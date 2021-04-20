 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "So you see, kids, sexual consent is like rubbing your milkshake in someone's face and then getting pizza for dinner when you want to touch their butt"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Domestic violence, Violence, Violence against women, Education, federal government, Respect Matters, Department of Education, Federal government of the United States  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think that actually worked on me, I feel I have a better understanding now, especially the ordering pizza butt touching. "I'm going to put my straw in your milkshake, and I'm going to drink it up!"
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My pizza brings all the girls to the yard.

I can teach you, but I have to charge.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tea and Consent
Youtube pZwvrxVavnQ
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SURELY I can't be the only one to think of this guy when reading that headline -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did...did she wipe spooge on that guy's face?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did...did she wipe spooge on that guy's face?


I think that's the point, turn about is fair play.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't want to order a pizza/ touch a nice ass, you have to learn to control those urges. The next time you want to splooge a gal's face, splooge your own.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fists tiny shake*
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelis - Milkshake (Official HD Video)
Youtube pGL2rytTraA
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty cheap date, all things considered.   I appreciate that.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is sexual consent.  First you fill out the forms stating the partners or groups that will be involved, and check the boxes for all the different acts that will be involved.  Then at the bottom describe the timeline and acts involved in the order they will be done.  Of course have all the forms signed and noteraized.  Then file the forms at the county seat for 30 days public comment.  After 30 days with no comment period extensions for objections that have been made, the act may commence, with a sherrifs officer and a county government official watching.  The whole act shall be video recorded and uploaded to a federal government server for evidence, in case consent is withdrawn in the future.  Then at the end of the sexual act, all parties sign a form stating the act was completed and was within the bounds of the perliminary form.  Have that filed in triplicate also.

Problem solved.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.8 million dollarydoos... to come up with a commercial with a woman smearing a milkshake on a man's face. Ok.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my adolescence taught me anything, it's that sexual consent is like being a cheese pizza when what she wants is lots of pepperoni.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZwvrxVa​vnQ]


varsitytutors.comView Full Size


So the Boston tea party is basically a crime against humanity?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crypto Dentist: 3.8 million dollarydoos... to come up with a commercial with a woman smearing a milkshake on a man's face. Ok.


Let's see you find a better deal on getting milkshaked by a girl with that many teeth, wise guy.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions unclear...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kleinerdrei.orgView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watch "Deliverance" for a lesson on the lack of consent.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did...did she wipe spooge on that guy's face?


Why?  Jealous?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: If my adolescence taught me anything, it's that sexual consent is like being a cheese pizza when what she wants is lots of pepperoni.


It was sausage. She wanted a thick helping of sausage. Your toppings were too light.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: bughunter: If my adolescence taught me anything, it's that sexual consent is like being a cheese pizza when what she wants is lots of pepperoni.

It was sausage. She wanted a thick helping of sausage. Your toppings were too light.


I forgot the visual aid.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did...did she wipe spooge on that guy's face?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't about consenting to mouth stuff and then holding her head over the erupting shaft and requesting she swallow every last drop?

Because that would at least work with the moving goal posts analogy.

Heh... anal-ogy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: bughunter: If my adolescence taught me anything, it's that sexual consent is like being a cheese pizza when what she wants is lots of pepperoni.

It was sausage. She wanted a thick helping of sausage. Your toppings were too light.


Sees what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Just watch "Deliverance" for a lesson on the lack of consent.


Or Pulp Fiction.

/Zed's dead baby, Zed's dead,
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I think that actually worked on me, I feel I have a better understanding now, especially the ordering pizza butt touching. "I'm going to put my straw in your milkshake, and I'm going to drink it up!"


Beat to drink from the straw *before* he puts it in the chocolate pudding.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.yandycdn.comView Full Size


I'll have a slice of that...
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: Instructions unclear...

[Fark user image 469x422]


See, I read the headline in Chef's voice...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Beat to drink from the straw


Yours has instructions on it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

csi_yellowknife: iodized attic salt: Instructions unclear...

[Fark user image 469x422]

See, I read the headline in Chef's voice...


I heard Bill Cosby.

/and now I'm sleepy
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I think that actually worked on me, I feel I have a better understanding now, especially the ordering pizza butt touching. "I'm going to put my straw in your milkshake, and I'm going to drink it up!"


I think that actually worked on me, too, but in an entirely different way. IYKWIM.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After watching the whole video... I get it.  The metaphor is weak, but really the concept makes sense and I think that's the objective.  Is the problem that people are limiting it to sexual consent instead of just consent in general?

That girl displayed check the box abusive behavior in terms a child could understand without making them uncomfortable about other aspects of the situation.  They showed various responses and healthy outcomes, although ideally the pattern should appear long term and they should show an unhealthy outcome (being IN an abusive relationship) but that's hard to squeeze into a 5 minute PSA.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did not watch the video.

Did the video discuss power differential dynamics?  Such as a person lower on the intersectional power stack not being able to give consent to a person higher on the stack, even if they want to.  For instance, a subordinate at a fortune 500 company cannot willingly have sex with the CEO.  Even if they both fully consent.  Because there is a power differential and society grooms lower power people to give higher power people consent.  So a lower power person cannot willingly consent, they don't have the free will in this situation.  Same as a drunk person cannot consent.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I think that actually worked on me, I feel I have a better understanding now, especially the ordering pizza butt touching. "I'm going to put my straw in your milkshake, and I'm going to drink it up!"


You are REALLY testing the anti kink-shaming discipline around here
 
JZDave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Do you know the difference between pizza and playing with your butt?"

"No."

"Wanna get lunch?"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mike_d85: After watching the whole video... I get it.  The metaphor is weak, but really the concept makes sense and I think that's the objective.  Is the problem that people are limiting it to sexual consent instead of just consent in general?

That girl displayed check the box abusive behavior in terms a child could understand without making them uncomfortable about other aspects of the situation.  They showed various responses and healthy outcomes, although ideally the pattern should appear long term and they should show an unhealthy outcome (being IN an abusive relationship) but that's hard to squeeze into a 5 minute PSA.


One of the things I didn't like about it is that it sort of insinuates that no one should ever be allowed to make you do something you don't want to do, but there are many, many situations where this is exactly what happens. Can someone touch your butt without asking? No. Can your parents make you eat your broccoli? Absolutely they can. That nuance is missing, and I expect to see people abusing this oversimplified framework as a result.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you want to teach a straight guy about consent, take him to a gay bar. He'll figure out consent real damn fast.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Sarah Jessica Farker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZwvrxVa​vnQ]

[varsitytutors.com image 300x238]

So the Boston tea party is basically a crime against humanity?


No-one there was forced to drink tea who didn't want to drink tea, so that'd be a no.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

austerity101: mike_d85: After watching the whole video... I get it.  The metaphor is weak, but really the concept makes sense and I think that's the objective.  Is the problem that people are limiting it to sexual consent instead of just consent in general?

That girl displayed check the box abusive behavior in terms a child could understand without making them uncomfortable about other aspects of the situation.  They showed various responses and healthy outcomes, although ideally the pattern should appear long term and they should show an unhealthy outcome (being IN an abusive relationship) but that's hard to squeeze into a 5 minute PSA.

One of the things I didn't like about it is that it sort of insinuates that no one should ever be allowed to make you do something you don't want to do, but there are many, many situations where this is exactly what happens. Can someone touch your butt without asking? No. Can your parents make you eat your broccoli? Absolutely they can. That nuance is missing, and I expect to see people abusing this oversimplified framework as a result.


And THAT'S where we are in the US....We have a lot of people screaming for an adult that the Uncle Sam
touched their No-No area when all Uncle Sam is doing is making them eat broccoli...
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Lambskincoat: I think that actually worked on me, I feel I have a better understanding now, especially the ordering pizza butt touching. "I'm going to put my straw in your milkshake, and I'm going to drink it up!"

You are REALLY testing the anti kink-shaming discipline around here


"I'm gonna put so much ice cream in your can they'll start calling you 'Hamilton', biatch."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: austerity101: mike_d85: After watching the whole video... I get it.  The metaphor is weak, but really the concept makes sense and I think that's the objective.  Is the problem that people are limiting it to sexual consent instead of just consent in general?

That girl displayed check the box abusive behavior in terms a child could understand without making them uncomfortable about other aspects of the situation.  They showed various responses and healthy outcomes, although ideally the pattern should appear long term and they should show an unhealthy outcome (being IN an abusive relationship) but that's hard to squeeze into a 5 minute PSA.

One of the things I didn't like about it is that it sort of insinuates that no one should ever be allowed to make you do something you don't want to do, but there are many, many situations where this is exactly what happens. Can someone touch your butt without asking? No. Can your parents make you eat your broccoli? Absolutely they can. That nuance is missing, and I expect to see people abusing this oversimplified framework as a result.

And THAT'S where we are in the US....We have a lot of people screaming for an adult that the Uncle Sam
touched their No-No area when all Uncle Sam is doing is making them eat broccoli...


Yep. I totally thought that as I was typing this up, too. "You can't tell me what to do!" is this country's mantra, and it sucks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: If you want to teach a straight guy about consent, take him to a gay bar. He'll figure out consent real damn fast.


When I was a teen living on St Petersburg (FL) Beach, I used to go to the gay bar there (forget the official name but everybody called it "The Hole") because they'd serve me beer without carding me.

I quickly learned to take my girlfriend with me.  The first time we went in together, all the queens there gathered around her and fawned.  She loved the attention, but was a bit nonplussed when one of them asked her "Are you a Gigi?"

She looked puzzled and said, "Umm... no."

They all gasped.  "You go girl!"

"Wow!"

"Superb!"

I didn't have the heart to tell her that "Gigi" was really GG, which meant "Genetic Girl."

Bonus gay bar:  All the creepy middle aged men left me alone after that but the drag queens would always buy me drinks.

As tradeoffs go, I found that one acceptable.

In retrospect, I realize it was because they respected consent.

(But they were still horny ass mofos...)
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not my fetish, but who am I to judge.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Getting a kick?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nazis consent to violence by choosing to be Nazis
 
mononymous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Did the video discuss power differential dynamics?


No, the video seems to be completely designed to be about a peer relationship.  I would guess that's a subject for another video.  Although I guess a valid criticism because:

austerity101: One of the things I didn't like about it is that it sort of insinuates that no one should ever be allowed to make you do something you don't want to do, but there are many, many situations where this is exactly what happens. ... That nuance is missing, and I expect to see people abusing this oversimplified framework as a result.


So the assumption that we are discussing a peer relationship is mine.  Again, maybe something that should be established in this video or maybe something covered in another video and they don't want to repeat.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"If someone moves the line on you once it might not matter much"

Um, so pardon me if I'm struggling to interpret this but is it saying date rape is okay if you only do it once?  Is that per partner or per victim?

I've seen some bad sex ed videos before but that was next level.
 
