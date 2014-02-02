 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   The real story of 420 is even better than you thought   (motherjones.com) divider line
9
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Space Pirates as an organization were gone, but the universe had lost the possibility of using the Metroids for the good of mankind. Zebes, the home of the Chozo was lost forever, and Samus had fallen into a state of depression over the loss of her baby
 
flamesfan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Getting stoned is better than celebrating the Nazi's Birthday.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't Hoffman do LSD on 4/20?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure archaeologists found it written on the walls of King Tut's tomb
 
whr21
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Among the worst SC decisions ever.
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Didn't Hoffman do LSD on 4/20?


Not sure, but he did heroin on 2/2/14.
 
saywhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
High school students meeting every day to get high.  After getting high someone asks "What time is it?" 4:20
This happens time and again.  Obviously (to them), something cosmic is happening.  It becomes an inside joke.  One of the students goes to a party - someone lights a joint at 11:00 at night - "Hey, it must be 4:20."  One of his acquaintances laughs knowingly.  Someone lights a joint at 8:00 in the morning - "Hey, is it 4:20 already?"

After awhile 4:20 becomes 4/20. And here we are.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jester hofferpot seen present, but strangely absent....
 
