle after being wounded, is permission required just in case a breast is touched?
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?

And don't most uniforms that include any sort of name or other identifier display that on the chest?


As someone who served through that uniform change, it was identified as a weird issue at the time.

Name and branch tapes didn't move much between BDUs and ACUs, which is along the lower edge of the collar bone, but the rank insignia went center sternum mass.  We called it the sniper bullseye when it first came out.

As someone who got pinned Specialist by rank with no damnits on the back thudded into my upper chest by every E4+ in my unit (and, of course, getting poked by the pins every time), then got Sergeant by getting thudded in the sternum by every E5+ in my unit on top of the velcro patch... yeah you can't do the latter with female Soldiers, and even the former was problematic.  Never mind it being problematic with male Soldiers if taken too far.

In that case, it's the ceremony and tradition that is the problem.

In general though, yeah, you're intentionally putting something at center sternum mass that you expect Soldiers to look at.  It should just be a glance, but it is a thing.

It seems easy to address, there are flak vests and warm layers that put rank above the name tape, which is a much more sensible place to put it anyway.  And plus we want to help those snipers out, they're good already at aiming for center mass, we need to give them a clear thing to shoot for directly over the Soldier's heart.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now THAT deserves a salute.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Come on now, this thread needs to get everyone standing at attention.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whosits_112: sleze: [i.pinimg.com image 700x1050]

Which goofy-as country has even goofier uniforms?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Opa.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A shortsighted 2004 uniform change intended to protect soldiers paradoxically has left female service members more vulnerable, but to a different, internal threat.

The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?


Yes, because people don't listen to women. And as a result women often don't speak up, because they know no one will listen to them. Or worse, they'll be retaliated against.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A wrong photo angle, and bam! It looks as if the male soldier is touching a woman's breasts.

Or lose a seat in the Senate.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.pinimg.com image 700x1050]


As soon as male American soldiers dress like this, we can talk.

/and they can call me!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As someone whose SON is getting a promotion next week, I'm getting a mild chuckle out of this.

A valid concern for females, though. Possible solution is to do it in Class As and then the rank is on the shoulders.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
one way to disrespect someone is not to look at the, like they are not there. like they are dead.
so the new norm to right up there with disrespecting females, which is what they don't want.
things are getting weirder everyday.

butters sees dead people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: ...

It seems easy to address, there are flak vests and warm layers that put rank above the name tape, which is a much more sensible place to put it anyway.  And plus we want to help those snipers out, they're good already at aiming for center mass, we need to give them a clear thing to shoot for directly over the Soldier's heart.


When my unit got relived at the end of our first tour in Iraq, it was by the first Stryker brigade to be deployed. They had a prototype of the ACU; same desert camouflage as the DCUs, but with all the pockets and Velcro. It had the rank over the name tape. It did seem much more sensible than what the ACU went with.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Sexual harassment is real. The rank tab location does not aid or abet harassment. One can only imagine what happens when a woman is dragged from a battle after being wounded, is permission required just in case a breast is touched?


Never underestimate the ability of the uniformed services to zero in on a tangential issue to avoid dealing with the obvious.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A shortsighted 2004 uniform change intended to protect soldiers paradoxically has left female service members more vulnerable, but to a different, internal threat.

The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?

And don't most uniforms that include any sort of name or other identifier display that on the chest?


No, it's been a problem since the army fielded this update in 2005...people complained about it then but the bigger complaints were the crotch blew out, they retained humidity like wearing a garbage bag, and that the sun fade made them out of regs after 6 months.

If I remember right it was a OTAN/NATO thing for ranks being on the chest.

I mean traditionally it was in the sleeves but now we had fancy Velcro pockets there and the collar was out cause now we could make it a turtleneck!!

Holy shiat years wasted on that farking uniform...imma go cry now
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Sexual harassment is real. The rank tab location does not aid or abet harassment.


Uh, let's ask the women, shall we?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: whosits_112: sleze: [i.pinimg.com image 700x1050]

Which goofy-as country has even goofier uniforms?

[Fark user image 425x318]
Opa.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Swiss Guard at the Vatican
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: The ogling thing is stupid.   You don't need to stare at an insignia to know a rank, a glance will do.  If you are staring, that is inappropriate.

I do agree with the promotion thing though.   I would not want to be fumbling around with a pin right above a woman's breast. I would probably just hand it to her but then I would be treating her differently then her male peers.  My solution would probably be to just hand the insignia to everyone.


You don't mess with tradition. Remove the awkwardness by giving every soldier breast surgery so they are all the same cup size. This goes for males, too.
 
kabar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When combined with the obsession with 'low vis' rank, I hate the Army and Navy uniforms with a passion. I don't want to have to stare at anyone's chest, male or female, to figure out your rank. Just pin metal rank on in garrison and save the low vis crap for deployed areas.

/usmc
//our enlisted ranks are just as hard to see on MCCUs
///3
 
stray_capts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: Pocket Ninja: A shortsighted 2004 uniform change intended to protect soldiers paradoxically has left female service members more vulnerable, but to a different, internal threat.

The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?

Yes, because people don't listen to women. And as a result women often don't speak up, because they know no one will listen to them. Or worse, they'll be retaliated against.


I've got to say - I don't care where the rank is, but if it takes anybody more than 1 second to look at the rank symbol and figure it out, I have to believe they're not even in the military.  Yes, you tend to look there to see - who is this person coming my way, but even folks just out of basic recognize the rank symbols almost instantly, they're not like some cryptographic code that must be deciphered.

If ladies want it moved, move it as far as I'm concerned, but I've been assigned to a military headquarters since 2007 and I've never seen this huge issue present itself.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stray_capts: austerity101: Pocket Ninja: A shortsighted 2004 uniform change intended to protect soldiers paradoxically has left female service members more vulnerable, but to a different, internal threat.

The uniforms changed 17 years ago but this is only now becoming (or being identified as) a problem?

Yes, because people don't listen to women. And as a result women often don't speak up, because they know no one will listen to them. Or worse, they'll be retaliated against.

I've got to say - I don't care where the rank is, but if it takes anybody more than 1 second to look at the rank symbol and figure it out, I have to believe they're not even in the military.  Yes, you tend to look there to see - who is this person coming my way, but even folks just out of basic recognize the rank symbols almost instantly, they're not like some cryptographic code that must be deciphered.

If ladies want it moved, move it as far as I'm concerned, but I've been assigned to a military headquarters since 2007 and I've never seen this huge issue present itself.


Let me clarify - this is true assuming you have the visual acuity to actually see the rank symbol.  Sometimes they are a bit blurry at range but I figured this was a close proximity complaint what with the sexual harassments angle.  Hard to tell what somebody's ogling at 40 paces...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More than 20 years ago;
"How do you know the BDUs/ACUs were designed by guys?"
"If a woman had designed them, the name tapes & Army would be on the collar."

Funny thing about this article; a bunch of Army women I know; "Seriously?! How is this worth whining about?"
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I've got to say - I don't care where the rank is, but if it takes anybody more than 1 second to look at the rank symbol and figure it out, I have to believe they're not even in the military.  Yes, you tend to look there to see - who is this person coming my way, but even folks just out of basic recognize the rank symbols almost instantly, they're not like some cryptographic code that must be deciphered.


Allow me to introduce the USN...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
