(LA Times)   Person who nominated Dr. Drew for LA Homeless Services Authority withdraws his nomination, making him homeless   (latimes.com) divider line
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We need to face the sad reality of homelessness in Los Angeles: individuals are dying on our streets from preventable causes due to mental illness and substance abuse,"

Soooooooooooooo, hire a media whoring quack who's had at least a dozen clients from his reality show who died of drug overdoses and suicide, all while being paraded around like organ grinder monkeys on national TV. Gotcha.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "Dr." Drew, that ass, not Drew Curtis.

Too many Drews.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: That's "Dr." Drew, that ass, not Drew Curtis.

Too many Drews.


He's probably drunk and smells of single malt but he has a house.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: That's "Dr." Drew, that ass, not Drew Curtis.

Too many Drews.


I count three, one deceased.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because they're doing such a great job. Nah, don't let the guy who has been dealing with substance abuse issues on the board, even if he is a hack. He might fix something.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope they pick Dr. Oz next. He's dreamy too.
 
discotaco
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: That's because they're doing such a great job. Nah, don't let the guy who has been dealing with substance abuse issues on the board, even if he is a hack. He might fix something.


He's dead wrong on his approach to it -- and always has been.

Plus, COVID-denying idiot who contracted COVID.

Perhaps most importantly, his position on homelessness has been shown to vastly overestimate substance abuse and mental illness among the homeless.

Long story short:  He's more celebrity than doctor.  And certainly not a reliable source when it comes to addressing homelessness.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: That's because they're doing such a great job. Nah, don't let the guy who has been dealing with substance abuse issues on the board, even if he is a hack. He might fix something.


We need more reality TV show hosts to run things! Yeah!!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SafetyThird: That's because they're doing such a great job. Nah, don't let the guy who has been dealing with substance abuse issues on the board, even if he is a hack. He might fix something.

We need more reality TV show hosts to run things! Yeah!!


It's certainly bold to suggest people are foolish for not admitting some random hack who might help purely by accident.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

discotaco: He's dead wrong on his approach to it -- and always has been.


He turned something that basically needed to be private to work into a sideshow. He is a carnival barker.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: That's because they're doing such a great job. Nah, don't let the guy who has been dealing with substance abuse issues on the board, even if he is a hack. He might fix something.


FFS, does every thread require bait?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am not at all surprised to find Kathyrn Barger's greasy fingerprints all over this ridiculous appointment.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casual disregard: That's "Dr." Drew, that ass, not Drew Curtis.

Too many Drews.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We need to face the sad reality of homelessness in Los Angeles: individuals are dying on our streets from preventable causes due to mental illness and substance abuse"

Even if this were true, what is she even suggesting they do? Because I'm pretty sure this Republican woman doesn't believe in universal healthcare and treating drug addicts like the medical patients they are.

Same with guns. Okay, you've decided it's about mental illness. What are you proposing to do about mental illness? Nothing? Then piss off and stop wasting my time.
 
